SUPERGIRL Star Milly Alcock Teases Her "Messy" Take On Kara As More Test-Screening Reactions Land

After making her DCU debut for a brief scene in James Gunn's Superman, Milly Alcock is set to take flight in her solo Supergirl movie this summer, and the House of the Dragon alum discussed this latest big-screen take on the Girl of Steel while chatting to Beyond the Noise.

Alcock didn't reveal any new details about the movie, but did comment on what she hopes her unconventional interpretation of Clark Kent's cousin will inspire in the younger generation of female fans.

“I think young girls should walk away from the film knowing that it’s ok to be a bit bad, and messy.”

Another test screening for Supergirl was held during the week, and @Cryptic4KQual was sent some reactions.

Like the responses we saw to the previous screenings, it seems those in attendance were mixed on the film. Alcock's performance comes in for high praise, and Jason Momoa's Lobo is said to steal the scenes he appears in. Matthias Schoenaerts villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills is once again singled out as a negative, however.

Check out the posts below, along with Alcock's Beyond the Noise photoshoot.

For every 1 positive review in a test screening there's like 3 to 4 semi negative ones😭. — Cryptic HD QUALITY (@Cryptic4KQual) March 13, 2026

"When an unexpected and ruthless enemy threatens, Kara Zor-El is forced, against her will, to team up with an unlikely companion. Together, they embark on an epic cosmic journey where revenge and justice are at stake – and where Kara must confront her origins to find her own path as a hero. Alcock is joined by Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham and Jason Momoa in key roles. Peter Safran and James Gunn are producing the film for DC Studios."

Supergirl Woman of Tomorrow will also star Eve Ridley as Ruthye Mary Knolle, and David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham as Kara's parents, Zor-El and Alura.

Our new Girl of Steel will take flight on June 26, 2026.

This take on Kara Zor-El a said to be a "less earnest and more edgy version of the iconic superheroine" as Gunn looks to move away from "previous depictions of the Girl of Steel, particularly the long-running CBS/CW series fronted by Melissa Benoist."

Gunn and Peter Safran announced the Supergirl reboot during their studio press day in January of last year, when the "Gods and Monsters" DCU slate was revealed. The project will be at least partially based on King’s acclaimed comic book series of the same name from 2022.

Said Gunn at the time, “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”