IN A VIOLENT NATURE 2 Trailer Sees Johnny Return To Unleash Brutal Summer Camp Carnage

Independent Film Company, Shudder and Charades have released the first teaser trailer for In A Violent Nature 2, the sequel to writer/director Chris Nash's critically-acclaimed horror flick, which put a unique spin on the slasher subgenre by having the story unfold from the killer's perspective.

The first movie focused on an unstoppable masked maniac named Johnny - a clear nod to Friday the 13th's Jason - stalking and brutally murdering a group of teenagers in an idyllic/remote setting. Johnny rises from the grave to reclaim a locket that was taken by a group of friends on vacation, and we then follow the undead monster as he ruthlessly dispatches his victims... while enjoying a quiet stroll in the woods.

The sequel looks like more of the same, with the implication that Johnny will be moving a little faster this time!

In this movie, we catch up with Johnny as he "crosses paths with a young, outcast camper who is forced to spend the night with his counselor sister and her friends at their annual end-of-season party."

Ry Barrett returns as Jonny, and the cast also includes Lucas Nguyen, Olivia Scriven, Laurie Babin, Donald MacLean Jr., Evan Marsh, and The Institute star Fionn Laird.

“In a Violent Nature 2 is a first feature, driven by a new vision, with more kills, more blood, hopefully even more iconic,” said Charades’ co-founders Carole Baraton, Pierre Mazars and Yohann Comte.

“We are thrilled that [Charades] continue to have a taste for our gory genre delights,” said producer Peter Kuplowsky. “With this sequel, fans can expect an exponential increase of the ol’ ultraviolence with a distinct hook, but one that still collides with storied slasher traditions.”

“The team had shot most of the film ahead of time but they had all these issues; weather, accidents, health issues, and stuff like that,” Barrett said of working on the first movie in a recent interview. “Literally, they had to shut down and kind of regroup. They did some recasting for some roles and then I was brought back on, or I was brought on, to the film for that and then they kind of used it as a previs (previsualization) for you know, for ideas that they wanted to change things a little bit or focus more on something so they used that as like a learning experience and then kind of amped everything up after that.”

"When a locket is removed from a collapsed fire tower in the woods that entombs the rotting corpse of Johnny, a vengeful spirit spurred on by a horrific 60-year-old crime. His body is resurrected, and he becomes hellbent on retrieving it. The undead golem hones in on the group of vacationing teens responsible for the theft and proceeds to methodically slaughter them one by one in his mission to get it back – along with anyone in his way."