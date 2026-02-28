IN A VIOLENT NATURE 2 Trailer Sees Johnny Return To Unleash Brutal Summer Camp Carnage

IN A VIOLENT NATURE 2 Trailer Sees Johnny Return To Unleash Brutal Summer Camp Carnage

Johnny returns in this first teaser trailer for slasher sequel In A Violent Nature 2, but he does appear to be moving a little faster this time...

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 28, 2026 09:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Via FearHQ.com

Independent Film Company, Shudder and Charades have released the first teaser trailer for In A Violent Nature 2, the sequel to writer/director Chris Nash's critically-acclaimed horror flick, which put a unique spin on the slasher subgenre by having the story unfold from the killer's perspective.

The first movie focused on an unstoppable masked maniac named Johnny - a clear nod to Friday the 13th's Jason - stalking and brutally murdering a group of teenagers in an idyllic/remote setting. Johnny rises from the grave to reclaim a locket that was taken by a group of friends on vacation, and we then follow the undead monster as he ruthlessly dispatches his victims... while enjoying a quiet stroll in the woods.

The sequel looks like more of the same, with the implication that Johnny will be moving a little faster this time!

In this movie, we catch up with Johnny as he "crosses paths with a young, outcast camper who is forced to spend the night with his counselor sister and her friends at their annual end-of-season party."

Ry Barrett returns as Jonny, and the cast also includes Lucas Nguyen, Olivia Scriven, Laurie Babin, Donald MacLean Jr., Evan Marsh, and The Institute star Fionn Laird.

“In a Violent Nature 2 is a first feature, driven by a new vision, with more kills, more blood, hopefully even more iconic,” said Charades’ co-founders Carole Baraton, Pierre Mazars and Yohann Comte.

“We are thrilled that [Charades] continue to have a taste for our gory genre delights,” said producer Peter Kuplowsky. “With this sequel, fans can expect an exponential increase of the ol’ ultraviolence with a distinct hook, but one that still collides with storied slasher traditions.”

“The team had shot most of the film ahead of time but they had all these issues; weather, accidents, health issues, and stuff like that,” Barrett said of working on the first movie in a recent interview. “Literally, they had to shut down and kind of regroup. They did some recasting for some roles and then I was brought back on, or I was brought on, to the film for that and then they kind of used it as a previs (previsualization) for you know, for ideas that they wanted to change things a little bit or focus more on something so they used that as like a learning experience and then kind of amped everything up after that.”

Check out the trailer below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

"When a locket is removed from a collapsed fire tower in the woods that entombs the rotting corpse of Johnny, a vengeful spirit spurred on by a horrific 60-year-old crime. His body is resurrected, and he becomes hellbent on retrieving it. The undead golem hones in on the group of vacationing teens responsible for the theft and proceeds to methodically slaughter them one by one in his mission to get it back – along with anyone in his way."

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
FACES OF DEATH: You Can't Unsee This Disturbing Red Band Trailer For Meta Horror Reboot
Related:

FACES OF DEATH: You Can't Unsee This Disturbing Red Band Trailer For Meta Horror Reboot
THE BRIDE! Social Media Reactions Promise Horror Fans A Lush, Gothic Romance Featuring Frankenstein
Recommended For You:

THE BRIDE! Social Media Reactions Promise Horror Fans "A Lush, Gothic Romance" Featuring Frankenstein

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder