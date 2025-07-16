Look Up? Nah, Look Out - It's The First Poster For SUPERGIRL Starring Milly Alcock

Look Up? Nah, Look Out - It's The First Poster For SUPERGIRL Starring Milly Alcock

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has shared the first poster for Supergirl following her debut in Superman this past weekend, and it warns DCU fans to "Look Out." You can take a closer look after rthe jump...

By JoshWilding - Jul 16, 2025 11:07 AM EST
The first poster for Supergirl has been released following Milly Alcock's debut as the Girl of Steel in Superman this past weekend. 

"Look Up" was the tagline for the Man of Steel's DCU debut, but the script is flipped here, and it's changed to "Look Out." Given what we've seen from the DCU's Kara, that seems appropriate. 

In Superman's closing moments, a drunk Supergirl shows up at the Fortress of Solitude to retrieve her dog, Krypto. She quickly takes her leave, with Kal-El telling "Gary" (a.k.a. Superman Robot #4) that she likes to go and drink on planets with a red sun because their metabolism means they can't get that same buzz on Earth. 

During a recent interview with Screen Rant, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn shared new insights into what fans can expect from the DCU's Woman of Tomorrow.

"She's a mess. She's a total mess," he teased. "I mean, I think as we learn, she's had a completely different background from Superman. A much more difficult background. He's had this wonderful upbringing by these two parents that loved him and were very healthy. And her background was much different than that. And she's ended up different than her cousin."

Last month, Gunn was asked how much of Kara Zor-El's backstory on Krypton will be explored in her upcoming solo feature.

"[Flashbacks to Krypton are] always a possibility. But I think those things are really integral to the two characters and the differences between them, and that Clark really does have sort of this really happy childhood," the filmmaker explained. "I mean, he had parents who loved him in an easy-going upbringing, and it makes him the least dysfunctional of superheroes in so many ways."

"And Supergirl, especially the DCU Supergirl, she’s kind of a mess. I mean, she’s had real issues growing up," Gunn teased. "And it is based on the comic where she watched person after person after person dying in front of her as her piece of the planet disintegrated."

In Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Supergirl travels across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog. Along the way, she meets a young woman named Ruthye and winds up on a murderous quest for revenge.

The cast includes Milly Alcock as Supergirl, Eve Ridley as Ruthye Marye Knoll, Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem of the Yellow Hills, Jason Momoa as Lobo, David Krumholtz as Zor-El, and Emily Beecham as Alura In-Ze. Craig Gillespie directs from a script by Ana Nogueira.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.

James Gunn Addresses Internet Rumors - Is He Referring To Recent SUPERGIRL Report?
JFerguson
JFerguson - 7/16/2025, 11:08 AM
It’s giving Shazam poster

lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/16/2025, 11:11 AM
@JFerguson - giving Shazam poster what?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/16/2025, 11:28 AM
@JFerguson - i love when he callled Superman a bitch ,because ITS very acurate to Supermans actions in the movie
Antitrollpatrol
Antitrollpatrol - 7/16/2025, 11:29 AM
@lazlodaytona - it's giving is a term used by younger generations, primarily gen z, which means "it's similar to" or "this is like" the Shazam poster. Kind of like saying it's the same vibe. It's different but there you go...
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 7/16/2025, 11:42 AM
@JFerguson - yeah, but she should be holding a beer
LenSpiderman
LenSpiderman - 7/16/2025, 11:49 AM
@lazlodaytona - a semi.
Moriakum
Moriakum - 7/16/2025, 11:08 AM
After watching that cameo in Superman all I have to say is:

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/16/2025, 11:29 AM
@Moriakum - but you can wait if you really make an effort
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/16/2025, 11:30 AM
@Moriakum - that is if you really saw it.

The 4 viewing i had, the people giggled with surprise on that scene
Moriakum
Moriakum - 7/16/2025, 11:41 AM
@vectorsigma - In my viewing there was a person in a wheelchair. The Supergirl cameo cured that person, he started to walk!
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/16/2025, 11:44 AM
@Moriakum - i know the rest of the story.

Turns out, the wheelchaired person was a snyder cultists, hated the movie so much it made him walk out 😭
28ClungesLater
28ClungesLater - 7/16/2025, 12:09 PM
@Moriakum - lmfao 🤣😫😫😭😭
BaddestOptics
BaddestOptics - 7/16/2025, 11:09 AM
All the usual freaks are mad they can't yell since they didn't cast a brown person so they're back footing to being mad about her drinking a beer. Let the meltdown continue!
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/16/2025, 11:11 AM
@BaddestOptics - she's brown?
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 7/16/2025, 11:21 AM
@lazlodaytona - just her eye *
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 7/16/2025, 11:21 AM
@BaddestOptics - Literally no one is yelling or backfooting but you yelling about people backfooting.

🤣🤣
MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 7/16/2025, 12:06 PM
@UnderBelly - Shhh just let him have his "battle"


TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 7/16/2025, 12:12 PM
@BaddestOptics - I need more context because i'm not picking up what you're putting down.
28ClungesLater
28ClungesLater - 7/16/2025, 11:09 AM
So edgy!

So cool!
soberchimera
soberchimera - 7/16/2025, 11:09 AM
Yes, looking forward to all her clubbing scenes….
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 7/16/2025, 11:10 AM
I’m really interested in her take on the harem Kal-El was supposed to have.
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 7/16/2025, 11:11 AM
@SummersEssex - hey wait, wtf, wouldn’t she have known Jor-El’s mission for Kal-El? I had made peace with that twist, now I am annoyed again.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 7/16/2025, 11:21 AM
@SummersEssex - or maybe the message was translated by an ex special forces operator who hated Superman for some reason.

Legit message.
Poor translation.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 7/16/2025, 11:45 AM
@UltimaRex - Poor translation is always possible in the way the what we think infidel means or is meant by it's use can differ greatly than the original meaning which was only a person whose faith differs from that of the majority/isn't Muslim and no more than that.
NGFB
NGFB - 7/16/2025, 11:10 AM
If they really want to embrace the "mess" she is, make this rated R.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/16/2025, 11:13 AM
@NGFB - I'd skip to NC-17. Let's just take this all the way...
Insane Alien ORGIES!!
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/16/2025, 11:10 AM
That poster is FREAKING PERFECT!
Why no one has tried Kara as a good bad-girl before on the big and small screen blows my mind. Plus, people love a hero who goes against the "stand in line" grain.

One question though: If Supergirl flies to a planet with a red sun, I get how she got there. However, when it's time to leave said planet, how does she leave without her Superpowers?
Does she take a spaceship? Is there a transporter she uses?

Inquiring minds want to know!
AnEye
AnEye - 7/16/2025, 11:11 AM
@lazlodaytona - Maybe both a spaceship or a transporter.
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 7/16/2025, 11:13 AM
@lazlodaytona - same question? And how’s she still drunk once she’s back on Earth?
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/16/2025, 11:15 AM
@SummersEssex - even better question since the yellow sun would highten her body's metabolism.
Goldboink
Goldboink - 7/16/2025, 11:26 AM
@lazlodaytona -
Girl's got a space ship.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/16/2025, 11:31 AM
@lazlodaytona - that's where Lobo comes into the picture
ShimmyShimmyYA
ShimmyShimmyYA - 7/16/2025, 11:36 AM
@lazlodaytona - super alien alcohol. Don’t have to overthink this
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 7/16/2025, 11:47 AM
@ShimmyShimmyYA - That and if she only just got out her ship she may not have had time to sober up due not absording enough of Earths Sun's light to regain all her powers yet.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 7/16/2025, 12:01 PM
@lazlodaytona - Technicaly both Superman and Supergirl had some form of spaceship as they did not fly themselves to Earth from Krypton and the differing origin suffice for why she would be more likely to have hers still. It does normaly in most adaptions, and oft in the comics too, take time to regain powers after extended periods without the light from Earth's sun which is suffice to explain why it could take time to sober up (also autopilot will be a thing for any with the drink driving stuff in their mind).
MarvelousMarty
MarvelousMarty - 7/16/2025, 11:13 AM
Love it! Looking forward to it.
SpideyPuffsMJ
SpideyPuffsMJ - 7/16/2025, 11:14 AM
Cool poster but I do think it's interesting that the first DCU movies are back to back Superman/Supergirl one year apart.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/16/2025, 11:16 AM
@SpideyPuffsMJ - two most powerful good guys/girls in the Superhero Universe!
Knightstar
Knightstar - 7/16/2025, 11:16 AM
Why don't the reds match...
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/16/2025, 11:19 AM
Nice poster!!.

I like the coat since it seems similar to the one that she wore in the Woman of Tomorrow comic (which this is based on) when we first see her…

User Comment Image

I honestly like the characterization they seem to be going for in contrast to David’s Superman since it creates for a more interesting dynamic then her just being a female version of Clark which the character can be accused of being at times.

I also liked the brief chemistry between Milly and Corenswet that we saw aswell and hope to see more of them together sooner then later!!.
