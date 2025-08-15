SUPERMAN: A 4K Look At Milly Alcock's Supergirl And Bradley Cooper As Jor-El Has Finally Been Revealed

Superman is finally available on Digital platforms, and that means we have a 4K look at Milly Alcock's Supergirl. The House of the Dragon star showed up in the movie's closing moments when the drunken Kryptonian crashed into the Fortress of Solitude to retrieve her dog, Krypto.

Alcock will reprise the role in next summer's Supergirl, though the first poster for the movie confirmed that a few minor cosmetic changes have been made to Kara's suit.

We also have some shots of Bradley Cooper and Angela Sarafyan as Jor-El and Lara Lor-Van, Clark Kent's Kryptonian parents, who sent him to Earth to conquer the planet and continue their race by forming a harem.

Asked why Supergirl didn't tell her cousin about what Krypton was really like, filmmaker James Gunn recently explained, "You’re assuming that everybody on Krypton is the same! And how would she know? She’s younger than him, so she wouldn’t know. She wouldn’t know anything about his parents."

He added, "When I took this job, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow was, like, number one for me of the things I knew I wanted to do. Ana Nogueira just killed the script right away, and saw what I saw in how the comic could be adapted to film, where [Supergirl is] even rougher in the film than she is in the comic, I think."

Superman is expected to reunite with Supergirl in her upcoming solo outing, while we're also expecting a full-blown team-up in Gunn's mysterious "Super-Family" movie. If recent theories are correct, then they could end up facing Brainiac.

You can take a 4K look at Alcock as Supergirl, along with Cooper and Sarafyan as Jor-El and Lara in the X posts below.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

"Superman is an indescribable joy," we said in our review. "A beautiful, moving thrill, David Corenswet is the perfect Man of Steel in a movie packed full of ideas. Fortunately, under James Gunn’s expert direction, all of those work, creating a rousing experience that flies higher than DC has in a very long time."

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman is now playing in theaters.