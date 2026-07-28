Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 First Look Sees Dexter Morgan Get Back To Doing What He Does Best

Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 First Look Sees Dexter Morgan Get Back To Doing What He Does Best

Paramount+ has shared a first look at the second season of Dexter: Resurrection, revealing Dexter Morgan dealing with a pair of notorious new serial killers while also reconciling his own mid-life crisis.

News
By RohanPatel - Jul 28, 2026 11:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Showtime

Paramount+ has debuted the first official images from Dexter: Resurrection season two, offering an early preview of Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) getting back to doing what he does best. 

While there's plenty of serial killing in the first images, we also get to see some of the new and returning characters in action and it seems one of the biggest developments will be Harrison's new job as it looks like he's joined the force and become a member of the New York Police Department, which can't mean anything good for his death dealing father. 

The new season will see "Dexter Morgan caught between two killers – one notorious and the other terrorizing New York in ways no one ever anticipated – all while battling his greatest enemy yet: a mid-life crisis. Harrison continues his own pursuit of justice as father and son face their darkest chapter."

SAG and Golden Globe winner Michael C. Hall returns to his iconic role, with the main cast also returning Uma Thurman ("Charley Brown"), Jack Alcott ("Harrison Morgan"), Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine ("Blessing Kamara"), Kadia Saraf ("Claudette Wallace"), Dominic Fumusa ("Melvin Oliva"), Desmond Harrington ("Joey Quinn") and James Remar ("Harry Morgan"). Daredevil: Born Again star Krysten Ritter will also return in a guest starring role as Mia LaPierre, a.k.a. Lady Vengeance. 

New series regulars for season two include Dan Stevens ("Owen Stark"), Primetime Emmy-winner Bokeem Woodbine ("Captain Mixon"), Nona Parker Johnson ("Fiona Mixon"), and Primetime Emmy-winner Brian Cox ("Don Framt/The New York Ripper"). Gabriel Luna will guest star this season as Ray Ballard, a.k.a. the Sleepy Eyed Stranger. 

Dexter: Resurrection season two is set to premiere later this year, but while you wait, season one of Dexter: Resurrection is currently available to binge on Paramount+ only with the Paramount+ Premium Plan.

Check out the first look photos below: 

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From Emmy®-nominated showrunner and executive producer Clyde Phillips, the second season of Dexter: Resurrection finds Dexter Morgan (Hall) caught between two killers – one notorious and the other terrorizing New York in ways no one ever anticipated – all while battling his greatest enemy yet: a mid-life crisis. Harrison (Jack Alcott) continues his own pursuit of justice as father and son face their darkest chapter.

Alongside Hall, the series stars returning cast members Uma Thurman, Jack Alcott, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Kadia Saraf, Dominic Fumusa, Desmond Harrington and James Remar.

Dan Stevens, Emmy® Winner Bokeem Woodbine, Nona Parker Johnson, and Emmy®, Olivier and Golden Globe® winner Brian Cox join season two in series regular roles. Krysten Ritter also returns in a guest starring role and Gabriel Luna joins as a guest star this season.

About The Author:
RohanPatel
Member Since 7/22/2011
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IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 7/29/2026, 12:00 AM
Wasn't strictly expecting to see Uma Thurman's character return here. And always cool to see Bokeem Woodbine show up.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/29/2026, 12:04 AM
I have always liked Dexter, but I thought season one of this was kind of stupid. Dinklage was ridiculous.

But I’ll watch it. I’m weird like that.

TheAmericanHero
TheAmericanHero - 7/29/2026, 1:46 AM
@DocSpock - yeah. It was good to see Dexter back to being Dexter but in a new setting with different challenges, but the ultimate culmination of season 1 was super weak a poorly executed. But I had fun with it.

After season 4 I'm kinda super relaxed about the quality of the writing for Dexter stuff. Trinity was the peak of this version of this character, in my opinion, and all this extra stuff is just whatever fluff. I just enjoy it for what it is.

What I REALLY wanna see is a series that's much more faithful to the original novels version of Dexter. When the show got popular, author Jeff Lindsay started making book Dexter more like the shows Dexter in ways, but they are still VERY different characters. In the books, Dexter is basically possessed by a supernatural entity he calls The Dark Passenger, and it literally gives Dexter crazy weird abilities, and will recognize other predators possessed by Dark Passengers, and some can like track each other and shit. And Dexter is a bit more eccentric like he's always wearing the loudest clothing like Hawaiian shirts with flames and guitars all over them, and his inner monologues are hilarious sometimes.

I'd love to see THAT version of Dexter one day.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/29/2026, 1:51 AM
@TheAmericanHero - Season 4 is the peak of the show and one of the best seasons in TV history. Nothing in this franchise has come close
TheAmericanHero
TheAmericanHero - 7/29/2026, 1:57 AM
@FireGunn - 100%

I'd never screamed at my TV before, until I saw, "Hello.... DEXTER MORGAN."

And shouted, "HOLY SHIT!" At my TV.

Then the finale.

Should have ended the show right there, no explaining what happens after, if he gets blamed or not, if he gets caught or not, just ends with him on his knees on the lawn repeating "I did it".

[frick]ing cinema.

Maybe a few moments in Breaking Bad came close.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/29/2026, 4:26 AM
@TheAmericanHero -

Hmmmm. I am an avid reader, but I didn’t know Dexter was in books. I am going to check those out.

Thanks!
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/29/2026, 1:50 AM
Season 1 was mediocre at best. No idea what all the hype was about.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
TheAmericanHero
TheAmericanHero - 7/29/2026, 2:00 AM
@FireGunn - same thing everything is about these days, the only thing proven to sell these days... Nostalgia. Not creativity or passion. Just cheap manipulative tugs on your gullible fond memories.

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