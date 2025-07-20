Miles Morales Can't Join The MCU Yet Says Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige

Those looking forward to seeing Miles Morales in the MCU will have to wait a bit as Kevin Feige reveals that Sony has told him the character is off limits.

News
By MarkJulian - Jul 20, 2025 07:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man

There's a leading fan theory that Tom Holland is looking to hang up his web shooters sooner rather than later and that Marvel Studios is actively looking to bring Miles Morales into the MCU.

Whether or not that theory held any actual weight, it now seems to be irrelevant thanks to a key update from Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.

According to Feige, Sony has made it clear that Marvel should steer clear of Miles Morales, casting significant doubt on any near-future plans for the character within the MCU.

Speaking at a roundtable press event ahead of the release of Fantastic Four: The First Steps, Feige stated, "That is nowhere," when asked about the state of a live-action Miles Morales movie in the MCU.

He added, "Sony has their brilliant, genius, incredible Spider- Verse animated franchise going and until that finishes, we’ve been told to stay away."

The presumably final chapter in the Spider-Verse franchise, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, is currently set for release on June 25, 2027.  Avengers: Secret Wars is set to hit theaters on December 17, 2027, so it sounds like fans shouldn't expect to see Miles show up on any of the potential Battleworlds.

Spider-Verse key creatives  Phil Lord and Christopher Miller have consistently stated that this third movie will serve as a "massive finale" and provide a "satisfying conclusion" to their Spider-Verse saga.

If you recall, Sony teased plans for a live-action Miles Morales movie back in 2023, but to date, nothing has materialized. The studio is likely also waiting for the animated Spider-Verse saga to wrap up before announcing any new plans.

Miles Morales was introduced in 2011 by writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Sara Pichelli, with guidance from then-Marvel editor-in-chief Axel Alonso. He made his first appearance in Ultimate Fallout #4, released in August 2011, shortly after the death of Peter Parker in the Ultimate Marvel Universe (Earth-1610).

Miles quickly gained popularity as the new Spider-Man, offering a fresh perspective while honoring the legacy of the character. His debut marked a major milestone for representation in comics. 

Thanks to standout comic runs, the hit Insomniac video games, and the success of the Spider-Verse films, Miles Morales has skyrocketed in popularity.

In just over a decade, he’s become one of Marvel’s most beloved characters, arguably second only to icons like Peter Parker, Captain America, Iron Man, and Wolverine.

Often hailed as Marvel’s most successful legacy hero, Miles has carved out a unique identity wholly separate from the 616 Spider-Man.

OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 7/20/2025, 7:22 PM
racist bastards!!!!!!!!!!
OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 7/20/2025, 7:23 PM
No doubt Supercat had his filthy hands in this.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 7/20/2025, 7:23 PM
User Comment Image
Give more time for Peter to shine
Polaris
Polaris - 7/20/2025, 7:26 PM
Good.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/20/2025, 7:27 PM
Well, that sucks, but it makes sense. Too bad they just pushed Spider-Verse 3 back even further, though. With that being said, I wouldn't want to see Holland hang it up even if they did bring in Miles.

New York City is big enough for two Spider-Man, just like the comics. Miles primarily patrols Brooklyn anyway.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 7/20/2025, 7:44 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - Ideal world at least one film both should be side by side throughout but doubt Hollan will continue in the role after six anyway to be blunt.
Gizmo1221
Gizmo1221 - 7/20/2025, 7:30 PM
That’s because at the end of the next Spider-Verse movie is going to be Miles teleporting to his live action self 👀.
JayTweIve
JayTweIve - 7/20/2025, 7:34 PM
It makes sense. Spider-Verse has been huge for Sony, why lose the exclusive use of your lead character just so he can go be in the MCU which will make his animated moves far less special.
RolandD
RolandD - 7/20/2025, 8:30 PM
@JayTweIve - I mean what do they have that is any good other than MCU Spider-Man and Spiderverse Spider-Man?
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 7/20/2025, 7:37 PM
Maybe in Spider-man 5 or 6.
User Comment Image
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 7/20/2025, 7:42 PM
@MCUKnight11 - 5 may be a bit tight depending how soon after Secret Wars it is planned for and if any more delays with the last animated film but may introduce the idea of Miles at least in 5 (so if timelines align he can have a cameo intro there) but 6 could deffo be the case.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 7/20/2025, 7:40 PM
Can I brag that I said that would be the case here years ago? Seemed obvious to me Sony wouldnt let the MCU use him till after the Spiderverse was done so as soon as a second of those dropped with a third planned...

...the possible upside being with the timeline it could mean Sony allows Miles in Peter's 6th film at the latest, let the MCU run with that for a third Miles centric live action Spider-Man trilogy whilst Hollan retires from the role and Sony take back full control or Parker.

Unless that is Sony opts to sell the IP back to Marvel after the Spiderverse films that is, we can hope even if doubtfull.
Robby
Robby - 7/20/2025, 7:41 PM
Wow… theyre not even trying to cover it up anymore.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 7/20/2025, 7:48 PM
I don’t think it has to be this way. Having two characters in two universes doesn’t cheapen either one. There are three Spider-Man characters right now, and I bet a lot of people don’t even realize that Tom Holland’s live action Spider-Man, Spidey and His Amazing Friends, and others. Animated doesn’t affect live-action. That’s not even mentioning the video game versions of Miles and Peter, plus the Spider-Verse Peter.

There’s no competition. More eyes on Miles and how cool he is that’s a great thing.

Sony is just dumb. I don’t know any other way to put it.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 7/20/2025, 7:49 PM
Why did they allow marvel to tease miles way back In homecoming
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 7/20/2025, 8:30 PM
@MyCoolYoung - Seems like Sony was okay with it at the time....then their mind changed. I assume it was their Spider-verse ambitions that changed their minds
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 7/20/2025, 8:37 PM
@BlackStar25 - im sure but it still doesn’t make sense. They just can’t get out the way sometimes
Nolanite
Nolanite - 7/20/2025, 7:52 PM
I say that they should just pretend that either one of them don't exist.

As a matter of fact, pretend that Marvel doesn't exist.

Nolanite out
WeaponXCII
WeaponXCII - 7/20/2025, 8:00 PM
They still have plenty of stories left to tell with Peter.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 7/20/2025, 8:16 PM
Im cool with a Miles hand off. We got more than usual with Holland. I must admit though..I would like to see this Peter Parker in college for a while
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 7/20/2025, 8:26 PM
Great. We barely got Peter on his own. Let the new trilogy handle that first before we even pass over the mantle.
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 7/20/2025, 8:33 PM
Miles watching from outside the MCU
User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/20/2025, 8:37 PM
Good :)

