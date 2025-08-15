Madison Iseman Talks Possible JUMANJI 3 Plans And Practical Horror Effects In WITCHBOARD Remake (Exclusive)

Madison Iseman Talks Possible JUMANJI 3 Plans And Practical Horror Effects In WITCHBOARD Remake (Exclusive)

American Horror Stories and Knights of the Zodiac star Madison Iseman talks to us about her role in horror remake Witchboard, along with what's happening with the long-delayed third Jumanji movie...

Interview
By JoshWilding - Aug 15, 2025 10:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Horror

From legendary director Chuck Russell (A Nightmare on Elm Street 3, The Mask), Witchboard resurrects the '80s horror classic with a chilling new vision. In present-day New Orleans, a cursed artefact unleashes a vengeful witch, drawing a young couple into a deadly spiral of possession, temptation, and occult terror.

Madison Iseman leads a cast which includes Aaron Dominguez, Melanie Jarnson, Charlie Tahan, Antonia Desplat, and Jamie Campbell Bower, and we recently sat down with the Jumanji and Goosebumps star to discuss her role as Emily.

"I've always loved the genre. I've always been a huge horror fan, ever since I was young," she tells us in the video below. "Anytime horror comes across my desk, I'm always a bit excited. For me, though, the biggest pull is that I've always been the biggest Chuck Russell fan. Nightmare on Elm Street, Dream Warriors, The Blob...he's a legend. I was very excited."

There's a duality to Emily in Witchboard (we can't say any more for fear of giving too much away), and that was a big draw for Iseman when the project first came her way.

"It's everything she experiences from the beginning to the end, there's a lot to play [with]," the actor explained. "The whole thing got me very excited...she goes through a full spectrum of emotions. You see her grounded, light, and soft at the beginning, you see her get dragged to the depths, and then as a completely different person. I had a lot to play with."

One of the best things about Witchboard is that it's packed full of practical effects. There's a lot of blood, but Russell also shoots some wild scenes that are best described as "nightmare-inducing." After taking us through one of those (it involves hands rising out of a bed to pull at Emily), Iseman took us through one of her favourite sequences. 

"You brought up Goosebumps, but that whole movie, we pretty much just acted to tennis balls because so much of it was CGI. That comes with its own challenges, but I would much rather get dirty and do the blood," she shared. "My favourite was the sequence where I'm in the bathtub, and I get pulled down."

"They built that rig, and a bathroom on top of a 15-foot tank. I was standing on a wooden beam, and our stunt performers, their hands would come up and grab my legs, and then when we did the drop, the beam would open and I would be sucked down into the tank. Most of what you're seeing, we pulled off in person," Iseman added.

As well as revealing what she loves about the horror genre (along with more fascinating behind-the-scenes insights that you can learn more about by watching the full interview), Iseman addressed the status of a third Jumanji movie. 

Jumanji: The Next Level was released in 2019, and it was a box office hit, grossing over $800 million worldwide. However, work on a threequel has been progressing slowly, though it now sounds like something might be happening.

"My lips are sealed! I don't know, we'll have to wait and see, but there's been some rumblings," Iseman teased. "That'll all I can say right now..."

Witchboard arrives in theaters on August 15.

WENT UP THE HILL Star Dacre Montgomery On His New Supernatural Thriller, STRANGER THINGS 5 & More! (Exclusive)
Related:

WENT UP THE HILL Star Dacre Montgomery On His New Supernatural Thriller, STRANGER THINGS 5 & More! (Exclusive)
RUMOR: BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER Sequel Series Will Put A Unique Spin Of Its Vampires - Possible SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

RUMOR: BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER Sequel Series Will Put A Unique Spin Of Its Vampires - Possible SPOILERS

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 8/15/2025, 11:12 AM
Jumanji 3? didn't we already get 3 of those movies! Robin Williams still the GOAT. Sad we never got more of Lovelace from Happy Feet. :(
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 8/15/2025, 11:13 AM
@UnderBelly - Oh wait, Nvm, they mean HER 3rd Jumanji movie.
Thebronxknight
Thebronxknight - 8/15/2025, 11:55 AM
Technically it’s Jumanji 5. But yea I want to see the next one, I really liked those movies and now the game has come to our world like in the original movie.
dragon316
dragon316 - 8/15/2025, 12:14 PM
@Thebronxknight - I feel same way my parents don’t like many movies I do but they do like jumanji series that’s one looking forward to see fun entertaining to watch maybe last one be better from other sequels that came out this
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/15/2025, 12:25 PM
She's a babe I'll say it

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder