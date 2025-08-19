GOOD BOY Horror Film Asks Whether Four Legs And A Wet Nose Are Helpful For Surviving A Haunted House

GOOD BOY Horror Film Asks Whether Four Legs And A Wet Nose Are Helpful For Surviving A Haunted House

Can a faithful dog protect the human he loves from sinister forces lurking just out of sight? That’s the haunting question at the heart of Ben Leonberg’s upcoming horror debut, Good Boy.

Aug 19, 2025
Good Boy first turned heads at South by Southwest (SXSW) on March 10, 2025, where its premiere earned glowing reviews. Now, with the debut trailer finally out, the buzz is only intensifying.

The supernatural horror marks Ben Leonberg’s feature directorial debut, with a script he co-wrote alongside Alex Cannon. Scheduled for theatrical release on October 3, 2025, the film flips the familiar haunted house formula on its head by letting the story unfold through the eyes of a dog.

It’s this clever shift in perspective that’s making Good Boy one of the most talked-about horror projects of the year. Check out the trailer below.

Based on reactions to the trailer, it’s obvious that audiences are captivated and not just by the scares.

Fans are already emotionally invested in the dog’s fate, with many planning to watch Good Boy just to see if the loyal canine survives the harrowing supernatural threats.

For moviegoers and dog lovers alike, the outcome could make or break their experience, adding an extra layer of tension and anticipation to the horror.

After losing a loved one, Todd (Shane Jensen) moves into his late grandfather’s (Larry Fessenden) creaky old farmhouse, hoping for a fresh start. Locals whisper that the place is haunted, but Todd shrugs off the rumors. His dog, Indy, isn’t so easily convinced. Almost immediately, Indy begins noticing unsettling, otherworldly figures lurking in the shadows, phantoms invisible to Todd but terrifyingly real to him.

Trapped by his inability to warn his owner, Indy is forced to face the sinister entities alone, piecing together their dark intentions before it’s too late. As the ghostly presence grows more violent, Indy’s unshakable loyalty drives him into a harrowing fight to shield Todd, proving that sometimes the bravest protector isn’t human at all.

The cast brings together a mix of seasoned talent and fresh faces, with Larry Fessenden, Arielle Friedman, Shane Jensen, and Stuart Rudin all set to appear. Stealing the spotlight, however, is director Ben Leonberg’s own dog, Indy, who takes on the titular role.

Good Boy sets itself apart with a striking visual style, frequently shooting from the dog’s eye level to fully immerse viewers in Indy’s world.

Running a tight 72 minutes, the film was shot on location in upstate New York, giving it an eerie, authentic atmosphere.

After its SXSW debut, the movie is already riding high with a 95% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, based on the first 20 critic reviews, an impressive start for a supernatural horror told through a canine lens.

