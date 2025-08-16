PRIMITIVE WAR Clip Shows Elite Vietnam Unit Taking On Tree-hopping Dinos

PRIMITIVE WAR Clip Shows Elite Vietnam Unit Taking On Tree-hopping Dinos

A new clip from Primitive War shows feathered raptors behaving less like intelligent dolphins and more like a pack of wolves as a pack threatens to overwhelm a Vietnam platoon.

News
By MarkJulian - Aug 16, 2025 11:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Sci-Fi
Source: SFFGazette.com

Step aside, Jurassic Park. A new creature feature is making its way to theaters, blending the campy thrills of a B-movie with the raw edge of a war drama.

Following the SDCC trailer debut, the first clip from Primitive War has arrived, giving fans a taste of its dinosaur-versus-Vietnam-soldiers showdown.

Primitive War, an R-rated thriller, will have a limited theatrical run from August 21 to 25 through Fathom Entertainment.

Based on Ethan Pettus’ novel, the story drops audiences into Vietnam in 1968, where a rescue squad discovers that a seemingly routine rescue mission is far deadlier than expected. Along with the chaos of war, they’re forced to battle bloodthirsty dinosaurs.

Directed by Luke Sparke, the film promises relentless action, merging wartime tension with the raw terror of prehistoric predators.

Prepare for intense action, gore, and suspense. The movie features iconic dinos like the T-rex and the Utahraptor, and it explores what happens to soldiers when they're faced with an enemy unlike any they’ve ever known.

The cast is stacked with familiar faces from sci-fi TV and film, including Jeremy Piven (Entourage), Tricia Helfer (Battlestar Galactica), and Ryan Kwanten (True Blood). This indie Australian movie generated major buzz at this year’s SDCC after debuting a show-stopping trailer.

Anthony Ingruber (Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny), Aaron Glenane (Interceptor, Danger Close), Carlos Sanson Jr (Bump, Legacies), Ana Thu Nguyen (Mortal Kombat 2), Adolphus Waylee (Nautilus), Richard Brancatisano (The Messenger), Marcus Johnson (Talk to Me), and Jake Ryan (Savage, Underbelly) also star.

From director Luke Sparke comes PRIMITIVE WAR based on the popular novel 'The Primitive War' by Ethan Pettus. Vietnam. 1968. A recon unit known as Vulture Squad is sent to an isolated jungle valley to uncover the fate of a missing Green Beret platoon.

They soon discover they are not alone.

Sparke Films in association with Let it be Entertainment and producers Carly Sparke, Carmel Imrie, Luke Sparke, Geoff Imrie and Alex Becconsall presents PRIMITIVE WAR.

An action-packed war film that pits battle-hardened soldiers against the greatest predators that ever walked the earth.

USA tickets here: https://hubs.la/Q03ynb130

THE RUNNING MAN's Glen Powell On Why He Prefers To Play An Ordinary Guy Over A Superhero
Related:

THE RUNNING MAN's Glen Powell On Why He Prefers To Play An Ordinary Guy Over A Superhero
Vietnam War Combat Meets Lethal Dinosaur Predators In Brutal PRIMITIVE WAR SDCC Trailer
Recommended For You:

Vietnam War Combat Meets Lethal Dinosaur Predators In Brutal PRIMITIVE WAR SDCC Trailer

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/16/2025, 11:36 AM
Primitive War AND no Jonathan Majors or Ray Fisher ....boomer
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 8/16/2025, 11:37 AM
User Comment Image
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/16/2025, 11:56 AM
@Nomis929 - looks like dude's gonna have a big-ol-girl bout to plop down on his bayonet
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/16/2025, 11:52 AM
Dinos? What are they? Did you mean 'Dingos?'

Not that I'm on an Arnie kick today, but I'd love to see a predator or a T-800 dropped into the middle of a war like Nam or WW2.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 8/16/2025, 12:35 PM
@lazlodaytona - One of the biggest tragedies of Predator: Killer of Killers was that it really made me thirst for full length, live action features of the WWII and samurai settings.
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 8/16/2025, 12:15 PM
Vietnam-era soldiers vs prehistoric monsters?

Meh. I liked it better when it starred the big-monkey and was called KONG: SKULL ISLAND. 🤓
Baf
Baf - 8/16/2025, 12:46 PM
@SuperiorHeckler - I think this looks great. I dunno if I'm spending I-Max cash on it but maybe...Either way It's great to see a dino flik that wasn't ruined by humanized Jurassic Mutants.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 8/16/2025, 12:34 PM
User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/16/2025, 12:45 PM

Smells like poo.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder