PEACEMAKER Star John Cena Says He Was Called In At The "Final Hour" For SUPERMAN Cameo

Almost all of Superman's biggest surprises leaked online in advance, but John Cena's Peacemaker cameo was one of the few not revealed before the movie swooped into theaters last month.

Christopher Smith was featured on a talk show, tearing into the Man of Tomorrow after the world learned why his parents had really sent him to Earth. It was a fun moment for fans, and tied into Peacemaker's disdain and jealousy for the superheroes who have shunned his attempts to be like them.

In a newly released video, Cena breaks his silence on appearing in Superman, revealing that it was a last-minute decision made by Gunn while he was getting ready to start shooting Peacemaker season 2.

"I was called in at the final hour as we were preparing for Peacemaker season 2," the WWE Superstar explained. "I did the costume fittings for the new Peacemaker season 2 wardrobe. They were filming Superman at the time, and James [Gunn] asked me if I wanted to be involved, and my answer was, 'Heck yes!'"

Cena added, "So I got to go on a talk show and talk some smack about Superman." Asked why he thinks Superman is iconic, Cena added, "Well, I think everything from the branding to the idea of a true virtuous superhero, you have to start the story of good and evil somewhere, and I think Superman is building block one of that."

There are rumours that either Superman or Lex Luthor will appear in Peacemaker season 2, with the latter most likely seeing as he's now locked up in Belle Reve. We'll have to wait and see on that.

Cena's professional wrestling career is winding down, so he'll soon have plenty of time for the DCU. At SummerSlam last night, he was attacked by a returning Brock Lesnar after losing the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes. Learn more about that here.

You can check out Cena's comments in full below.

did you catch my superman cameo? best part of the movie. pic.twitter.com/1pDCyKvaX4 — Peacemaker on HBO Max (@DCpeacemaker) August 3, 2025

Peacemaker follows the explosive escapades of the character John Cena reprises in the aftermath of James Gunn's 2021 film The Suicide Squad—a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

The new season follows Christopher 'Chris' Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante superhero, as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evildoer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost. He discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.

This second batch of episodes will star John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Frank Grillo, Sol Rodríguez, David Denman, Brey Noelle, and Tim Meadows. Joel Kinnaman is also rumoured to appear as Rick Flag Jr.

James Gunn wrote all eight episodes of Peacemaker and directed three, including the first episode. Gunn, Peter Safran, and Cena serve as executive producers. Greg Mottola, Peter Sollett, and Alethea Jones also direct.

Peacemaker season 2 premieres on HBO on August 21.