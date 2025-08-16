James Gunn Teases Projects For John Cena's Anti-Hero Beyond PEACEMAKER Season 2

James Gunn jokingly referred to the DCU journey of John Cena's Peacemaker as the Tighty-Whities Trilogy- starting with The Suicide Squad and continuing with season 2 of Chris Smith's mercenary adventures.

News
By MarkJulian - Aug 16, 2025 01:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Peacemaker
Source: ExtraTV

Director James Gunn recently spoke with ExtraTV about Peacemaker season 2 and the larger plans for the DC Universe.

In the interview, Gunn reflected on the close-knit, family-like vibe on set and shared insights into the show’s creative process. He also teased the future of the DCU, revealing that season 2 of Peacemaker directly follows Superman and will set the stage for where the universe is going next.

When the ExtraTV interviewer mentioned that she had just spoken to John Cena, who said he'd like to have a Bat-family member cameo, Gunn cryptically replied, "We'll have to see about that."

When asked about the broader direction of the DCU, James Gunn teased that season 2 of Peacemaker will provide plenty of answers.

"I think you're going ot find out a lot, this season of Peacemaker. This is a direct follow-up to Superman, although it should be said, it's not for kids, it's for adults. We kind of see where the DC Universe is going and we find out about where it's heading from here. By the end of the season, there's a lot of surprises."

In a separate interview, Gunn previously teased that episodes 6-8 of Peacemaker season 2 contain huge surprises and that he intentionally left those episodes off of advance screener copies sent out to the media.

As to whether season 2 is the last season of Peacemaker, Gunn all but confirmed that Cena's anti-hero will be seen again in a fourth project. Whether that's a third season of the show or something else remains to be seen.

"We call it the Tighty-Whities Trilogy- between The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker season 1, and Peacemaker season 2. Are we going to make it a quadrilogy? Probably, we'll see..."

"In season 2, Peacemaker discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands."

James Gunn wrote all 8 episodes and directed 3, including the premiere.

Peacemaker Season 2 reunites John Cena with key members of the season 1 cast, including Danielle Brooks (Leota Adebayo), Freddie Stroma (Vigilante), Jennifer Holland (Emilia Harcourt), and Steve Agee (John Economos), as the series gears up for a major expansion within the new DC Universe.

This time around, the story will branch out beyond Peacemaker's tight-knit team, with Frank Grillo stepping in as Rick Flag Sr., a character who serves as the connective tissue to Superman, Creature Commandos, and future DCU chapters.

Several additional familiar faces from Superman are also set to appear, including Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, and Sean Gunn reprising his role as the Justice Gang financier Maxwell Lord.

Fans will also be introduced to a brand-new character, Red St. Wild, portrayed by Michael Rooker, a longtime Gunn collaborator.

PEACEMAKER Season 2's Rotten Tomatoes Score Has Been Revealed Following First Reviews
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/16/2025, 1:38 PM
I havent been as excited in a series before.
GirshwinDavies
GirshwinDavies - 8/16/2025, 1:50 PM
Bothem Flamentés
Martianhunter
Martianhunter - 8/16/2025, 1:50 PM
I liked first season but I'm more interested in dcu TV because of penguin. That show was phenomenal.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/16/2025, 2:02 PM
@Martianhunter - I wasn't a big fan of The Batman but, you're dead-on about Penguin. It was freaking good!
DSAC294
DSAC294 - 8/16/2025, 1:58 PM
Now Gunn is just teasing Peacemaker to troll the Rock with Cena in the DCU and troll @forthas with his wife getting so much screen-time 🤣
TheJester187
TheJester187 - 8/16/2025, 2:10 PM
Eventually Gunn can’t come up with these null & void replies when asked about Batman. These questions will always follow and find a way in his interviews and out weight anything he’s doing. Even his actors for different characters want more Batman lol. Billion Dollar Bats is the real money maker at WB/ DC he knows and feels it now that he got his cool lil lollipop Superman off ground.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/16/2025, 2:17 PM
@TheJester187 - so, why didn't The Batman make a Billion Dollars or more at the B.O.?
TheJester187
TheJester187 - 8/16/2025, 2:20 PM
@lazlodaytona - it came close but if countnthe past he always does a billion withing a year in sales of merch and digital. So he does a billion eventually. The Batman made almost 800million you add other thing it’s a billion buddy do the math.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/16/2025, 2:16 PM
Two Things:

1. I'm hoping S2 of PM is it and let Christopher be in on other projects. We need more room for other DCU shows. Especially, Lanterns. There shouldn't be anything DCU-TV a while before or after Lanterns because that property is huge for the over-all DCU and it needs the space to flex its importance.

2. I know I'll get flack for this, but, I can't lie.... there was a missed opportunity to have the Rock and Cena having an epic DC fight somewhere and somehow. I don't even like wrestling...but that would have been cool to see that unfold. Either Black Adam gets powered-down temporarily or CS gets powered up temporarily. Just would have been cool and probably epic.
Too bad Johnson ended up being power-mad and gave us the shi1ttiest, most pointless Comicbook movie ever while also bringing other characters down with him (Dr. Fate, which was great casting tho, Hawkman and, well, I don't even remember the rest).
His plan also took Shazam down too, which actually had a great first film. Obviously, the 2nd should have been Shazam vs BA but our boy genius-power-mad wanted no part of it thus making Shazam 2 sh1t as well.
TheJester187
TheJester187 - 8/16/2025, 2:17 PM
As far as I’m concerned. Go ahead and get my Lobo movie/series, Deadman, Etrigan, Legion, Swamp Thing, Aquaman, Martian Manhunter, New Gods, Batman content ready. As long as these don’t get messed up and are consistent I’ll be happy. The Spectre also which I think would make for a great HBO series.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/16/2025, 2:26 PM
@TheJester187 - um, Wonder Woman much?
Don't forget Booster Gold IS happening as a series too. That's who I want Alan Ritchson to play!

I also wouldn't mind a Power Girl series (how fun would fan-casting be for that!!?), The Question would KILL as a series, maybe Vixen, oh! and a JSA prequel.

I also wish they could fold the Star-girl series and DOOM PATROL series into the DCU. DP might be my favorite DC series of the modern era .... or at least tied with Superman & Lois.

