SUPERGIRL Star Milly Alcock Shares Meme Making Fun Of Kara's Drunken DCU Debut

SUPERGIRL Star Milly Alcock Shares Meme Making Fun Of Kara's Drunken DCU Debut

Following the release of the first teaser poster for Supergirl, star Milly Alcock has shared a funny meme referencing her drunken debut in James Gunn's Superman...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 17, 2025 02:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Supergirl

The first teaser poster for DC Studios' Supergirl, which recently dropped "Woman of Tomorrow" from the title, features the tagline "Look Out," and if you saw the Girl of Steel's DCU debut in Superman, you should have a pretty good idea why.

In the closing moments of James Gunn's reboot, Kal-El's little cousin makes quite an entrance when she shows up to the Fortress of Solitude to collect Krypto. Kara is clearly more than a little tipsy, having spent some time partying on a planet with a red sun (a Kryptonian's physiology prevents them from feeling the effects of alcohol on Earth).

This take on Supergirl is evidently going to have some issues (Gunn has already referred to her as a "mess"), and something tells us she won't take her responsibilities as a hero quite as seriously as her cousin.

Now, Alcock has taken to Instagram to share a fun meme referencing her character's Superman scene, and her (possible) reaction to finding out that Metropolis was in danger of being destroyed.

Image

Alcock also shared yesterday's poster, with co-star Jason Momoa (Lobo) leaving the comment: "Look out bastich!"

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will also star 3 Body Problem's Eve Ridley as Ruthye Mary Knolle and Matthias Schoenaerts (The Old Guard) as the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills.  Krypto the Superdog is also expected to play a major role in the story following his debut in Superman.

The latest casting additions were David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham as Kara's parents, Zor-El and Alura.

Warner Bros. announced that our new Girl of Steel will take flight on June 26, 2026.

This take on Kara Zor-El a said to be a "less earnest and more edgy version of the iconic superheroine" as Gunn looks to move away from "previous depictions of the Girl of Steel, particularly the long-running CBS/CW series fronted by Melissa Benoist."

According to a brief synopsis, this story will follow Kara as she "travels across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog. Along the way, she meets a young woman named Ruthye and winds up on a murderous quest for revenge."

Gunn and Peter Safran announced the Supergirl reboot during their studio press day in January of last year, when the "Gods and Monsters" DCU slate was revealed. The project will be at least partially based on King’s acclaimed comic book series of the same name from 2022.

Said Gunn at the time, “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”

Look Up? Nah, Look Out - It's The First Poster For SUPERGIRL Starring Milly Alcock
Related:

Look Up? Nah, Look Out - It's The First Poster For SUPERGIRL Starring Milly Alcock
Did You Know: SUPERGIRL Villain Matthias Schoenaerts Was In Line To Play BATMAN In The DCEU
Recommended For You:

Did You Know: SUPERGIRL Villain Matthias Schoenaerts Was In Line To Play BATMAN In The DCEU

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/17/2025, 2:36 PM
My girl.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 7/17/2025, 2:36 PM
Feels like an odd 2nd movie for the DCU.

PC04
PC04 - 7/17/2025, 2:37 PM
Looking forward to seeing her in action.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/17/2025, 2:40 PM

Oh come on. Who of us on this site hasn't gotten roaring drunk, put on a Supergirl costume and acted like a total a$$hole?

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder