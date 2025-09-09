RUMOR: JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH Sequel Moving Forward With Scarlett Johansson Set To Return As Zora Bennett

Jurassic World Rebirth was the surprise hit of the summer, grossing just shy of $900 million at the worldwide box office. Now, a new rumour suggests a sequel starring Scarlett Johansson is in the works.

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 09, 2025 01:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Jurassic Park
Source: SFFGazette.com

Jurassic World Rebirth split the opinions of critics when it opened in theaters this July (literally; it has 50% on Rotten Tomatoes). Despite that, the movie managed to fend off competition from Superman and The Fantastic Four: First Steps to cement itself as the biggest hit of the summer. 

Grossing $861 million at the worldwide box office, the Gareth Edwards-helmed film served as a successful fresh start and proved that there's plenty of life still left in the long-running dinosaur franchise. 

Avengers: Endgame star Scarlett Johansson led the cast as the heroic Zora Bennett, and it seems we haven't seen the last of her. According to scooper Daniel Richtman (via SFFGazette.com), "A new Jurassic World movie with [Johansson] as the lead again is already in the works." 

We'd imagine Mahershala Ali and Jonathan Bailey will also return. The former was supposed to be killed off, but was saved by the intervention of Universal Pictures executives. Still, there's currently no word on them or Edwards' potential involvement. 

"This film, to me, really felt like it's singular. It's its own piece," Johansson said earlier this year. "And you hope that this film stands on its own without the support of the films that come before and that it doesn't need to extend beyond what it is."

"I mean, the film is called Rebirth, of course, but Gareth [Edwards, director], and I think Frank [Marshall, producer] and Steven [Spielberg, executive producer] and all the creatives on this project, wanted to establish this film as its own contained, standalone thing."

She added, "I'm a massive Jurassic universe fan, and there's certainly a lot of wonderful nostalgic winks or nods or Easter eggs or whatever you want to call them to Steven's movies and the Jurassic films that have been previous to this, I think the hope is that if you've never seen any of the other Jurassics, this is the one. That's the goal, anyway."

Jurassic World Rebirth might have been planned as a standalone movie, but grossing close to $900 million at a time when people are no longer flocking to theaters is an impressive feat, and all but guarantees this rumoured follow-up will happen. 

We'll see. In the meantime, Universal has yet to officially announce its plans for the Jurassic franchise moving forward. However, if this movie is being fast-tracked, we could see it as soon as 2027 or 2028. 

Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air within that tropical biosphere hold, in their DNA, the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.

Academy Award nominee Scarlett Johansson plays skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure the genetic material.

When Zora’s operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on a forbidden island that had once housed an undisclosed research facility for Jurassic Park. There, in a terrain populated by dinosaurs of vastly different species, they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that has been hidden from the world for decades. 

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/9/2025, 1:42 PM
the first one was great, glad they finally started doing human dino hybrids
User Comment Image
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 9/9/2025, 1:43 PM
This slop making money leads to the death of cinema

Reboot the MCU and DCU
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 9/9/2025, 1:47 PM
Out of the Jurassic World movies, only the first one was good. The rest have been Trainwreck after Trainwreck
TheRealMandarin
TheRealMandarin - 9/9/2025, 1:50 PM
@bkmeijer1 - perfect! Now expand, what are we doing with them? Adapting the cancelled trespasser 2 storyline? Are we finding out Kayla was a JP worker and Eric was an agent for Biosyn?
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 9/9/2025, 1:54 PM
@TheRealMandarin - honestly, yeah. If we divide the characters into groups, there are scientific, support and mercenary character.

And they should dare kill off some of the characters too.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 9/9/2025, 1:48 PM
Make it a two-parter and bring back every main character that isn't the OG three, any of the mandatory family members or Claire & Owen (so just Sarah, Nick, Billy, Barry, Franklin, Zia, Ramsey and Kayla).
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 9/9/2025, 1:49 PM
Shocker...
MisterBones
MisterBones - 9/9/2025, 1:50 PM
They need to lean into the horror and also scale it down a bit.

Something like a Traveling Dinosaur circus gets overturned near a small community town and the townsfolk need to survive during a blizzard and Dino rampage. Simple.
Jjudice
Jjudice - 9/9/2025, 1:56 PM
For the love of God, put back Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum as the leads! When the focus was off of them, the franchise really hasn't felt the same...
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 9/9/2025, 2:07 PM
User Comment Image
Be scary, more new species please.

