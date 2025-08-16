PRIMITIVE WAR Clip Shows Elite Vietnam Unit Taking On Tree-hopping Dinos

Step aside, Jurassic Park. A new creature feature is making its way to theaters, blending the campy thrills of a B-movie with the raw edge of a war drama.

Following the SDCC trailer debut, the first clip from Primitive War has arrived, giving fans a taste of its dinosaur-versus-Vietnam-soldiers showdown.

Exclusive: During the Vietnam War, a recon unit finds themselves in a fight for their lives against an unexpected enemy -- prehistoric dinosaurs in #PrimitiveWar, in theaters Aug. 21 pic.twitter.com/zxetHPWWJO — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) August 14, 2025

Jurassic terrors meet jungle warfare 🪖 in PRIMITIVE WAR! See you in theatres nationwide starting August 21. pic.twitter.com/hrnOIyISB9 — Fathom Entertainment (@FathomEnt) August 13, 2025

Primitive War, an R-rated thriller, will have a limited theatrical run from August 21 to 25 through Fathom Entertainment.

Based on Ethan Pettus’ novel, the story drops audiences into Vietnam in 1968, where a rescue squad discovers that a seemingly routine rescue mission is far deadlier than expected. Along with the chaos of war, they’re forced to battle bloodthirsty dinosaurs.

Directed by Luke Sparke, the film promises relentless action, merging wartime tension with the raw terror of prehistoric predators.

Prepare for intense action, gore, and suspense. The movie features iconic dinos like the T-rex and the Utahraptor, and it explores what happens to soldiers when they're faced with an enemy unlike any they’ve ever known.

The cast is stacked with familiar faces from sci-fi TV and film, including Jeremy Piven (Entourage), Tricia Helfer (Battlestar Galactica), and Ryan Kwanten (True Blood). This indie Australian movie generated major buzz at this year’s SDCC after debuting a show-stopping trailer.

Anthony Ingruber (Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny), Aaron Glenane (Interceptor, Danger Close), Carlos Sanson Jr (Bump, Legacies), Ana Thu Nguyen (Mortal Kombat 2), Adolphus Waylee (Nautilus), Richard Brancatisano (The Messenger), Marcus Johnson (Talk to Me), and Jake Ryan (Savage, Underbelly) also star.

From director Luke Sparke comes PRIMITIVE WAR based on the popular novel 'The Primitive War' by Ethan Pettus. Vietnam. 1968. A recon unit known as Vulture Squad is sent to an isolated jungle valley to uncover the fate of a missing Green Beret platoon.

They soon discover they are not alone.

Sparke Films in association with Let it be Entertainment and producers Carly Sparke, Carmel Imrie, Luke Sparke, Geoff Imrie and Alex Becconsall presents PRIMITIVE WAR.

An action-packed war film that pits battle-hardened soldiers against the greatest predators that ever walked the earth.

