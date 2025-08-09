New Set Report Suggests The Rhino Is Set To Make An Appearance In SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is still shooting in Scotland, but has another supervillain been spotted? So far, we've only seen the wall-crawler in action, though a few different scoopers have claimed that The Punisher is driving the tank and in hot pursuit of The Scorpion.

There's been a lot of destruction lately, and Glasgow World has been on hand to cover some of it. In a new report from the site, it's said, "When filming resumed there was a section where the tank is being pursued by another custom made vehicle. It had the same shaped prop at the front of it. It was the shape of a rhino’s head."

They go on to theorise that The Rhino might be involved in this chase scene, and while it's certainly not outside the realm of possibility, it doesn't seem overly likely. We've seen nothing from the set to indicate that the villain will appear, so chances are this reporter spotted some camera or stunt equipment and got the wrong end of the stick.

Still, stranger things have happened, and there have recently been claims that Spider-Man: Brand New Day will feature a mystery villain who has yet to be revealed (and who isn't among those previously leaked names).

The Rhino previously appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and Kraven the Hunter, though the less said about what we saw from him in those movies, the better.

"I’m obviously over the moon and so excited," Holland previously said of shooting Spider-Man: Brand New Day. "Playing Spider-Man is like hanging out with an old pal. And I think we were really restricted with what we could do in the last movie because of COVID; we shot the entire film on stages."

He continued, "Now, we’re really gonna lean into that old-school filmmaking and shoot in real locations, which is why we’re starting in Glasgow and we’re gonna use the streets of Glasgow to build this massive set-piece that we’re putting together. So it’s gonna feel like making [2017’s] Spider-Man 1 again."

"It’s been such a long time since I’ve done it, it’s gonna feel like a breath of fresh air, and I think the fans are going to be over the moon with what we’re putting together."

A new video from the movie's set appears to reveal that Spider-Man uses a gadget of some sort to stop The Punisher's tank as it continues to rampage through the streets of New York City.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day shares a title with a controversial era of storytelling, which, thanks to a deal with Mephisto, saw the wall-crawler get a fresh start when his marriage to Mary Jane Watson ended and his identity became secret again. He faced many new sinister foes during that time and was surrounded by an overhauled supporting cast, including a resurrected Harry Osborn.

Mister Negative, Jackpot, Menace, and Carlie Cooper were some of the standout additions to his world, though they don't currently look set to appear in the movie. Instead, all signs point to Spidey teaming up with (and likely fighting) The Punisher to take on a Savage Hulk, with The Scorpion thrown in for good measure.

We recently published a feature about how the "Brand New Day" comics will influence the next Spider-Man movie, along with a breakdown of every villain rumoured to appear.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Michael Mando, and Liza Colón-Zayas.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.