SUPERGIRL Star Milly Alcock Shares Meme Making Fun Of Kara's Drunken DCU Debut

The first teaser poster for DC Studios' Supergirl, which recently dropped "Woman of Tomorrow" from the title, features the tagline "Look Out," and if you saw the Girl of Steel's DCU debut in Superman, you should have a pretty good idea why.

In the closing moments of James Gunn's reboot, Kal-El's little cousin makes quite an entrance when she shows up to the Fortress of Solitude to collect Krypto. Kara is clearly more than a little tipsy, having spent some time partying on a planet with a red sun (a Kryptonian's physiology prevents them from feeling the effects of alcohol on Earth).

This take on Supergirl is evidently going to have some issues (Gunn has already referred to her as a "mess"), and something tells us she won't take her responsibilities as a hero quite as seriously as her cousin.

Now, Alcock has taken to Instagram to share a fun meme referencing her character's Superman scene, and her (possible) reaction to finding out that Metropolis was in danger of being destroyed.

Alcock also shared yesterday's poster, with co-star Jason Momoa (Lobo) leaving the comment: "Look out bastich!"

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will also star 3 Body Problem's Eve Ridley as Ruthye Mary Knolle and Matthias Schoenaerts (The Old Guard) as the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills. Krypto the Superdog is also expected to play a major role in the story following his debut in Superman.

The latest casting additions were David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham as Kara's parents, Zor-El and Alura.

Warner Bros. announced that our new Girl of Steel will take flight on June 26, 2026.

This take on Kara Zor-El a said to be a "less earnest and more edgy version of the iconic superheroine" as Gunn looks to move away from "previous depictions of the Girl of Steel, particularly the long-running CBS/CW series fronted by Melissa Benoist."

According to a brief synopsis, this story will follow Kara as she "travels across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog. Along the way, she meets a young woman named Ruthye and winds up on a murderous quest for revenge."

Gunn and Peter Safran announced the Supergirl reboot during their studio press day in January of last year, when the "Gods and Monsters" DCU slate was revealed. The project will be at least partially based on King’s acclaimed comic book series of the same name from 2022.

Said Gunn at the time, “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”