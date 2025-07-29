Vietnam War Combat Meets Lethal Dinosaur Predators In Brutal PRIMITIVE WAR SDCC Trailer

Primitive War is shaping up to be a visceral mash-up of Kong: Skull Island and The Lost World: Jurassic Park, and that’s sure to attract a number of action and sci-fi enthusiasts.

The gritty R-rated action-horror, based on Ethan Pettus’s cult-favorite novel, will debut in select theaters from August 21–25, 2025, via Fathom Entertainment.

The film brings a grimy, blood-soaked, B-movie energy to the dinosaur genre, set against the chaotic backdrop of the Vietnam War.

Directed by Luke Sparke (Occupation: Rainfall, Scurry), Primitive War follows an elite military squad on a search-and-rescue mission gone horribly wrong. Dropped into enemy territory in 1968, “Vulture Squad” quickly finds itself stalked by monstrous prehistoric creatures, including a T-rex, Utahraptors, and more.

Speaking to the crowd at SDCC, Sparke stated [via ScreenRant], "I got in touch with the author and pitched him what I’d love to do… we shopped it around Hollywood… ‘you’re not Steven Spielberg, you can’t do dinosaurs…' was the feedback… [But] here we are."

In terms of what he's most excited about, Sparke teased, "I… expanded on the ending."

Unlike the sci-fi spectacle of Jurassic Park, Primitive War leans hard into psychological horror and graphic violence. It explores how soldiers, already fraying from the stress of Vietnam combat, cope when some of history's most lethal predators are added to the mix.

Starring Jeremy Piven (Entourage), Tricia Helfer (Battlestar Galactica), and Ryan Kwanten (True Blood), the indie Australian production made its mark at SDCC 2025 with a buzzworthy trailer (see below).

Anthony Ingruber (Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny), Aaron Glenane (Interceptor, Danger Close), Carlos Sanson Jr (Bump, Legacies), Ana Thu Nguyen (Mortal Kombat 2), Adolphus Waylee (Nautilus), Richard Brancatisano (The Messenger), Marcus Johnson (Talk to Me), and Jake Ryan (Savage, Underbelly) also star.

This isn’t just another dino flick, it’s survival horror dipped in napalm.

From director Luke Sparke comes PRIMITIVE WAR based on the popular novel 'The Primitive War' by Ethan Pettus. Vietnam. 1968. A recon unit known as Vulture Squad is sent to an isolated jungle valley to uncover the fate of a missing Green Beret platoon.

They soon discover they are not alone.

Sparke Films in association with Let it be Entertainment and producers Carly Sparke, Carmel Imrie, Luke Sparke, Geoff Imrie and Alex Becconsall presents PRIMITIVE WAR.

An action-packed war film that pits battle-hardened soldiers against the greatest predators that ever walked the earth.

USA tickets here: https://hubs.la/Q03ynb130