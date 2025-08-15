SUPERMAN: A 4K Look At Milly Alcock's Supergirl And Bradley Cooper As Jor-El Has Finally Been Revealed

SUPERMAN: A 4K Look At Milly Alcock's Supergirl And Bradley Cooper As Jor-El Has Finally Been Revealed

With Superman now available on Digital platforms, we have a 4K look at Milly Alcock suited up as the DCU's Woman of Tomorrow, along with shots of Bradley Cooper and Angela Sarafyan as Jor-El and Lara.

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 15, 2025 09:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Superman is finally available on Digital platforms, and that means we have a 4K look at Milly Alcock's Supergirl. The House of the Dragon star showed up in the movie's closing moments when the drunken Kryptonian crashed into the Fortress of Solitude to retrieve her dog, Krypto. 

Alcock will reprise the role in next summer's Supergirl, though the first poster for the movie confirmed that a few minor cosmetic changes have been made to Kara's suit. 

We also have some shots of Bradley Cooper and Angela Sarafyan as Jor-El and Lara Lor-Van, Clark Kent's Kryptonian parents, who sent him to Earth to conquer the planet and continue their race by forming a harem. 

Asked why Supergirl didn't tell her cousin about what Krypton was really like, filmmaker James Gunn recently explained, "You’re assuming that everybody on Krypton is the same! And how would she know? She’s younger than him, so she wouldn’t know. She wouldn’t know anything about his parents."

He added, "When I took this job, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow was, like, number one for me of the things I knew I wanted to do. Ana Nogueira just killed the script right away, and saw what I saw in how the comic could be adapted to film, where [Supergirl is] even rougher in the film than she is in the comic, I think."

Superman is expected to reunite with Supergirl in her upcoming solo outing, while we're also expecting a full-blown team-up in Gunn's mysterious "Super-Family" movie. If recent theories are correct, then they could end up facing Brainiac.

You can take a 4K look at Alcock as Supergirl, along with Cooper and Sarafyan as Jor-El and Lara in the X posts below.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

"Superman is an indescribable joy," we said in our review"A beautiful, moving thrill, David Corenswet is the perfect Man of Steel in a movie packed full of ideas. Fortunately, under James Gunn’s expert direction, all of those work, creating a rousing experience that flies higher than DC has in a very long time."

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman is now playing in theaters.

Nomis929
Nomis929 - 8/15/2025, 9:27 AM
User Comment Image
MisterBones
MisterBones - 8/15/2025, 9:30 AM
@Nomis929 -

User Comment Image
SpiderParker
SpiderParker - 8/15/2025, 9:35 AM
@Nomis929 - Okay, now do the same for Jonathan Kent.

User Comment Image
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 8/15/2025, 9:38 AM
@Nomis929 - I don't mind this version being different than Snyder's. Snyder clearly liked Jor-El more than Pa Kent, so Gunn turning that round works great for me
SpiderParker
SpiderParker - 8/15/2025, 9:43 AM
@bkmeijer1 - Some people want their blood to be pure but their morals to be wicked.

User Comment Image
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 8/15/2025, 9:51 AM
@SpiderParker -
User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/15/2025, 9:56 AM
@Nomis929 - based Hangover Jor El
SpiderParker
SpiderParker - 8/15/2025, 10:01 AM
@Nomis929 - User Comment Image
SpiderParker
SpiderParker - 8/15/2025, 10:02 AM
@Nomis929 - User Comment Image
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 8/15/2025, 10:04 AM
@Malatrova15 - Why are you making regular comments?

I always look forwadd to your incoherent, rambling, outrageous and mostly inappropriate comments that usually has nothing to do with the threads topic.
Timerider
Timerider - 8/15/2025, 10:05 AM
@bkmeijer1 - At least Jonathan Kent survived, he’s usually killed or dies before Clark makes his final step towards Superman in the movies, but on some tv series, he survives.

Superman and Lois: dead
Smallville: dies
Lois and Clark: lives
Superboy: lives

Superman (2025): lives
Man of Steel: dies
Superman Returns: dead
Superman the movie: dies
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 8/15/2025, 10:06 AM
@SpiderParker -

User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/15/2025, 10:14 AM
@Nomis929 - meds were affordable this month
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 8/15/2025, 10:29 AM
@Malatrova15 -

User Comment Image
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 8/15/2025, 10:49 AM
@Timerider - exactly. We only saw Pa Kent for a few scenes in Superman, but I'm sure Gunn has more in store for him. I'm thinking he'll stick around
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 8/15/2025, 9:28 AM
Bradley Cooper looks constipated.
Forthas
Forthas - 8/15/2025, 9:33 AM
Jor_El the Barbadian and hammered Supergirl. An inspirational family for us all!!!!
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 8/15/2025, 9:36 AM
@Forthas - amazing work from edgelord contrarian James gunn!
Forthas
Forthas - 8/15/2025, 10:06 AM
@Forthas - * Barbarian
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 8/15/2025, 9:40 AM
Why was Supergirl still inebriated on Earth? Wouldn’t the sun sober her up immediately after entering our solar system?
MisterBones
MisterBones - 8/15/2025, 9:49 AM
@FrankenDad - I recall it is established on the woman of tomorrow comic that it takes a little while for the yellow sun to recharge kryptonians; to sober Kara up.

Seen here when she still feels like she is going to throw up whilst getting yellow sunlight
User Comment Image

Also, we have seen it in movies and the comics before.
Forthas
Forthas - 8/15/2025, 9:53 AM
@FrankenDad - You must be new to the Gunn Cult! Independent thought is punishable by trolling!


User Comment Image
Imprtracr1
Imprtracr1 - 8/15/2025, 9:45 AM
I was against Milly's casting at first hearing.


Now I believe she's gonna crush it and her film will be better than Gunn's Superman which was for me, just okay.
5/10
Timerider
Timerider - 8/15/2025, 9:53 AM
@Imprtracr1 - it will definitely make more than Superman, just don’t ask me how I know that.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 8/15/2025, 9:54 AM
@Timerider - Tee and Ayyyy
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 8/15/2025, 9:52 AM
Angela Sarafyan is so beautiful. loved her in Westworld.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/15/2025, 9:54 AM
Oh, hey. Neat pics.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/15/2025, 9:58 AM
I was waiting for the twist where Jor El message was doctored or missintepreted …..then the credits came lol
SuperCat
SuperCat - 8/15/2025, 10:09 AM
User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/15/2025, 10:33 AM
@SuperCat -

When do we get the naughty doggie bestiality cut of this scene? Inquiring pervert minds need to know.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 8/15/2025, 10:49 AM
@DocSpock - LOL! Sick!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/15/2025, 10:15 AM
I kinda hope like in certain iterations & such that Jor-El atleast is alive…

I think it would be interesting to see Clark confront his father about the message and him (aswell as the audience) coming to perhaps realize that Jor-El and Lara didn’t intend Clark to conquer out of greed or bloodlust but they felt perhaps it was the best way to continue their race which could lead to some emotional complexity and I think add depth to the former then he’s perhaps never had in previous live action appearances.

He could come to realize that he was wrong to do so and maybe have some sort of redemption.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Plus , I think it would be fun to see David & Bradley on screen together!!.
