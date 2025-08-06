JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH Deleted "Raptors" Scene Released - To A Decidedly Mixed Response

Jurassic World Rebirth is now available to rent or buy on Digital, and Universal (via THR) has officially released one of the deleted scenes online.

The scene features the return of arguably the franchise's most popular dinosaur, the Velociraptor, as a group of the lethal reptiles approach the movie's protagonists. When Rupert Friend's villain raises his gun, the Raptors retreat ("you better run"), but they are actually fleeing from the approaching Distortus Rex.

Setting aside the fact that the sequence features one of the most overused "jokes" in the history of cinema, many fans are unhappy about the Raptors being utilized this way - for a scene that doesn't even appear in the theatrical version of the movie.

Have a look at the scene below, along with an alternate opening, and let us know what you think.

Exclusive: #JurassicWorldRebirth deleted scene shows the film's key characters encountering a group of raptors on the hunt--available to own or rent on digital now pic.twitter.com/ErgFJhWMsv — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) August 5, 2025

Here's the official press release (via Universal).

Universal City, California, August 4, 2025 – YOUR HOME. THEIR WORLD. After a record-breaking box office debut, JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH is now available to own or rent for the first time exclusively on Digital platforms tomorrow, and on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD September 9, 2025, from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment and Amblin Entertainment. **JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH is “a blockbuster thrill ride you won’t want to miss” (Comic Book Movie) **that features spectacular dinosaur action “anchored by stakes with genuine depth” (SCREENRANT). Audiences can now go even deeper with over one hour of exclusive content when you buy, including never-before-seen deleted scenes with extra dinosaur mayhem, an alternate opening, a long-form making-of documentary detailing the film’s jaw-dropping visuals and sound design, and much more.

Although the movie was marketed as a new beginning for the franchise, it was far from a full reboot, and after Rebirth's box office success, it wouldn't exactly be a surprise if the studio had its eye on a direct sequel with the same cast and director.

Scooper MTTSH recently reported that a follow-up is in the early planning stages, with Gareth Edwards and Scarlett Johansson likely to return.

EXCLUSIVE BONUS FEATURES AVAILABLE WHEN YOU BUY AT PARTICIPATING DIGITAL RETAILERS:

FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH DIRECTOR GARETH EDWARDS, EDITOR JABEZ OLSSEN, AND VISUAL EFFECTS SUPERVISOR DAVID VICKERY

ALTERNATE OPENING

DELETED SCENES

RAPTORS – Featuring Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, David Iacono, Luna Blaise and Audrina Miranda

MUTADON ATTACK – Featuring Scarlett Johansson, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, David Iacono, Rupert Friend, Luna Blaise and Audrina Miranda

JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH: HATCHING A NEW ERA

THE WORLD EVOLVES – Journey into a reimagined Jurassic World with Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali and the rest of the cast and filmmakers.

OFF THE DEEP END – Dive into the thrilling ocean sequence and learn about the challenges of shooting on open water, the one-of-a-kind gimbal used to toss around the Essex and Mariposa, and the VFX wizardry that brought the Mosasaurus and Spinosaurs to life.

TREKKING THROUGH THAILAND – Follow the cast and crew’s footsteps as they navigate the challenges of shooting in exotic jungles, beaches, and tall grass fields that become home to the Titanosaurs.

REX IN THE RAPIDS – Brace for a T. rex encounter that’s different than anything experienced before with a nail-biting river chase recreated from Michael Crichton’s original Jurassic Park novel.

DON’T LOOK DOWN – Soar into the Quetzalcoatlus sequence with Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Bechir Sylvain as they train for and shoot their cliff rappelling scenes.

MINI-MART MAYHEM – Go inside the heart-stopping third act of Jurassic World Rebirth and witness the process of crafting sets that allow the movie’s mutant dinosaurs to step out of nightmare-inspired designs and stop on an exhilarating rampage.

GAG REEL

MEET DOLORES – Meet the animatronic Aquilops with an extraordinarily lifelike personality.

MUNCHED: BECOMING DINO FOOD – Get a victim’s firsthand view inside the frightening jaws of deadly dinosaurs that munch, chomp, and chew their way into creating unforgettable death sequences.

A DAY AT SKYWALKER SOUND – Actress Audrina Miranda guides a personal tour of Skywalker Sound in California to meet the audio editors, foley artists, and mixers who design the movie’s wide array of sounds.

HUNTING FOR EASTER EGGS – Find out where to look for cleverly hidden Easter eggs that pay homage to everything from the first Jurassic Park film to other Steven Spielberg classics.

FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH DIRECTOR GARETH EDWARDS, PRODUCTION DESIGNER JAMES CLYNE, AND FIRST ASSISTANT DIRECTOR JACK RAVENSCROFT

Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey get the giggles in this exclusive behind-the-scenes look at 'Jurassic World: Rebirth,' available to watch at home on digital starting Aug. 5.https://t.co/wSSN5aGduZ — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) August 4, 2025

Jurassic World Rebirth - Own or Rent at Home TOMORROW with Deleted Scenes, Alternate Opening and Bonus Content not seen in theaters. https://t.co/026YbdkQy0 pic.twitter.com/oyjrlofDCE — Jurassic World (@JurassicWorld) August 4, 2025

Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air within that tropical biosphere hold, in their DNA, the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.

Academy Award nominee Scarlett Johansson plays skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure the genetic material. When Zora’s operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on a forbidden island that had once housed an undisclosed research facility for Jurassic Park. There, in a terrain populated by dinosaurs of vastly different species, they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that has been hidden from the world for decades.

Jurassic World Rebirth also stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Luna Blaise, David Iacono, Audrina Miranda, Philippine Velge, Bechir Sylvain, and Ed Skrein. Edwards directs from a script by Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp.