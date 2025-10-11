Venom Confirmed For YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Season 2; X-MEN '97 Season 3 Officially In The Works

Marvel Animation brought Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and X-Men '97 to New York Comic Con today, confirming that work is already underway on the now-officially greenlit Season 3.

As for Season 2 of the X-Men: The Animated Series revival, it's set for a Summer 2026 release on Disney+.

A trailer shown to attendees featured the return of Apocalypse (a new look at the iconic villain can be found below), and revealed that this next batch of episodes will revolve around the X-Men trying to get back to the 1990s.

As for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, a Fall 2026 launch has been announced, with Charlie Cox set to reprise his role as Daredevil...this time, in his classic red costume. Spider-Gwen will appear (she was shown attempting to break into Oscorp), as will Doctor Octopus, Scorpion, and Chameleon.

Nico Minoru, meanwhile, was shown using her new magical powers, while Norman and Harry Osborn set to return. It was also confirmed that we're getting the Venom Symbiote, something the Season 1 finale set the stage for.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Marvel Television boss Brad Winderbaum addressed X-Men '97 Season 1 showrunner Beau DeMayo's departure from the series.

"Well, first and foremost, it's actually the entire creative team. Same director, same producers, same cast, many of the same writers, and it's standing on the shoulders of giants. One thing that makes X-Men '97 work so well is that everybody's rowing in exactly the same direction. Everyone that works on the show knows that original series inside and out. And we work very closely with Eric and Julia Lewald and Larry Houston [creators of X-Men: The Animated Series]. They're here all the time reviewing material and talking to the artists. The second season feels very much a worthy successor to the first season."

Asked about Professor X actor Ross Marquand's comments about a lot of characters dying in Season 2, he said, "I would say that it is the same stakes as season 1. I wouldn't characterize it as a lot of characters die! It's not Marvel Zombies, but like many great anime shows, like X-Men '97 season 1, mortality's on the table and some of these characters want to do what's right at any cost."

Check out the (familiar) logos for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and X-Men '97 below.