Vietnam War Combat Meets Lethal Dinosaur Predators In Brutal PRIMITIVE WAR SDCC Trailer

Vietnam War Combat Meets Lethal Dinosaur Predators In Brutal PRIMITIVE WAR SDCC Trailer

Dinosaur fans are riding high in 2025 as Primitive War, featuring Ryan Kwanten and Jeremy Piven, joins Jurassic World Rebirth as this year's cinematic offering of dinosaur carnage.

News
By MarkJulian - Jul 29, 2025 12:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Sci-Fi
Source: SFFGazette.com

Primitive War is shaping up to be a visceral mash-up of Kong: Skull Island and The Lost World: Jurassic Park, and that’s sure to attract a number of action and sci-fi enthusiasts.

The gritty R-rated action-horror, based on Ethan Pettus’s cult-favorite novel, will debut in select theaters from August 21–25, 2025, via Fathom Entertainment.

The film brings a grimy, blood-soaked, B-movie energy to the dinosaur genre, set against the chaotic backdrop of the Vietnam War.

Directed by Luke Sparke (Occupation: Rainfall, Scurry), Primitive War follows an elite military squad on a search-and-rescue mission gone horribly wrong. Dropped into enemy territory in 1968, “Vulture Squad” quickly finds itself stalked by monstrous prehistoric creatures, including a T-rex, Utahraptors, and more.

Speaking to the crowd at SDCC, Sparke stated [via ScreenRant], "I got in touch with the author and pitched him what I’d love to do… we shopped it around Hollywood… ‘you’re not Steven Spielberg, you can’t do dinosaurs…' was the feedback… [But] here we are."

In terms of what he's most excited about, Sparke teased, "I… expanded on the ending."

Unlike the sci-fi spectacle of Jurassic Park, Primitive War leans hard into psychological horror and graphic violence. It explores how soldiers, already fraying from the stress of Vietnam combat, cope when some of history's most lethal predators are added to the mix.

Starring Jeremy Piven (Entourage), Tricia Helfer (Battlestar Galactica), and Ryan Kwanten (True Blood), the indie Australian production made its mark at SDCC 2025 with a buzzworthy trailer (see below).

Anthony Ingruber (Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny), Aaron Glenane (Interceptor, Danger Close), Carlos Sanson Jr (Bump, Legacies), Ana Thu Nguyen (Mortal Kombat 2), Adolphus Waylee (Nautilus), Richard Brancatisano (The Messenger), Marcus Johnson (Talk to Me), and Jake Ryan (Savage, Underbelly) also star.

This isn’t just another dino flick, it’s survival horror dipped in napalm.

Primitive War film poster

From director Luke Sparke comes PRIMITIVE WAR based on the popular novel 'The Primitive War' by Ethan Pettus. Vietnam. 1968. A recon unit known as Vulture Squad is sent to an isolated jungle valley to uncover the fate of a missing Green Beret platoon.

They soon discover they are not alone.

Sparke Films in association with Let it be Entertainment and producers Carly Sparke, Carmel Imrie, Luke Sparke, Geoff Imrie and Alex Becconsall presents PRIMITIVE WAR.

An action-packed war film that pits battle-hardened soldiers against the greatest predators that ever walked the earth.

USA tickets here: https://hubs.la/Q03ynb130

Here's Why Marvel Studios, DC Studios, Lucasfilm And More Are Skipping This Year's San Diego Comic-Con
Related:

Here's Why Marvel Studios, DC Studios, Lucasfilm And More Are Skipping This Year's San Diego Comic-Con
THE OLD GUARD 2 Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As First Reviews Land
Recommended For You:

THE OLD GUARD 2 Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As First Reviews Land

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
RogerWilco
RogerWilco - 7/29/2025, 12:06 PM
User Comment Image
are we really this bored now, lol?
RogerWilco
RogerWilco - 7/29/2025, 12:12 PM
@RogerWilco - Besides, its been done already and better at that...
User Comment Image
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/29/2025, 12:41 PM
@RogerWilco - I was about to say, "man. The stuff people come up with now...."
RogerWilco
RogerWilco - 7/29/2025, 12:48 PM
@lazlodaytona - User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/29/2025, 12:06 PM
Based on true events
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/29/2025, 12:42 PM
@Malatrova15 - that funny!
Stoned people be in the audience like, "when da f*** did that happen?!"
Vigor
Vigor - 7/29/2025, 12:10 PM
Im actually surprised we don't get more dinosaur horror movies. Why is it gatewalled behind Spielberg?
Where my Turok movie ?
RogerWilco
RogerWilco - 7/29/2025, 12:16 PM
@Vigor - Turok User Comment Image Magnus User Comment Image
and the rest
User Comment Image

Where the FxxK are they all...
Matchesz
Matchesz - 7/29/2025, 12:16 PM
@Vigor - Dino Crises, im actually surprised there’s no live action Land Before Time in the works
RogerWilco
RogerWilco - 7/29/2025, 12:19 PM
@RogerWilco - User Comment Image
Matchesz
Matchesz - 7/29/2025, 12:21 PM
RogerWilco
RogerWilco - 7/29/2025, 12:25 PM
@Matchesz - User Comment Image

Hollywood needs to start using these IP's
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 7/29/2025, 12:42 PM
@Vigor @RogerWilco - Did y'all see Bloodshot? I certainly did not, but there was supposed to be a sequel which would, presumably, kick off a Valiant cinematic universe.
RogerWilco
RogerWilco - 7/29/2025, 12:47 PM
@Clintthahamster - Wow! Forgot about this film, lol....Did they eventually put Diesel in Full Make up? you know...User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/29/2025, 12:12 PM

I never heard of this, but it sounds like a tasty snack. It'll probably be stupid, but I'll watch on a do nothing day.
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 7/29/2025, 12:14 PM
Wow, Oliver Stone missed out on this one ...
Matchesz
Matchesz - 7/29/2025, 12:14 PM
This looks fun, those quetzequoltalis bird dinos always looked scarier while they walked i bet thats a good scene
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 7/29/2025, 12:31 PM
Jeremy Piven is still around???
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 7/29/2025, 12:35 PM
Looks like a stupid good time. If it hits a screen near me, I might check it out for a laff.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/29/2025, 12:44 PM
Back to the Future 2 still causing time problems. Geez.
mountainman
mountainman - 7/29/2025, 12:45 PM
You know it’s a Vietnam movie because it has CCR music in it.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder