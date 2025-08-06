MY ADVENTURES WITH GREEN LANTERN Jessica Cruz Casting Call Reveals New Details About DC Series

DC Studios announced earlier this year that a new Green Lantern animated series focusing on Jessica Cruz was in development, and the first story details have now been revealed thanks to a casting call for the lead role (via MTTSH).

My Adventures with Green Lantern is searching for a Latina actress aged 18 or over to play a 14-15 year-old, and the talent must be able to sing.

"Jessica had a normal childhood: she played softball, hung out with her best friends Kyle and Nikki, and stayed out of trouble. But Jess’ life collapsed when everyone around her hit puberty and got mean. Betrayed by friends and bullied out of softball, Jess withdrew. Better to be small and safe than to be yourself and get hurt. We meet Jess at the top of high school: a chronically anxious freshman who starts the year hoping to keep her head down and get by... but who ends up being chosen by a magic ring to be the cosmic champion of all life--the Green Lantern.

Despite her fear, anxiety, and her low opinion of herself, Jess will find that she does have the tenacity and courage to meet this challenge, to become the world’s greatest hero."

Set in the same universe as the My Adventures With Superman animated show with Jack Quaid as the voice of Clark Kent, this series is described as “younger-skewing,” and was announced alongside two other DC animated shows: DC Super Powers and Starfire.

Some of you had questions—the show WILL take place in the same timeline as My Adventures With Superman. Stoked to expand and explore that universe with my buddy @gostephgo! https://t.co/1k11xqCi6v — jake_wyatt.fdx (@jakewyattriot) February 24, 2025

We're not anticipating too much excitement for this one since it's clearly aimed at much younger viewers, but My Adventures with Superman has proven to be popular with a much wider demographic than you might expect.

Not too surprisingly, it sounds like MAWGL will retcon Jessica's comic book origin, which saw The Ring of Volthoom seek out the traumatized young woman after she witnesses her friends being brutally murdered during a hunting trip.

“My Adventures with Green Lantern will follow high school student Jessica Cruz, who has her life upended when a Green Lantern Power Ring falls from the sky and chooses Cruz to be its champion. Things get even worse when more debris from the Lanterns’ ancient space war arrives – along with their alien foes.”