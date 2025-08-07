RUMOR: Sadie Sink's Role In SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Has Finally Been Revealed - SPOILERS

Much has been said about Sadie Sink's (Stranger Things) rumoured role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and one scooper claims to have learned who she will play. You can find more details after the jump...

By JoshWilding - Aug 07, 2025 02:08 PM EST

Sadie Sink's mystery Spider-Man: Brand New Day role continues to be a hotly debated topic online, though we're still no closer to knowing for sure who the Stranger Things and O'Dessa star will play when she makes her MCU debut.

Jean Grey, Mayday Parker, and Black Cat are just a few of the names we've seen floating around since Sink's casting, but Kristan Harloff is reporting that he's heard a "pretty good guarantee" that Sink will play Gwen Stacy in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

She's certainly a good fit for Gwen, and with Peter Parker likely heading to college, it makes sense to add a character to the mix who defined those years for him in the comic books. If Sink is playing Gwen, we could see her become Spidey's new love interest or perhaps suit up as superhero herself.

In related news, Daniel Richtman is reporting that "There are more villains in Spider-Man: Brand New Day" than those previously reported.

The greatest love of young Peter's life made her big screen debut in 2007's Spider-Man 3, where she was played by Bryce Dallas Howard. Emma Stone took over the role in 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man and returned in The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

In the sequel, Gwen was killed by Harry Osborn after he became the "Green Goblin" (or a version of him, at least). 

The plan was for her to rise from the dead in The Amazing Spider-Man 3, one of many weird creative decisions the threequel looked set to make ahead of Sinister Six. Another involved Norman Osborn's decapitated head and his own miraculous resurrection. 

In recent years, the Multiverse has put a new spin on Gwen by making her Spider-Woman (she counts "Spider-Gwen" and "Ghost Spider" among her other aliases). The web-spinning teenager has taken centre stage in the Spider-Verse movies and will even suit up in season 2 of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

Could Spider-Man: Brand New Day be next? We'll have to wait and see, but we've yet to see the definitive version of Gwen on screen, and Marvel Studios has the opportunity to change that. However, Spidey would no doubt be a little reluctant about romancing his college classmate seeing as Peter #2 mentioned he tragically lost her in his reality. 

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Michael Mando, and Liza Colón-Zayas.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.

ShimmyShimmyYA
ShimmyShimmyYA - 8/7/2025, 2:22 PM
Give us the black cat love triangle you cowards !!
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 8/7/2025, 2:26 PM
@ShimmyShimmyYA - no no no no. No love triangles. This isn't one of those crappy YA novel adaptations. That gets in the way of story that actually matters. No love triangle.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/7/2025, 2:28 PM
@ShimmyShimmyYA - yeah , Felicia would be fun especially at this stage if Peters life after NWH where he’s isolated & alone which would make her an even more alluring figure to her.

Somebody like an Anya Taylor Joy would be great!!.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 8/7/2025, 2:32 PM
@SummersEssex - but Black Cat. Meowwwws
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 8/7/2025, 2:23 PM
If it's a "rumor", it can't be a "spoiler". If it's a "spoiler", it can't be a "rumor".
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/7/2025, 2:28 PM
@Lisa89 - in another timeline Josh Is seasoned philibuster at congress...His abilities for word salad bullshit Is a super Power on His own
Forthas
Forthas - 8/7/2025, 2:24 PM
I don't think they would bring in a rising star actress to play Gwen Stacey just to kill her off. I am going to bet she becomes Spider Gwen.
Laridian
Laridian - 8/7/2025, 2:24 PM
Three Gwens. All redheads with dyed blonde hair. Weird.
Matador
Matador - 8/7/2025, 2:27 PM
@Laridian - LMAO and the M.J's are never real red heads!
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 8/7/2025, 2:26 PM
Homecoming is in my top 5 the others were ok
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/7/2025, 2:27 PM
Imaginé if they dressed Sadie or Zendaya like their cómic book counterparts....whats the last sexy Character in the MCU? Long gone Is Scarlet in Spandex my boys
Thing94
Thing94 - 8/7/2025, 2:27 PM
User Comment Image
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 8/7/2025, 2:27 PM
They finally cast a ginger to play ... not MJ.
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 8/7/2025, 2:31 PM
This history of miscasting hair color in the Spider-Man movies is fascinating to me.

Blonde played MJ in SM1
Redhead played Gwen in SM3
Redhead played Gwen in ASM 1&2
Redhead playing Gwen in MCUSM4
ManofSteel79
ManofSteel79 - 8/7/2025, 2:31 PM
John Rocha says his sources are saying Mayday Parker in the same conversation. I don't know that this means a whole lot.

