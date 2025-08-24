As Interest In THE FANTASTIC FOUR Surges, It's Now Set To Finish Global Box Office Run Higher Than Expected

As Interest In THE FANTASTIC FOUR Surges, It's Now Set To Finish Global Box Office Run Higher Than Expected

The Fantastic Four: First Steps has seen a surge in interest from moviegoers in recent weeks, and that's going to help propel Marvel's First Family to an eventual $500+ million at the global box office.

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 24, 2025 02:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

Things were looking bleak for The Fantastic Four: First Steps a few weeks ago. Despite positive reviews and a strong start at the U.S. box office, ticket sales dropped significantly during its second and third weekends in theaters, suggesting it could finish its run in the same $400 million ballpark as Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts*.

The Marvel Studios movie has since regained its footing in a not dissimilar manner to Elemental and Mufasa: The Lion King. Now, it's worth noting that The Fantastic Four: First Steps won't quite reach the same heights as the two Disney blockbusters initially deemed "flops," but it's no longer in danger of ending up with under $500 million. 

The reboot grossed $5.9 million at the North American box office during its fifth three-day weekend in theaters, a -34.6% drop from the previous weekend. Its domestic cume has now reached $257.3 million, and an eventual Labor Day boost means it's now eyeing a $270 million - $275 million final haul. 

Overseas, it made $5.8 million this weekend, a -40.8% drop for a $257.3 million total, bringing its current global cume to $490.1 million. It should now wrap up its stint in theaters across the globe with $515 million - $520 million. 

That should place it roughly $100 million behind Superman, and this isn't a bad result for a franchise that's previously delivered an unreleasable movie, and three critically panned efforts starring Marvel's First Family. 

With Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars set to prominently feature the heroes, it seems likely that we'll eventually get a sequel to The Fantastic Four: First Steps in the next Saga of MCU storytelling.

In our review of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, we concluded, "The Fantastic Four is an exceptional introduction to the MCU’s First Family, and thanks to a Jack Kirby-infused feel that’s unlike anything we’ve seen before, it proves to be a quintessential superhero movie with Marvel Studios at its brilliant best.

How many times have you watched The Fantastic Four: First Steps in theaters?

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Also appearing are Natasha Lyonne as Rachel Rozman, Paul Walter Hauser as Harvey Elder/Mole Man, Sarah Niles as Lynne Nichols, and Mark Gatiss as Ted Gilbert. John Malkovich was set to play Red Ghost, but was cut due to time constraints.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is directed by Matt Shakman from a screenplay by Josh Friedman and Eric Pearson and Jeff Kaplan & Ian Springer.

The movie is now playing in theaters.

THE FANTASTIC FOUR Storyboards Reveal Sue Storm/Mole Man Deleted Scene; New Costume Photos Released
Related:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR Storyboards Reveal Sue Storm/Mole Man Deleted Scene; New Costume Photos Released
THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Holding Up Well At Domestic Box Office During 5th Weekend In Theaters
Recommended For You:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Holding Up Well At Domestic Box Office During 5th Weekend In Theaters

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
JuanRGuijarro
JuanRGuijarro - 8/24/2025, 2:19 PM
LOL, this site is so blatantly a Disney whore and Marvel dick sucker that I don't even get angry anymore. It just makes me laugh and feel sorry for it.
People, please inform yourselves well; we are in the era of post-truth.
The only thing that matters here is who repeats a fake news story the most until it becomes true.
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 8/24/2025, 2:23 PM
@JuanRGuijarro - You beat my post by like 2 seconds.
blackiron777
blackiron777 - 8/24/2025, 2:33 PM
@JuanRGuijarro - exactly, I have noticed this on this site for years now. My favorite is how Josh will write an article that has partially bad news, but will soften the blow so that it doesn’t make something seem like a flop or negative. For example “Fantastic Four flops at the box office.” Josh will then write “well that isn’t particularly a bad thing.” lol
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/24/2025, 2:35 PM
@JuanRGuijarro -
User Comment Image
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 8/24/2025, 2:23 PM
The cope with this movie is unbelievable. Somehow, hitting 500m is a milestone. Superman beat it by over 100m.

It failed. Lets move on. Casting Pedro and gender swapping killed this movie. Maybe if we were honest about it, they will improve. The only way a studio has 3 failures in the theater, and 2 failures in streaming, is they are doing something wrong. Now insiders are leaking that Disney has a boy problem: https://variety.com/2025/film/news/disney-marvel-lucasfilm-gen-z-1236494681/

How do you take Indy, Star Wars, and Marvel, try to turn it into a girl brand, and lose the very fans you had to begin with?

Everyone there should be fired. Get the zealots out and stop taking Blackrock money.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/24/2025, 2:45 PM
@CreateNowSlpL8r - Great WIN for DCU Superman won the Smallest Flop Award in 2025. What Box Office Record Did Superman Break?

User Comment Image
SpiderParker
SpiderParker - 8/24/2025, 2:54 PM
@CreateNowSlpL8r - Considering that Fantastic Four will be the 10th movie to cross $500 million this year, I would say it is a milestone. You may cry that it's superhero fatigue, a woke agenda, a weak storyline, a casting issue, or even the lack of a CGI mustache removal, but the fact remains: the movie industry is dying. It's not just superhero movies, Marvel movies, or DC movies.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 8/24/2025, 3:00 PM
@AllsGood - Superman didn't flop.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/24/2025, 3:12 PM
@UltimaRex - Which one of many Marvels Studios Box Office Records did Superman beat?

Superman defiantly fell short 1 Billion at the Box Office.
epc1122
epc1122 - 8/24/2025, 3:14 PM
@CreateNowSlpL8r - I honestly don’t think it has anything to do with the casting of Pedro or a female silver surfer. It was, at least to me, just a boring movie where you knew the characters would be fine and it was an unneeded appetizer to the next avengers movie.
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 8/24/2025, 2:25 PM
Why would the casual moviegoer care how much a film makes..
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 8/24/2025, 3:12 PM
@TheNewYorkerr - If they like it turning a profit makes a sequal more likely for one but also we are tribal by naturs thus a film you like turning in decent, if not great numbers (regardless if in profit or not) equates to you being part of a decent number of others who also liked it giving a sense of being part of a large tribe rather than being an outsider the likes something hardly anyone else does.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/24/2025, 2:25 PM
Lol…cheer up for globalist enterprises while struggling to buy groceries
Forthas
Forthas - 8/24/2025, 2:26 PM
It deserves more! I am confident that if they maintain the quality of the filmmaking this will go down as one of the better Marvel sub-franchises. Its future is looking...FANTASTIC (Yes! I went there!)

User Comment Image
IronGenesis
IronGenesis - 8/24/2025, 2:26 PM
“Why, @JoshWilding, it profits a man nothing to give his soul for the whole world... but for Disney?”

😂 🤦‍♂️ 😂
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/24/2025, 2:33 PM
NEXT Marvel Studios Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) = $1,921,426,073.

CBM Users are trying to tell me Brand New Day will make 700 to 800 Million Worldwide at the Box Office.

User Comment Image
jasonvoorhees
jasonvoorhees - 8/24/2025, 2:42 PM
@AllsGood - Of course it will. Do you really think, a pussy Punisher and a nerdy Hulk, will draw the people to the theatres?
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/24/2025, 2:49 PM
@jasonvoorhees -
User Comment Image
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 8/24/2025, 2:58 PM
@AllsGood - in this climate, $700m to 900m is great. Only helped by ticket sales going up year on year since covid.

It doesn't have to make a billion.
MonkeyBot
MonkeyBot - 8/24/2025, 3:01 PM
@jasonvoorhees - Spider-man will💁
KingZero
KingZero - 8/24/2025, 3:01 PM
@jasonvoorhees - I think Pussy Punisher is struggling now that we have to use ID verification to access that kind of material.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/24/2025, 3:04 PM
@UltimaRex -
User Comment Image
BeNice123
BeNice123 - 8/24/2025, 3:23 PM
@AllsGood - it would have been the number one movie in the world, of all time, had it released in china.
MarvelousMarty
MarvelousMarty - 8/24/2025, 2:34 PM
Please just let it go.
Mongrol
Mongrol - 8/24/2025, 2:39 PM


F4 and Superman - both good films in a time of superhero fatigue.
tmp3
tmp3 - 8/24/2025, 2:42 PM
The bias in reporting on here is genuinely embarrassing
SheepishOne
SheepishOne - 8/24/2025, 2:43 PM
I think this movie did a lot to restore some goodwill with Marvel, and it turned a profit in the process.

Marvel can’t be beating themselves up too much about its performance. Could it have done better? Sure. But, baby steps.

I doubt they’re throwing a huge party, but I’m betting they’re at least letting out a sigh of relief.
SpiderParker
SpiderParker - 8/24/2025, 2:45 PM
"-34.6% drop" "-40.8% drop"

That's a double negative. Understandable but weird.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/24/2025, 2:49 PM
Sweet , glad to see it having found its footing now and doing better then before apparently…

I’m sure that has to do somewhat with Superman being available to watch digitally now but I think it perhaps has to do with not many family friendly films being out right now aswell.

I had forgotten that Elemental and Mufasa originally weren’t doing that well either but late B.O resurgence helped them aswell and I’m assuming it was because of WOM from audiences (and the popularity of the latter’s songs on social media) that made them do better like First Steps is now.

Anyway , glad for its success so far since it’s a solid film and thus can’t wait to rewatch it when I can!!.

User Comment Image
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 8/24/2025, 3:00 PM
Superman and F4 were very lucky to get as high as they did considering the shit both Marvel and DC have been putting out this half decade.
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 8/24/2025, 3:13 PM
if Marvel fails next year Feige should be fired

2026

Movies
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Avengers:Doomsday

Animation
X-Men 97

Shows
Punisher ( Special Presentation)
daredevil Born Again s2
Vision

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder