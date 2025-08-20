YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Season 2 Will Be "More Grand, More Tragic, More Funny"

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man proved itself one of Marvel Animation's biggest surprises and ranks alongside X-Men '97 as one of Marvel Studios' best Multiverse Saga titles.

Season 2 is officially in the works and will introduce Spider-Gwen. We'll also spend more time with season 1's characters, of course, including Peter Parker's old rival at Oscorp, Amadeus Cho.

The Direct recently spoke with voice actor Aleks Le, and while he didn't reveal any specific plot details, the Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man star teased a "grand, more tragic, more funny" second season.

"The only thing that I can tease is that, what we did in Season 1, it just gets more and more grand, more tragic, more funny. Yeah, it's great. The people on that show are amazing," Le said. "My friend Jeff Trammell, who is the showrunner, he does incredible work, and I'm so glad that the show was so well-received, and I'm so excited to see all of it in this new season."

Le's comments started gaining traction on social media, prompting showrunner Jeff Trammell to respond, "He's right! We're pushing things further and elevating the drama and the threats even more for Season 2. We're working hard on it and can't wait for you all to see what we have planned next for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man!"

Season 1 ended with several hints at what's to come, including the introduction of the Worldwide Engineering Brigade (W.E.B.), Daredevil's continued investigation of Oscorp, the revelation that Richard Parker is alive and in prison, and the Symbiote's introduction.

While not confirmed, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is expected to return to Disney+ either in 2026 or 2027.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming a hero, with a journey unlike we've ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots.

The talented voice cast includes Hudson Thames, Colman Domingo, Eugene Byrd, Grace Song, Zeno Robinson, Hugh Dancy and Charlie Cox.

The head writer is Jeff Trammell and Mel Zwyer is the supervising director. Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt and Trammell serve as executive producers.

In our review of the series, we concluded by saying, "Amazing, spectacular, and downright astonishing - Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man exceeds every expectation and is a true love letter to the world's greatest superhero...the end result is the ultimate Spider-Man TV series."

All episodes of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man are now streaming on Disney+.