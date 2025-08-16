James Gunn Teases Projects For John Cena's Anti-Hero Beyond PEACEMAKER Season 2

Director James Gunn recently spoke with ExtraTV about Peacemaker season 2 and the larger plans for the DC Universe.

In the interview, Gunn reflected on the close-knit, family-like vibe on set and shared insights into the show’s creative process. He also teased the future of the DCU, revealing that season 2 of Peacemaker directly follows Superman and will set the stage for where the universe is going next.

When the ExtraTV interviewer mentioned that she had just spoken to John Cena, who said he'd like to have a Bat-family member cameo, Gunn cryptically replied, "We'll have to see about that."

When asked about the broader direction of the DCU, James Gunn teased that season 2 of Peacemaker will provide plenty of answers.

"I think you're going ot find out a lot, this season of Peacemaker. This is a direct follow-up to Superman, although it should be said, it's not for kids, it's for adults. We kind of see where the DC Universe is going and we find out about where it's heading from here. By the end of the season, there's a lot of surprises."

In a separate interview, Gunn previously teased that episodes 6-8 of Peacemaker season 2 contain huge surprises and that he intentionally left those episodes off of advance screener copies sent out to the media.

As to whether season 2 is the last season of Peacemaker, Gunn all but confirmed that Cena's anti-hero will be seen again in a fourth project. Whether that's a third season of the show or something else remains to be seen.

"We call it the Tighty-Whities Trilogy- between The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker season 1, and Peacemaker season 2. Are we going to make it a quadrilogy? Probably, we'll see..."

"In season 2, Peacemaker discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands."

James Gunn wrote all 8 episodes and directed 3, including the premiere.

Peacemaker Season 2 reunites John Cena with key members of the season 1 cast, including Danielle Brooks (Leota Adebayo), Freddie Stroma (Vigilante), Jennifer Holland (Emilia Harcourt), and Steve Agee (John Economos), as the series gears up for a major expansion within the new DC Universe.

This time around, the story will branch out beyond Peacemaker's tight-knit team, with Frank Grillo stepping in as Rick Flag Sr., a character who serves as the connective tissue to Superman, Creature Commandos, and future DCU chapters.

Several additional familiar faces from Superman are also set to appear, including Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, and Sean Gunn reprising his role as the Justice Gang financier Maxwell Lord.

Fans will also be introduced to a brand-new character, Red St. Wild, portrayed by Michael Rooker, a longtime Gunn collaborator.