"We Moved To Atlanta For 5 Months": THUNDERBOLTS* Star Olga Kurylenko Opens Up On Taskmaster's Shock Exit

Thunderbolts* star Olga Kurylenko has addressed Taskmaster's sudden exit from the MCU movie, revealing that the script changed significantly during 2023's Hollywood strikes. You can find out more here...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 10, 2025 12:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts

Black Widow's take on Taskmaster was comic-accurate in the sense that "he" successfully mimicked the MCU's superheroes and was a force to be reckoned with. However, the movie would eventually reveal that he was a she, and Tony Masters was swapped out for Antonia Dreykov. 

With a much-improved costume in Thunderbolts*, the hope had been that Taskmaster might find some redemption in the team-up project. Instead, Olga Kurylenko had a single line of dialogue and a brief fight scene before being gunned down by Ghost.

We've since learned that original plans called for her to become a New Avenger, with an entire subplot devoted to her bonding with Ghost and repeatedly attempting to kill John Walker due to her memory issues. Director Jake Schreier, however, felt the movie needed some added stakes and decided the best way to achieve that was to have one of the leads die early on. 

Many fans were fine with it, while others have demanded "#JusticeForTaskmaster." In a newly surfaced interview (translated by @Miranes2310), Kurylenko reveals that the script changed significantly when production was paused in 2023 before detailing her shock that her part had been reduced to a cameo. 

"Actually, we were unlucky because we started shooting this film when the strike happened. So, basically, we brought all our stuff with us. I took my son out of school, we moved to Atlanta for five months, rented a house and everything. And all of a sudden, two weeks later, they say, 'You're going home because there's a strike and we don't know when it's going to end.'"

"But suddenly, in the first script, my character was... She was there until the end, but it wasn't the same script at all. After the strike, the script had nothing to do with it. They changed the concept, they changed the story, the places, where it took place. It wasn't the same anymore. It's a pity. It was a cool character."

"It's especially that everyone, even the costume designers, said, 'Oh my, she's our favorite character in terms of costumes, because she's the one with the best look.' My costume is the best."

You have to feel for Kurylenko, but Thunderbolts* didn't really suffer without Ghost and arguably had time for the rest of its characters by not focusing on the largely quite unpopular Black Widow villain. 

It's not likely that she'll be resurrected in a future project, and it's worth noting that the actor rented a house before the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Had those not happened, the script likely would have remained the same. Like Daredevil: Born Again, it seems that pause led to Marvel Studios deciding that changes should be made. 

Do you think Thunderbolts* made a mistake by bidding such a swift farewell to Taskmaster?

MisterBones
MisterBones - 7/10/2025, 12:16 PM
That sucks but hopefully she got due payment.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 7/10/2025, 12:16 PM
while others have demanded "#JusticeForTaskmaster."
User Comment Image
ShimmyShimmyYA
ShimmyShimmyYA - 7/10/2025, 12:18 PM
I personally don’t get the idea that death is the only way to have stakes but whatever
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/10/2025, 12:25 PM
@ShimmyShimmyYA - I agree.

I thought it was a solid film but I didn’t like this decision and just felt like shock value because if it was to give more stakes to the film then perhaps there should have been another unexpected death…

However now since there wasn’t , it just felt unnecessary for lack of a better word.
RedFury
RedFury - 7/10/2025, 12:26 PM
@ShimmyShimmyYA - couldn't agree more. I think death is used way too often these days as stakes; ironically making it way less impactful.

And to kill a character like Taskmaster whom we barely even got to know, is not at all stakes. Might have well just killed a henchman, and it would have had the same impact. I would have much rathered her character have stayed in the movie, developed more, and then be killed off if they must. That would have felt like more stakes then her being shot in the head 2mins after she shows up lol.

Loved the movie, but that was a bad call imo.
ShimmyShimmyYA
ShimmyShimmyYA - 7/10/2025, 12:36 PM
@TheVisionary25 - yeah if you’re gonna kill anyone red guardian being a father for the team and dying would’ve been a better pay off but also there was already enough stakes

Losing Bob permanently as the Void

The Void collapsing NYC

The heroes not living up to their hopes of redemption
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/10/2025, 12:38 PM
@ShimmyShimmyYA - I agree
ShimmyShimmyYA
ShimmyShimmyYA - 7/10/2025, 12:38 PM
@RedFury - exactly lol all it really did was make ghost look like an asshole and then everyone just brushed over it .

Stakes are literally just the possibility of loss why it’s been watered down to only death doesn’t make sense to me . A stake could something as simple as a character won’t go to college if they don’t pass a test it’s about how you sell the stakes
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 7/10/2025, 12:22 PM
@joshwilding
You misnamed Taskmaster as Ghost within the Article
Vigor
Vigor - 7/10/2025, 12:26 PM
She did have a cool costume upgrade
Lets get a new taskmaster via the multiverse though
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/10/2025, 12:37 PM
@Vigor - or just have someone pick up the mantle tbh.
Superheromoviefan
Superheromoviefan - 7/10/2025, 12:27 PM
fixed the costume, wasted the character, well done
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/10/2025, 12:33 PM
Yeah, they shitted on her character, and I know they played it up for comedy but it just felt weird how after her story in Black Widow she was just swept aside so causally. I thought if anything, they'd try to build some friendship between her and Yelena since they both suffered at the hands of the Red Room program and could relate to each other.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 7/10/2025, 12:36 PM
"Many fans were fine with it, while others have demanded "#JusticeForTaskmaster."

Yes, with that they mean that they want the real Taskmaster.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/10/2025, 12:39 PM
Marvel really sucks.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/10/2025, 12:46 PM
That sucks man , I’m sure she’ll be fine since she’s a consistently working actress and a capable one so it’s unfortunate that they cast her in this role and gave her really nothing to work with…

I honestly thought the character was fine as a physical opponent for Nat in BW and felt after her brainwashing ended that she had potential as a character like perhaps bonding with Bucky over their similar traumas but to just have her sniffed out in one early into the film after a brief appearance was honestly disappointing but oh well.

I doubt she comes back but maybe we can get a project that involves her during the period from BW to Thunderbolt’s since there is a big gap or so there where she can be fleshed out.

User Comment Image

Anyway , I did like both her looks but I do think I prefer the Thunderbolts one to the costume in Black Widow.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 7/10/2025, 12:46 PM
Wait, wasn't it a writers strike? Because if so, how come the script changed?
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/10/2025, 12:47 PM

Yawn. What? ZZZZZzzzzzz......

