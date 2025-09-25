Marvel Animation Boss Addresses Future Release Schedule For X-MEN '97 & YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN

Marvel Animation has dropped a lot of different series on Disney+ since 2021, though their release schedule has been a little sporadic.

What If...? released three seasons between 2021 and 2024, but it took four years for us to get Marvel Zombies (despite that show's first season teeing up the spin-off, which was announced in 2022). It's also looking like there will be a 2+ year gap between seasons for X-Men '97 and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

That level of inconsistency won't help viewership numbers. Still, it sounds like Marvel Animation will focus on making sure we get consistent yearly series moving forward, similar to what's happening with Daredevil: Born Again.

In the video below, Brad Winderbaum, the Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation at Marvel Studios, says, "What's exciting about the next few years is that we're going to get subsequent seasons of X-Men '97 and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man on an annual cadence. So every year there'll be a new season and we can map out a longer arc to those stories."

As of now, we anticipate getting second and third seasons of those shows.

Marvel Animation hasn't announced any other new titles, though the mixed response to What If...? season 3 and Marvel Zombies compared to X-Men '97 and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (both of which were critically acclaimed) suggests it might be wise to shift focus to "Elseworlds" stories rather than those connected to the MCU.

In a separate interview with Variety, Marvel Zombies director Bryan Andrews said this about not including the X-Men and Fantastic Four in the latest Marvel Animation series:

"I would have loved to have them in, but at the time, 'Fantastic Four' was so far off. They’re also in a different multiverse. Same with the X-Men. How would they get here? So there are all those questions and rigmarole. But, I mean, never say never. That’s why I’m hoping, if there’s a second season around, there are already a few ideas of, like, can we get extra crazy? So who knows, but it would be amazing, and it gives us just more opportunities for more zombies and crazy heroes to go down swinging."

You can hear more from Winderbaum in the player below.