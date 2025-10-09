X-MEN '97: New Marvel Legends Action Figure Reveals New Look At Apocalypse Ahead Of Season 2

At the end of X-Men '97, the heroes are scattered throughout time, with Cyclops and Jean Grey stuck in 3960 A.D., a desolate future where they encounter Mother Askani and a young Nathan Summers.

Rogue, Nightcrawler, Beast, Xavier, and Magneto, meanwhile, are in Ancient Egypt in 3000 B.C., where they meet En Sabah Nur, a young version of Apocalypse. In a mid-credits scene, Apocalypse finds one of Gambit's playing cards in present-day Genosha. The implication seems to be that Remy LeBeau will return as Death, one of the villain's Four Horsemen.

Now, we have an awesome new look at X-Men '97's take on Apocalypse thanks to an upcoming Marvel Legends action figure. We anticipate seeing much more of the villain when the series returns to Disney+ in 2026.

The "Marvel Legends Series Marvel's Apocalypse" figure will cost $119.99, with pre-orders going live earlier today on Hasbro Pulse. However, the figure won't begin shipping until Fall 2026.

"The immortal Apocalypse has developed a god complex from all his years walking the Earth," reads the official description. "Unrelentingly driven, he’s willing to sacrifice anything to achieve his goal of evolutionary domination, building a perfect society where only the strongest survive."

"Inspired by Apocalypse’s appearance in the X-Men ’97 animated series, this 6-inch scale action figure will tower over most Marvel Legends characters at 12 inches tall and features over 25 points of articulation."

"This set includes an alternate head, 2x alternate hands, shield, drill hand, cannon hand, sword hand, mace hand, figure clip Blast FX, cannon Blast FX, and ground impact Blast FX accessories," it continues. "With premium deco and design, Apocalypse is a must-have for Marvel Legends Series X-Men collectors."

Last year, Brad Winderbaum, Executive Producer & Head of TV, Streaming, and Animation, confirmed that the plan was always to end X-Men '97 Season 1 with the introduction of Apocalypse, crediting original showrunner Beau DeMayo.

"It was always part of Beau's pitch to bring Apocalypse in at a certain point," he shared, "but season 1 was always going to be Magneto and Sinister with Bastion being the surprise villain in the second half. Apocalypse was never really on the table for season 1, but he was always top of mind as we thought about the future."

You can take a closer look at X-Men '97's take on Apocalypse below.