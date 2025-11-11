MARVEL RIVALS SEASON 5 "Love Is A Battlefield" Trailer Reveals First Official Look At Rogue & Gambit

Though their character designs leaked online over the weekend, this cinematic trailer for Marvel Rivals season 5 reveals a first official look at love-struck X-Men, Rogue and Gambit...

News
By MarkCassidy - Nov 11, 2025 04:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Video Games
Source: Via GameFragger.com

Marvel Rivals has proven to be immensely popular since launching on PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S last December, with gamers anxiously awaiting the debut of new playable characters as the roster continues to grow.

Now, Marvel Games and NetEase have debuted the first cinematic trailer for season 5, "Love is a Battlefield," which is set to launch on November 15. The teaser officially unveils a first look at X-Men's loved-up mutant heroes, Rogue and Gambit.

We also have confirmation that X-Men '97's Lenore Zann will provide the voice of Rogue.

Some previous character designs have been met with backlash from players, but the game hasn't really made any drastic changes to Gambit and Rogue's classic costumes. 

"Before the Timestream Entanglement tore their world apart, Gambit and Rogue were ready to say "I do" on Krakoa. But destiny intervened. Now, Gambit sets out on a daring cosmic heist to steal the universe's rarest ring - and win back the moment time itself stole from them. Across galaxies ruled by the Elders of the Universe, their bond will be tested by lies, power, and impossible choices. Can love survive when even time turns against it?" 

Check out the trailer along with some artwork at the links below.

Marvel Rivals is a Super Hero team-based PVP shooter! Assemble an all-star Marvel squad, devise countless strategies by combining powers to form unique Team-Up skills and fight in destructible, ever-changing battlefields across the continually evolving Marvel Universe!

The story follows a hostile meeting between Doctor Doom and his heroic 2099 counterpart, which causes a timestream entanglement that leads to new worlds being created and heroes and villains from across the multiverse fighting one another to defeat both Doom variants before one claims victory over the new worlds

Have you been playing Marvel Rivals? Let us know in the comments section.

MouthyMerc
MouthyMerc - 11/11/2025, 4:43 PM
Best marvel couple.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 11/11/2025, 4:44 PM
"You know how troubled his past is, yet you still chose him"
Rogue's past:
User Comment Image
Vigor
Vigor - 11/11/2025, 4:46 PM
Remember that time fox had rogue and gambit but never in the same movie at once?
I do
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 11/11/2025, 4:56 PM
X-Men Rivals.

