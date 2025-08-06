MY ADVENTURES WITH GREEN LANTERN Jessica Cruz Casting Call Reveals New Details About DC Series

MY ADVENTURES WITH GREEN LANTERN Jessica Cruz Casting Call Reveals New Details About DC Series

A casting call has gone out for the lead role of Jessica Cruz in the animated My Adventures With Green Lantern series, and it reveals some new details about the DC show...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 06, 2025 08:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Green Lantern

DC Studios announced earlier this year that a new Green Lantern animated series focusing on Jessica Cruz was in development, and the first story details have now been revealed thanks to a casting call for the lead role (via MTTSH).

My Adventures with Green Lantern is searching for a Latina actress aged 18 or over to play a 14-15 year-old, and the talent must be able to sing.

"Jessica had a normal childhood: she played softball, hung out with her best friends Kyle and Nikki, and stayed out of trouble. But Jess’ life collapsed when everyone around her hit puberty and got mean. Betrayed by friends and bullied out of softball, Jess withdrew. Better to be small and safe than to be yourself and get hurt. We meet Jess at the top of high school: a chronically anxious freshman who starts the year hoping to keep her head down and get by... but who ends up being chosen by a magic ring to be the cosmic champion of all life--the Green Lantern.

Despite her fear, anxiety, and her low opinion of herself, Jess will find that she does have the tenacity and courage to meet this challenge, to become the world’s greatest hero."

Set in the same universe as the My Adventures With Superman animated show with Jack Quaid as the voice of Clark Kent, this series is described as “younger-skewing,” and was announced alongside two other DC animated shows: DC Super Powers and Starfire.

We're not anticipating too much excitement for this one since it's clearly aimed at much younger viewers, but My Adventures with Superman has proven to be popular with a much wider demographic than you might expect.

Not too surprisingly, it sounds like MAWGL will retcon Jessica's comic book origin, which saw The Ring of Volthoom seek out the traumatized young woman after she witnesses her friends being brutally murdered during a hunting trip.

“My Adventures with Green Lantern will follow high school student Jessica Cruz, who has her life upended when a Green Lantern Power Ring falls from the sky and chooses Cruz to be its champion. Things get even worse when more debris from the Lanterns’ ancient space war arrives – along with their alien foes.”

dagenspear
dagenspear - 8/6/2025, 8:37 AM
"Jessica had a normal childhood: she played softball, hung out with her best friends Kyle and Nikki, and stayed out of trouble. But Jess' life collapsed when everyone around her hit puberty and got mean. Betrayed by friends and bullied out of softball, Jess withdrew. Better to be small and safe than to be yourself and get hurt. We meet Jess at the top of high school: a chronically anxious freshman who starts the year hoping to keep her head down and get by... but who ends up being chosen by a magic ring to be the cosmic champion of all life--the Green Lantern.

Despite her fear, anxiety, and her low opinion of herself, Jess will find that she does have the tenacity and courage to meet this challenge, to become the world's greatest hero."

What is this weak backstory? Did they cut out the main thing about her character's origin?

Despite her fear, anxiety, and her low opinion of herself, Jess will find that she does have the tenacity and courage to meet this challenge, to become the world’s greatest hero."

What is this weak backstory? Did they cut out the main thing about her character's origin?
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 8/6/2025, 9:18 AM
@dagenspear - Agreed. This isn't even close to either her New 52 or Rebirth origin.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 8/6/2025, 8:45 AM
Are these gonna be canon as well?
DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/6/2025, 8:55 AM

DC's version of Ms. Marvel, only animated. With singing.

Sounds absolutely terrible.
Luke8
Luke8 - 8/6/2025, 9:15 AM
Jessica Cruz is my favorite Lantern because she epitomizes willpower. She’s got anxiety, depression, AND PTSD after witnessing her friend’s murder.

Despite ALL of that, the Ring chooses her. That’s a beautiful story about will-power.

Softball? Singing?

Look how they massacred my girl!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/6/2025, 9:26 AM
@Luke8 - regardless of those elements , they seem to still be focusing on her anxiety atleast.

However they are just adapting it to the tone of the universe they set up in My Adventures with Superman which is lighter then her rather dark backstory in the comics.

One should always try to be open to new takes.
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 8/6/2025, 9:16 AM
Quality over quantity you say.......
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/6/2025, 9:21 AM
Sounds good imo!!.

I like they are translating Jessica’s anxiety issues atleast from the comics to this show since she struggles with that and PTSD in the former…

Plus , it allows other younger kids or teens who suffer from that to have a hero to hopefully relate to since it’s a good message imo about overcoming one’s fears or issues.

Anyway i still haven’t seen MAWS yet though I have heard nothing but good things from adults & such so while that and this may “skew younger” , it seems they can be enjoyed by more or less all ages.

User Comment Image

