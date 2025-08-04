PEACEMAKER Star John Cena Says He Was Called In At The "Final Hour" For SUPERMAN Cameo

PEACEMAKER Star John Cena Says He Was Called In At The &quot;Final Hour&quot; For SUPERMAN Cameo

John Cena has opened up on his surprise cameo as Peacemaker in Superman, revealing that filmmaker James Gunn came up with the idea while they were prepping Peacemaker season 2. Read on for details...

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 04, 2025 10:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Peacemaker

Almost all of Superman's biggest surprises leaked online in advance, but John Cena's Peacemaker cameo was one of the few not revealed before the movie swooped into theaters last month.

Christopher Smith was featured on a talk show, tearing into the Man of Tomorrow after the world learned why his parents had really sent him to Earth. It was a fun moment for fans, and tied into Peacemaker's disdain and jealousy for the superheroes who have shunned his attempts to be like them. 

In a newly released video, Cena breaks his silence on appearing in Superman, revealing that it was a last-minute decision made by Gunn while he was getting ready to start shooting Peacemaker season 2. 

"I was called in at the final hour as we were preparing for Peacemaker season 2," the WWE Superstar explained. "I did the costume fittings for the new Peacemaker season 2 wardrobe. They were filming Superman at the time, and James [Gunn] asked me if I wanted to be involved, and my answer was, 'Heck yes!'"

Cena added, "So I got to go on a talk show and talk some smack about Superman." Asked why he thinks Superman is iconic, Cena added, "Well, I think everything from the branding to the idea of a true virtuous superhero, you have to start the story of good and evil somewhere, and I think Superman is building block one of that."

There are rumours that either Superman or Lex Luthor will appear in Peacemaker season 2, with the latter most likely seeing as he's now locked up in Belle Reve. We'll have to wait and see on that.

Cena's professional wrestling career is winding down, so he'll soon have plenty of time for the DCU. At SummerSlam last night, he was attacked by a returning Brock Lesnar after losing the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes. Learn more about that here.

You can check out Cena's comments in full below.

Peacemaker follows the explosive escapades of the character John Cena reprises in the aftermath of James Gunn's 2021 film The Suicide Squad—a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

The new season follows Christopher 'Chris' Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante superhero, as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evildoer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost. He discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.

This second batch of episodes will star John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Frank Grillo, Sol Rodríguez, David Denman, Brey Noelle, and Tim Meadows. Joel Kinnaman is also rumoured to appear as Rick Flag Jr. 

James Gunn wrote all eight episodes of Peacemaker and directed three, including the first episode. Gunn, Peter Safran, and Cena serve as executive producers. Greg Mottola, Peter Sollett, and Alethea Jones also direct.

Peacemaker season 2 premieres on HBO on August 21. 

SUPERMAN Concept Art Reveals Detailed look At Ultraman's Costume Design
Related:

SUPERMAN Concept Art Reveals Detailed look At Ultraman's Costume Design
SUPERMAN & PEACEMAKER Director James Gunn Explains The Basics Of DCU Canon
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN & PEACEMAKER Director James Gunn Explains "The Basics" Of DCU Canon

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 8/4/2025, 10:34 AM
Surprise Cameo...

User Comment Image
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/4/2025, 11:05 AM
@Nomis929 - even the trades or "insiders" didnt know this. What are you talking about?
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 8/4/2025, 11:09 AM
@Nomis929 - yes.
RolandD
RolandD - 8/4/2025, 11:16 AM
@Nomis929 - Yes it was.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 8/4/2025, 11:21 AM
@vectorsigma -

User Comment Image
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 8/4/2025, 11:23 AM
@Nonameforme - I've seen all good people...

User Comment Image
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 8/4/2025, 10:43 AM
Wait. I didn't see him in Superman

User Comment Image
QuietStorm
QuietStorm - 8/4/2025, 11:03 AM
@DarthOmega - Why do all my friends tell me I'm crazy when I tell them Peacemaker is the best invisible superhero we've ever had
User Comment Image
cubichy
cubichy - 8/4/2025, 10:45 AM
Absolute garbage character, Cena cannot act and it hurt superman, needs to be abandoned and Gunn better concentrate on the trinity and JL and leave these second and tertiary stringers for other or forgotten. Could be what happened to the MCU with Disney shows. Superman didn't do so well, Hawk girl looked terrible, and not even close to a billion. Gunn has to course correct and be better if DC is to survive.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/4/2025, 10:45 AM
Interesting…

If I’m remembering correctly , Peacemaker S2 and Superman were filming relatively at the same time so it made sense to bring in certain characters for cameos in both projects.

Anyway , I enjoyed the cameo and think it made sense given that the host of that show felt like someone who would have someone like Chris who tends to be misinformed on things on it for sensationalism and such.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/4/2025, 10:48 AM
Neat. So neat a whole article was based on it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/4/2025, 10:49 AM
Speaking of Cena…

The ovation he got at Summerslam after returning to his entrance music after his recent “face turn” and the one after the match were great to see.

Say what you want about him as a wrestler or his character but he’s truly one of , if not the greatest of all time just due to the sheer impact he’s had on audiences.

?si=9k545_H-lPf3169l

?si=suo7SGNokeLaiE18
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/4/2025, 11:08 AM
The 5 viewings i had and the theater bursted of laughter and surprise.

Well executed as a fun and surprising cameo
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 8/4/2025, 11:24 AM
@vectorsigma - lol when it's DC forcing on a cameo then it's good
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 8/4/2025, 11:10 AM
I'm jacked up on steroids and coke and pumped AS HALE for Peacemaker S2!
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
Forthas
Forthas - 8/4/2025, 11:13 AM
"...to the idea of a true virtuous superhero"

I think I saw a different movie because the one I saw...Superman admits to torturing someone, watches passively and then condones a Kaiju being killed despite no evidence it did anything to deserve it, Superman attempted to kill the engineer and then kills his clone (another Kryptonian) without trying to even reason with him by tossing him in a black hole. Not to mention his colleague Hawk Girl murdered someone in cold blood without a trial. I am sure this Superman will not be bringing her to justice.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder