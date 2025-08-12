2025's Four Marvel And DC Superhero Movies Ranked From Worst To Best

2025's Four Marvel And DC Superhero Movies Ranked From Worst To Best

That's it for superhero movies this year, and while there are plenty of exciting titles heading our way in 2026, we're now ranking 2025's four biggest comic book movies from worst to best. Check it out!

Feature Opinion
By JoshWilding - Aug 12, 2025 02:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

It's only August, but that's it for superhero movies this year. Fortunately, there's plenty to look forward to on the horizon, including Supergirl, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Avengers: Doomsday, and a plethora of TV shows in the remainder of 2025 (starting with Peacemaker season 2). 

This year has been another difficult one for the genre. While three of the four movies released received glowing reviews, they've all struggled at the box office, and none of them will come close to reaching $1 billion...even $600 million seems optimistic for the highest-grossing movie on this list.

As you've likely figured out by now, this feature ranks 2025's superhero movies—Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts*, Superman, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps—from worst to best. This is only one person's opinion, though, and we're sure you'll have your own. 

Check out our ranking by clicking on the "Next"/"View List" buttons below. 
 

4. Captain America: Brave New World

Qvmadqjq o

Marvel Studios did a great job with Captain America: Brave New World's trailers, but the movie itself didn't live up to them. Extensive reshoots tried and failed to rescue a project that clearly wasn't working at the script level, with the decision made to pivot to a tone more like Captain America: The Winter Soldier

In the end, the movie might have been better off embracing the campiness of The Leader and Serpent Society, because the versions of those characters we ended up with failed to strike a chord.

On the plus side, Anthony Mackie was on top form, as was Harrison Ford. The Red Hulk battle, while brief, was an undeniable highlight, even if it was capped off with the Multiverse Saga's worst post-credits scene. This isn't a terrible movie, but it was a disappointing one. The MCU's new Captain America deserved better.
 

3. Superman

No4jskiq o

This might be controversial, but Superman ending up in third place takes nothing away from what a great movie it is. The first DC Studios blockbuster sets the tone for the new DCU, delivering a joyous take on the Man of Steel that feels most welcome at a time when the world appears endlessly divided on, well, everything

The movie didn't benefit from including so many characters, though it wasn't something that hurt it too much either. Superman isn't Gunn's best film, and that's evident from generic ideas like Ultraman being a Superman clone and characters like the Kaiju and Baby Joey. Then, there's the controversy surrounding why Jor-El sent his son to Earth in the first place. 

Overall, though, Superman was a successful start for the DCU and will end up being the year's highest-grossing superhero movie. We'd have liked to see Gunn play it less safe (losing the day-of-the-week formula was a shame), but this movie was a win overall. And what a star-making turn for David Corenswet. 
 

2. Thunderbolts*

4tmmesn4 o

Thunderbolts* flopped at the box office, and the reasons for that have already been covered in great depth (including by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige). While *The New Avengers weren't a draw in terms of ticket sales, what Jake Schreier achieved here makes it very easy to see why he's set to helm the upcoming X-Men reboot. 

Packed full of practical stunts and effects, Thunderbolts* told a compelling story about depression and loneliness. It also explored characters like The Sentry and Yelena Belova in touching, meaningful ways that felt more akin to the A24 movies this was likened to than your typical superhero fare.

Emotionally moving and a showcase for its stars, Thunderbolts* deserved a bigger audience and will hopefully find one in the years ahead. Florence Pugh stole the show, and the sooner we see this team in action again in next December's Avengers: Doomday, the better. 
 

1. The Fantastic Four: First Steps

6damnfqh o

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is a little rough around the edges at times. Some big edits were clearly made (that's evident from John Malkovich's absence as Red Ghost) to get this movie under two hours, but the result is a pitch-perfect take on Marvel's First Family that takes its cues from one of the greatest storytellers of all time: Jack Kirby. 

Filmmaker Matt Shakman knocked this reboot out of the park. There's always room for improvement due to fan preference—Shakman could have gotten a little more adventurous with Mister Fantastic's abilities—but this was ultimately the version of this team fans have spent decades waiting to see on screen. 

The cast excelled in their respective roles, while the sight of Galactus stomping through New York is not one we'll soon forget. It's a great shame to think The Fantastic Four: First Steps' box office performance could relegate the team to supporting players in the MCU, because this is one family we'd love to spend more time with. 
 

RUMOR: DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn Branded Annoying On WB Lot Due To Social Media Activity
Related:

RUMOR: DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn Branded "Annoying" On WB Lot Due To Social Media Activity
THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Concept Art Reveals Alternate Take On Galactus' Arrival To Earth 828
Recommended For You:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Concept Art Reveals Alternate Take On Galactus' Arrival To Earth 828

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Arthorious
Arthorious - 8/12/2025, 2:08 PM
For me its
1. Superman
2. Thunderbolts
3. Fantastic Four
|
|
|
|
|
4.Captain Falcon
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 8/12/2025, 2:41 PM
@Arthorious - Exactly the order I would choose.
Fogs
Fogs - 8/12/2025, 2:56 PM
@Arthorious
Supes
F4
Thunderbolts
Cap Falcon
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 8/12/2025, 2:10 PM
Thunderbolts was a fun watch. I thought it was gonna be meh at best at first, but the team dynamics kept things entertaining for me, especially with almost any scene with Walker involved.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 8/12/2025, 2:11 PM
For once I agree with a Josh ranking, weird times...
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/12/2025, 2:14 PM
User Comment Image
soberchimera
soberchimera - 8/12/2025, 2:15 PM
Yeah, FF and Thunderbolts were the tighter films. Superman just had too many characters and was all over the place tonally.
dragon316
dragon316 - 8/12/2025, 2:21 PM
@soberchimera - not sticking up for Superman Spider-Man last movie had same characters maybe little more
Canyoublush
Canyoublush - 8/12/2025, 2:29 PM
@dragon316 - It’s pointless defending superman. It’s a flawed movie. It’s more of a justice gang movie than a superman movie. Mr Terrific saved the day by stopping the black hole. Whilst guy gardener saved the kid and refugees in the desert. Hawkgirl dealt with the borivian president and krypto helped superman defeat Ultraman.

In NWH, notice Dr strange was stranded in the mirror dimension therefore the final conflict is resolved by the three Spider-Men. Peter is also the one to suggest that strange erase everyone’s memories thus bringing the film to its finite conclusion. Peter acted independently. Yes he had backup but he still did most of the leg work. It’s his responsibility after all. Gunn dropped the ball with Superman. The character is the third or fourth star in his own movie. Upstaged by Krypto & the JG is an embarrassment.
Canyoublush
Canyoublush - 8/12/2025, 2:30 PM
@soberchimera - 100% agreed. Superman fell short.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/12/2025, 2:15 PM
User Comment Image
RockReigns
RockReigns - 8/12/2025, 2:16 PM
LMAO.🤣

No.
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 8/12/2025, 2:17 PM
User Comment Image
F4ntasticClunge
F4ntasticClunge - 8/12/2025, 2:21 PM
@JoshWilding - spot on sir!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/12/2025, 2:17 PM
Please correct me if I’m wrong but I thought BNW’s tone being Winter Soldier-esque or atleast “relatively grounded” was decided from the onset rather then something that they pivoted too in reshoots?.

It was something that was being talked about since the movie was initially starting to film so I don’t buy it being a late decision but moreso that they just decided to scrap certain elements because they felt they didn’t fit the tone of the film execution wise such as Serpent Society or they felt they had a better idea such as The Leader’s grosteque look which leaned more into justifying Sterns revenge against Ross etc.

Anyway , I enjoyed BNW but it was the weakest of the four CBMs this year for me which is unfortunate.

User Comment Image
Polaris
Polaris - 8/12/2025, 2:18 PM
I enjoyed Thunderbolts* the most
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/12/2025, 2:24 PM
My question is why didn't James Gunn make Lobo the Superman Villian. 1 Billion Plus at Box Office but wastes him Supergirl: Girl of Tomorrow.

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/12/2025, 2:25 PM
Honestly Thunderbolts , FF and Superman are pretty much on par for me so I would give all 3 a B+ (maybe that could change when I rewatch the latter 2).

Obviously , BNW is in last place but with a grade of B- which is “decent” imo.

Anyway , I think it’s been a good year quality wise at least.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
dragon316
dragon316 - 8/12/2025, 2:27 PM
Fantastic four last on list , captain America is 3 thunderbolts , then Superman 1 , Superman was little more entertaining to thunderbolts but still good fantastic four boring
JobinJ
JobinJ - 8/12/2025, 2:27 PM
I agree. Thunderbolts was a really good film about mental illness and struggling. And having good people around you. It wasn’t the normal marvel, fart joke, lasers, and magic movie. That’s why I didn’t have mass appeal, but it was actually a really great movie.
IronGenesis
IronGenesis - 8/12/2025, 2:28 PM
Only issue with this ranking … is that it was written in the Winter on 2024.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 8/12/2025, 2:30 PM
I didn't mind Thunderbolts, could have been better but could have been a hell of a lot worse, ain't bothering with Padro Passcelo, CapTain Falcon and Gunn's "Super""man" film were just bad, not rewatch bad, it's just, seen it, it's bad and I'll never watch it again type bad.
So for me Thunderbolts comes out on top but mostly by default.
Bland 4 can be 2nd if it wants to, I just don't care.
I feel Captain Falcon is objectvily the Worst film by a long shot but I feel a lot more distain for Gunn's Superman, out of all the film's, Gunn had a fresh start and most creative control and that was the best he could do. The saddest part is this is going to be the standard going forward, instead of giving us an MCU Phase 1 quality film, were starting right at phase 4 levels of why should we give a shit at this point? Lex can already make near perfect clones of Superman that are equal to him in strength, Gunn broke his world right out the gate and I'm already checked out, the same way I am for Reeve's Batman and the MCU.
Luke8
Luke8 - 8/12/2025, 2:30 PM
1. The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2. Thunderbolts*

3. Captain America: Brave New World
4. Superman
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 8/12/2025, 2:30 PM
Obviously, these rankings are subjective. For me, I'd say:
1. Thunderbolts - Because it was the most pleasantly surprising of the bunch.
2. Superman - My favorite character on the list, but not a great script.
3. Fantastic Four- was really close with superman - loved the retro-future look.
4. Captain America: BNW - I like Anthony Mackey as Sam Wilson, but the character works better as part of a team or ensemble.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 8/12/2025, 2:30 PM
The correct ranking:

1. The Fantastic Four: First Steps.
2. Superman.
3. Thunderbolts.
4. Captain America: Brave New World.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/12/2025, 2:37 PM
Superman tops FF on characterization alone. The FF have no real character arcs nor development. They end the film in the same way they begin it...."as a family", except that tagline is paper thin. Clark and Lois have actual arcs within their film. Thunderbolts also did character development better than FF, a Fantastic Four film by which the gender bent Silver Surfer ended up as the most 3 dimensional character within the film.

There's a reason the top critics who gave FF negative reviews almost unanimously gave Superman positive ratings: characterization.

1.Superman
2.Thunderbolts
3.The Fantastic Five

Brave New World doesnt even get on the docket for me.
mountainman
mountainman - 8/12/2025, 2:37 PM
Best - Superman

Close 2nd - Fantastic Four

Not too distant 3rd - Thunderbolts

Not worthy of a number to rank it - Brave New World
DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/12/2025, 2:37 PM

Mackie top form. LOL!!!!

He proved he didn't have blockbuster movie leading man skills. If that means "top form", okayyy...

The FalCap star and movie were completely limp noodles.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 8/12/2025, 2:42 PM
4. Captain Falcon
3. Thunderbolts
2. Fantastic Four
1. Superman

Overall, none of them was great. Only Superman was very good.
itzayaboy
itzayaboy - 8/12/2025, 2:48 PM
Let me fix this.

1. Superman
2. Thunderbolts
3. Captain America/Fantastic Four tie

Thunderbolts was the only truly entertaining Marvel movie this year IMO. Captain America felt generic and redundant at times and Fantastic Four was just boring and not that captivating. Marvel should fully reboot after the Avengers movies.
Forthas
Forthas - 8/12/2025, 2:49 PM
i would put Superman dead last. With all the plot holes, making Superman into Super-wuss, and turning Jor_el into someone with the same ethics as Conan the Barbarian this film was a travesty.
MrDandy
MrDandy - 8/12/2025, 2:50 PM
I’d swap Superman and Thunderbolts but otherwise this is close to mine.

1. Fantastic Four
2. Superman
3. Thunderbolts
4. Brave New Worls
Spike101
Spike101 - 8/12/2025, 2:55 PM
Can they all come equal fourth, ah actually Captain Falcon is the worst so that can be 5th….
MisterBones
MisterBones - 8/12/2025, 2:58 PM
Thunderbolts is better than F4 by a country mile. F4 was fine.

Supes reigns supreme
User Comment Image
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 8/12/2025, 3:03 PM
At least we can all agree that Cap 4 was the worst. Beyond that, it's all subjective All three movies were excellent, and all three were flawed. I will say that Superman was the one that stuck with me the most out of those three, the one that I've thought about most often since seeing it, and the one I'm most excited to see followed up (not that I'm not hyped for Doomsday, but I'm not particularly interested in direct followups to FF:FS or Thunderbolts.) Could be some of that MCU fatigue.

And, man, speaking of which I was rewatching some early MCU stuff on Sunday (some comfort viewing after a long weekend)and man, those movies had some MAGIC to them. I watched IM2, Thor, and Cap 1, and all three are just much more accomplished movies than anything Marvel's done in the last five years. I wonder if part of it is that the "interconnectedness" was mostly limited to post-credit scenes, so the movies could stand alone.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/12/2025, 3:29 PM
@Clintthahamster - maybe

While I do disagree with your statement to a degree , the early movies did have this element of freshness that we just don’t have anymore due to the nature of the beast.
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 8/12/2025, 3:10 PM
I think everybody with good taste ranked Cap 4 last.

That being said, the rest is up for debate.

My ranking:

-Thunderbolts 9/10 (watched it twice)
-F4 8.5/10 (watched it trice)
-Superman 8/10 (watched it twice)
-Cap 4 4.5/10 (watched it once)

I will watch F4 one more time.
I will watch Superman one more time.
Fogs
Fogs - 8/12/2025, 3:14 PM
Mid year, but Supes wins over F4 imo. Not by much, but it does.
Laridian
Laridian - 8/12/2025, 3:17 PM
Superman > Fantastic Four > Thunderbolts* > Captain America: BNW

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder