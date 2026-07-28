Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 First Look Sees Dexter Morgan Get Back To Doing What He Does Best

Paramount+ has debuted the first official images from Dexter: Resurrection season two, offering an early preview of Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) getting back to doing what he does best.

While there's plenty of serial killing in the first images, we also get to see some of the new and returning characters in action and it seems one of the biggest developments will be Harrison's new job as it looks like he's joined the force and become a member of the New York Police Department, which can't mean anything good for his death dealing father.

The new season will see "Dexter Morgan caught between two killers – one notorious and the other terrorizing New York in ways no one ever anticipated – all while battling his greatest enemy yet: a mid-life crisis. Harrison continues his own pursuit of justice as father and son face their darkest chapter."

SAG and Golden Globe winner Michael C. Hall returns to his iconic role, with the main cast also returning Uma Thurman ("Charley Brown"), Jack Alcott ("Harrison Morgan"), Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine ("Blessing Kamara"), Kadia Saraf ("Claudette Wallace"), Dominic Fumusa ("Melvin Oliva"), Desmond Harrington ("Joey Quinn") and James Remar ("Harry Morgan"). Daredevil: Born Again star Krysten Ritter will also return in a guest starring role as Mia LaPierre, a.k.a. Lady Vengeance.

New series regulars for season two include Dan Stevens ("Owen Stark"), Primetime Emmy-winner Bokeem Woodbine ("Captain Mixon"), Nona Parker Johnson ("Fiona Mixon"), and Primetime Emmy-winner Brian Cox ("Don Framt/The New York Ripper"). Gabriel Luna will guest star this season as Ray Ballard, a.k.a. the Sleepy Eyed Stranger.

Dexter: Resurrection season two is set to premiere later this year, but while you wait, season one of Dexter: Resurrection is currently available to binge on Paramount+ only with the Paramount+ Premium Plan.

Check out the first look photos below: