Marvel Animation Boss Addresses Future Release Schedule For X-MEN '97 & YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN

Brad Winderbaum, the Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation at Marvel, has confirmed that moving forward, fans can expect yearly releases for X-Men '97 and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

By JoshWilding - Sep 25, 2025 11:09 AM EST
Filed Under: X-Men '97

Marvel Animation has dropped a lot of different series on Disney+ since 2021, though their release schedule has been a little sporadic.

What If...? released three seasons between 2021 and 2024, but it took four years for us to get Marvel Zombies (despite that show's first season teeing up the spin-off, which was announced in 2022). It's also looking like there will be a 2+ year gap between seasons for X-Men '97 and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

That level of inconsistency won't help viewership numbers. Still, it sounds like Marvel Animation will focus on making sure we get consistent yearly series moving forward, similar to what's happening with Daredevil: Born Again

In the video below, Brad Winderbaum, the Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation at Marvel Studios, says, "What's exciting about the next few years is that we're going to get subsequent seasons of X-Men '97 and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man on an annual cadence. So every year there'll be a new season and we can map out a longer arc to those stories."

As of now, we anticipate getting second and third seasons of those shows.

Marvel Animation hasn't announced any other new titles, though the mixed response to What If...? season 3 and Marvel Zombies compared to X-Men '97 and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (both of which were critically acclaimed) suggests it might be wise to shift focus to "Elseworlds" stories rather than those connected to the MCU. 

In a separate interview with Variety, Marvel Zombies director Bryan Andrews said this about not including the X-Men and Fantastic Four in the latest Marvel Animation series:

"I would have loved to have them in, but at the time, 'Fantastic Four' was so far off. They’re also in a different multiverse. Same with the X-Men. How would they get here? So there are all those questions and rigmarole. But, I mean, never say never. That’s why I’m hoping, if there’s a second season around, there are already a few ideas of, like, can we get extra crazy? So who knows, but it would be amazing, and it gives us just more opportunities for more zombies and crazy heroes to go down swinging." 

You can hear more from Winderbaum in the player below. 

clogan
clogan - 9/25/2025, 11:33 AM
Y'all just gonna keep losing subscribers.
Thing94
Thing94 - 9/25/2025, 11:37 AM
I enjoyed both X Men 97 and Friendly Neighborhood Woke Spider-Man
MuadDib
MuadDib - 9/25/2025, 11:45 AM
I have apprehensions about the next season of X-Men 97, for all the behind the scenes nonsense and drama revolving around season 1, it was a damn good season. Rumor is they are moving away from the costumes which are so iconic and the change in writers is concerning
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 9/25/2025, 11:46 AM
Our kids LOVED Friendly Neighborhood Spiderman. Excited to watch another season with them(hopefully next year).
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/25/2025, 11:53 AM
Cool , both X-Men 97 & YFNSM are solid imo so I’m looking forward to seeing more of them apparently next year & hopefully beyond!!.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

In regards to Marvel Zombies , I haven’t seen it yet but I do think it looks decent so if I do end up enjoying it then I wouldn’t mind atleast a S2 even if I’m not really a fan of the genre.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 9/25/2025, 11:54 AM
I feel like 97 will have a quality drop in the new season but I’m excited to see it.

Also really dug Friendly.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 9/25/2025, 11:56 AM
Finally get a Marvel Zombies and they immediately shove RiRi down my throat.
TheIronDuck
TheIronDuck - 9/25/2025, 12:03 PM
Eyes of Wakanda was really good too if you're the type of person that can ignore the massive contradiction between time travel rules established in endgame and the ones they use to explain The secret history of the vibranium tool killmonger stole from the museum. In all likelihood eyes of Wakanda had its story locked in place before the MCU moved away from using Kang and they're likely would have been an explanation on how the rules of time travel changed. Unfortunately 6 tedious years of waiting to get to this point in the saga has soured the general audience on the secondary projects that could clarify,enrich and define the narrative of the saga if people with no investment in seeing secret wars hadn't convinced them to scale back to the point where these movies have no build and only die hard fans know what an incursion is. So much time is going to be wasted in Doomsday providing information that was either already stated in the saga so far and people didn't listen or was supposed to be in other projects The internet trolls convinced them to cancel and now have to be shoe horned into an already too dense movie runtime.

