SCARY MOVIE's Scream Queens Are Back As Regina Hall And Anna Faris Confirm Return

Cindy Campbell and Brenda Meeks are set to make their big-screen comeback in the next Scary Movie, with the Wayans brothers once again taking creative control of the franchise.

News
By MarkJulian - Aug 15, 2025 09:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Fear HQ

Anna Faris and Regina Hall are officially reuniting for the highly anticipated Scary Movie 6!

After a long absence, the beloved pair will reprise their iconic roles as Cindy Campbell and Brenda Meeks, bringing back the outrageous physical comedy and quick-fire wit that cemented them as fan favorites.

Their return signals a triumphant moment for the series, promising a throwback to the wild, over-the-top style that defined its early success.

In a statement to Deadline, Hall and Faris shared, “We can’t wait to bring Brenda and Cindy back to life and be reunited with our great friends Keenen, Shawn and Marlon—three men we’d literally die for (in Brenda’s case, again.)

After years away from the franchise, Scary Movie creators Keenen, Shawn, and Marlon Wayans are reuniting to craft an all-new original script alongside longtime collaborator Rick Alvarez.

Their return marks a major turning point, as the first two Wayans-led installments remain the most celebrated in the series. With their trademark humor back in action, fans can expect a bold, razor-sharp revival of the parody genre, skewering some of the biggest horror hits from the past twenty years.

Now in pre-production, Scary Movie 6 is scheduled to start filming in October under director Michael Tiddes, best known for the A Haunted House films. Paramount has set the global theatrical release for June 12, 2026.

With Anna Faris and Regina Hall stepping back into their beloved roles, the Wayans brothers at the helm, and a date locked in, this sixth installment is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about comedy events of the decade.

Its return also comes during a boom in horror revivals, remakes, and legacy sequels. Beyond Scary Movie, audiences can look forward to fresh reimaginings of Final Destination, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Wolf Man, Scream, and Evil Dead.

In 2025, horror has claimed 17% of North America’s box office revenue, a massive leap from just 4% a decade ago.

Defying the very notion of good taste, Scary Movie out-parodies the pop culture parodies with a no-holds barred assault on the most popular images and talked-about moments from recent films, television and commercials. The film boldly fires barbs at the classic scenes from Scream, The Sixth Sense, The Matrix, I Know What You Did Last Summer and The Blair Witch Project, then goes on to mock a whole myriad of teen movie clichés, no matter the genre.

