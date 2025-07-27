DEXTER: RESURRECTION Star Michael C. Hall On His Long-Awaited Return & That All You Can Eat Buffet (Exclusive)

Following shocking conclusion to episode four, Dexter: Resurrection is really starting to up the ante as our main man Dexter finds himself in a new environment with deadly new acquaintances that have a similar bloodlust, although without his moral code, so it's probably only a matter of time before the Bay Harbor Butcher will need to strike again.

Having screened the first few episodes prior to its series launch, I was granted an exclusive opportunity to sit down with the man himself, Michael C. Hall, to talk about the exciting new season and how he's finally able to give us a version of Dexter that's embracing his code while also testing his own limits in new ways.

We get into where Dexter’s head is at right now, how the Dark Passenger still influences him, and why this chapter of his story feels like both a fresh start and a nod to everything that made the original series so addictive. Plus, he shares a tease of what's to come next and what he'll make of his newfound "all you can eat buffet."

Watch our full video interview with Michael C. Hall below and/or keep scrolling to read the transcription. Plus, remember to subscribe to our YouTube channel for more exclusive content!

ROHAN : Dexter seems to be embracing his true self this time around, especially after how things ended with Harrison. Where is his mindset now—with this second chance and that failure behind him?

MICHAEL : I think he's amazed that he's still here. I think he is very much aware that he's been given a second chance, and with that second chance, he wants to follow what's most important to him and do away with what isn't. I think he's able to finally put down some of the weight that he's been carrying, in terms of his burdensome past. He's maybe done doing his self imposed exile and penance, and he's ready to move forward, to reclaim his identity figuratively and literally, and, yeah, I think more concisely define who he is and what he's about. And I think what he's about is the code and his son.

ROHAN : In earlier seasons, Dexter often spoke about his “Dark Passenger” as a separate entity. Has that relationship changed—do you think he still sees it as separate from himself? Especially considering what he does upon arriving in NYC?

MICHAEL : I think there's actually a moment later in the season where Dexter really tries to articulate what the Dark Passenger is to him, or what he is to it, which I think is interesting and revealing. I think the lines between - the really clear line that Dexter drew between his Dark Passenger and his simulated mask are a lot more blurry than they were when we first met him, and he's still arguably faking his relationships and presenting a persona to the world that serves him or serves the situation, but I think he's less convinced that it's fake. As far as the Dark Passenger goes, yeah, I think the question is: is he living in service of the Dark Passenger, or is the Dark Passenger something or someone that he's managing? And, I think it's an open question for him.

ROHAN : In Episode 4, Dexter describes his encounter as an “all-you-can-eat buffet.” Do you think he truly believes he can stick to his code in this new environment, or is the sense of community something that might overwhelm him—especially since he’s always longed to fit in?

MICHAEL : Well, I think that's the intrigue of this situation. Will he be enticed to connect with these like minded individuals in a way that short circuits his, you know, desire to take them out. That tension is, I think, what makes his interactions with those people in that new environment interesting, but I won't say definitively.