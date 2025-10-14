YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Season 2's Plans For Norman Osborn Compared To Acclaimed HBO Series

Marvel Television boss Brad Winderbaum has shared some intriguing new details about Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2, comparing Norman Osborn's dynamic with Peter Parker to HBO's Succession.

By JoshWilding - Oct 14, 2025
Source: Screen Rant

One of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 1's biggest surprises was its portrayal of Norman Osborn. Colman Domingo lent his voice to the character who, in this world, was Peter Parker and Spider-Man's mentor in place of Tony Stark. 

Norman attempted to encourage Peter to be a better Spider-Man, albeit not a friendly neighborhood one. Ultimately, they parted ways, with the wall-crawler choosing to team up with Harry Osborn to launch W.E.B., a.k.a. the Worldwide Engineering Brigade.

Now that Norman has his hands on the Venom Symbiote, it seems likely that he'll head down a villainous route, eventually becoming the Green Goblin (unless the plan is to make him Venom, which could be a divisive move).

Talking to Screen Rant, Brad Winderbaum, the Head of Streaming, Television and Animation at Marvel Studios, teased a unique dynamic between Peter, Norman, and Harry in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2.

"Season 2 picks up right where season one set the table for us," he explained. "Our showrunner, Jeff Trammell...we talk about power scaling a lot in terms of, you know, characters challenging other characters. They get stronger over time."

"Emotionally, that is what's happening in Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. There is no stronger, more wild dynamic in that second season than Norman Osborn, Peter Parker, and Harry Osborn," Winderbaum continued. "It's almost like, at times, feels like Succession or something. It's emotional, it's got real depth to it, and it's exciting. And the animation's insane."

That likely means we can expect a battle between Oscorp and W.E.B., and if Norman does head down a dark path, the stage may be set for Harry to take over his father's company in a future season. Unless 'ol Normie decides that Peter would be a more fitting heir, of course.

HBO's Succession follows the dysfunctional Roy family, who control Waystar Royco, a global media empire. As patriarch Logan Roy’s health falters, his four children—Kendall, Siobhan, Roman, and Connor—jockey for power, navigating corporate intrigue, betrayal, and personal vendettas.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man returns to Disney+ next Fall, and a trailer shown at this past weekend's New York Comic Con confirmed that Charlie Cox will reprise his role as Daredevil...this time, in his classic red costume. Spider-Gwen is also set to appear (she was shown attempting to break into Oscorp), along with Doctor Octopus, Scorpion, and Chameleon.

Nico Minoru, meanwhile, was shown using her new magical powers, while Norman and Harry Osborn set to return. It was also confirmed that we're going to see more of the Venom Symbiote, something the Season 1 finale set the stage for. 

Amadeus Cho voice actor Aleks Le recently teased Marvel Animation's plans for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 when he said, "The only thing that I can tease is that, what we did in Season 1, it just gets more and more grand, more tragic, more funny. Yeah, it's great. The people on that show are amazing."

"My friend Jeff Trammell, who is the showrunner, he does incredible work, and I'm so glad that the show was so well-received, and I'm so excited to see all of it in this new season."

All episodes of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 1 are now streaming on Disney+.

Vigor
Vigor - 10/14/2025
Just finish3d season 1 finally thanks to all the positive comments from you all
I took a long break from watching it due to the lead voice actors comments about "woke" this and that. Turned me off completely. But the show is really good! Cant wait for season 2
Evansly
Evansly - 10/14/2025
Heard good things about this show. Looking forward to my kids getting a little older so we can check it out

