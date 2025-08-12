2025's Four Marvel And DC Superhero Movies Ranked From Worst To Best

It's only August, but that's it for superhero movies this year. Fortunately, there's plenty to look forward to on the horizon, including Supergirl, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Avengers: Doomsday, and a plethora of TV shows in the remainder of 2025 (starting with Peacemaker season 2).

This year has been another difficult one for the genre. While three of the four movies released received glowing reviews, they've all struggled at the box office, and none of them will come close to reaching $1 billion...even $600 million seems optimistic for the highest-grossing movie on this list.

As you've likely figured out by now, this feature ranks 2025's superhero movies—Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts*, Superman, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps—from worst to best. This is only one person's opinion, though, and we're sure you'll have your own.

Check out our ranking by clicking on the "Next"/"View List" buttons below.



4. Captain America: Brave New World

Marvel Studios did a great job with Captain America: Brave New World's trailers, but the movie itself didn't live up to them. Extensive reshoots tried and failed to rescue a project that clearly wasn't working at the script level, with the decision made to pivot to a tone more like Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

In the end, the movie might have been better off embracing the campiness of The Leader and Serpent Society, because the versions of those characters we ended up with failed to strike a chord.

On the plus side, Anthony Mackie was on top form, as was Harrison Ford. The Red Hulk battle, while brief, was an undeniable highlight, even if it was capped off with the Multiverse Saga's worst post-credits scene. This isn't a terrible movie, but it was a disappointing one. The MCU's new Captain America deserved better.

