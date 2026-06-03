Ice Cream Man Red Band Trailer: Kids Melt Down In Twisted New Look At Eli Roth's Unrated Horror Movie

Ice Cream Man Red Band Trailer: Kids Melt Down In Twisted New Look At Eli Roth's Unrated Horror Movie

A red band trailer for Eli Roth's Ice Cream Man has been released, and it's not hard to understand why the studio was hesitant to release this one in theatres!

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 03, 2026 06:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Via FearHQ.com

I scream. You scream. We all scream for ice cream.

The first full trailer for Eli Roth's (Hostel, The Green Inferno, Thanksgiving) latest horror flick, Ice Cream Man, is now online. The movie is set to be released on August 7 via The Horror Section, and it will arrive in theatres unrated.

Roth directed the film from a screenplay he co-wrote with Noah Belson, based on “an original idea he has had for over twenty years, but studios were too nervous to finance.” It's not hard to see why!

Ice Cream Man follows an "idyllic summer town descending into madness when an ice cream man serves kids sweet delights with horrifying results."

The trailer introduces Orphan Black's Ari Millen as the Ice-Cream Man of the title, as he hands out frozen treats to the children of Bayleen Bay, who then become deranged killers. This looks to be about as sick and twisted as you'd expect from Roth, and the red band teaser is definitely not for the squeamish.

“I’ve had this idea for a long, long time, and studios were too afraid of my early drafts. Now’s the time to push the envelope farther than I ever have with what I think will be my most terrifying and insane film to date,” Roth told Variety last year. “Films like ‘Ice Cream Man’ are what we created The Horror Section for, to make unrated, boundary-pushing theatrical events the horror fans can all scream about for years. I’m very lucky to have such fantastic partners like MCT and, of course, all the investors in The Horror Section.”

"Working with Eli is always a privilege, and this film feels fresh and exciting as it’s his first original project in the independent market in nearly a decade,” added MCT Principals Christopher Woodrow and Raj Singh. “We believe ‘Ice Cream Man’ will mark the start of the next great horror franchise with massive commercial potential.”

Media Capital Technologies’ Christopher Woodrow and Raj Singh are producing alongside Cream Productions’ Kate Harrison. Executive producers include MCT’s Kevin Frakes, Connor DiGregorio, Eli Massillon, and Lorenzo Antonucci, and The Horror Section’s Jon Schnaars and Holly Adams. The score is being composed by Brandon Roberts, with additional music by Snoop Dogg. Steve Newburn and Adrien Morot handle the special effects.

Check out the teaser below - as long as you have a strong stomach - and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Ice Cream Man also stars Byron Davis (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3), Karen Cliche (Thanksgiving), Dylan Hawco (Heartland), Sarah Abbott (Black Mirror, The Body), Shiloh O’Reilly (Thanksgiving), Kiori Mirza Waldman, Charlie Zeltzer (The Handmaid’s Tale), and Charlie Storey (Thanksgiving).

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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Deadinside
Deadinside - 6/3/2026, 6:51 PM
"I'm your ice cream, man. Stop me when I'm passing by..." ☮️🍦
CristianE
CristianE - 6/3/2026, 6:53 PM
Nothing to do with the Ice Cream man comic? It's also a horror story...
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/3/2026, 7:04 PM
I remember renting the original from Hollywood Video.. I don't like getting old
ElJefe
ElJefe - 6/3/2026, 7:17 PM
@bobevanz - Browsing the B-Movies for scary movie night was THE BEST. No previews, just reading the box and looking at the pictures. No spoilers, no leaks, no BTS pics, no posters, no teasers, no clips.

Good times.
Waifuslayer2
Waifuslayer2 - 6/3/2026, 7:22 PM
Why not bring back Clint Howard, AKA the ugliest man in Hollywood?
Reeds2Much
Reeds2Much - 6/3/2026, 7:28 PM
Justice for Clint Howard!

Looks kind of like the reverse of Mom And Dad, which had adults going batshit and killing their children. Starred Nic Cage, Selma Blair, and a random pair of titties. Except they never really explained the why in that one, where this looks to be loosely based on the Pied Piper. Anyway, in my wheelhouse so I'll definitely check this out.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 6/3/2026, 7:47 PM
Looks fun and gruesome, but also like a rip off of Cooties (which was also a fun/funny horror featuring kids).

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