Miles Morales Can't Join The MCU Yet Says Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige

There's a leading fan theory that Tom Holland is looking to hang up his web shooters sooner rather than later and that Marvel Studios is actively looking to bring Miles Morales into the MCU.

Whether or not that theory held any actual weight, it now seems to be irrelevant thanks to a key update from Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.

According to Feige, Sony has made it clear that Marvel should steer clear of Miles Morales, casting significant doubt on any near-future plans for the character within the MCU.

Speaking at a roundtable press event ahead of the release of Fantastic Four: The First Steps, Feige stated, "That is nowhere," when asked about the state of a live-action Miles Morales movie in the MCU.

He added, "Sony has their brilliant, genius, incredible Spider- Verse animated franchise going and until that finishes, we’ve been told to stay away."

Kevin Feige says Marvel Studios can’t include Miles Morales in any #MCU film.



“We’ve been told to stay away.”



(via https://t.co/ihjKnBELDL) pic.twitter.com/lLVkubDIam — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) July 20, 2025

The presumably final chapter in the Spider-Verse franchise, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, is currently set for release on June 25, 2027. Avengers: Secret Wars is set to hit theaters on December 17, 2027, so it sounds like fans shouldn't expect to see Miles show up on any of the potential Battleworlds.

Spider-Verse key creatives Phil Lord and Christopher Miller have consistently stated that this third movie will serve as a "massive finale" and provide a "satisfying conclusion" to their Spider-Verse saga.

If you recall, Sony teased plans for a live-action Miles Morales movie back in 2023, but to date, nothing has materialized. The studio is likely also waiting for the animated Spider-Verse saga to wrap up before announcing any new plans.

Miles Morales was introduced in 2011 by writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Sara Pichelli, with guidance from then-Marvel editor-in-chief Axel Alonso. He made his first appearance in Ultimate Fallout #4, released in August 2011, shortly after the death of Peter Parker in the Ultimate Marvel Universe (Earth-1610).

Miles quickly gained popularity as the new Spider-Man, offering a fresh perspective while honoring the legacy of the character. His debut marked a major milestone for representation in comics.

Thanks to standout comic runs, the hit Insomniac video games, and the success of the Spider-Verse films, Miles Morales has skyrocketed in popularity.

In just over a decade, he’s become one of Marvel’s most beloved characters, arguably second only to icons like Peter Parker, Captain America, Iron Man, and Wolverine.

Often hailed as Marvel’s most successful legacy hero, Miles has carved out a unique identity wholly separate from the 616 Spider-Man.