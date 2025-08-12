JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH Star Audrina Miranda On Facing The D-Rex, Underwater Training & More! (Exclusive)

With Jurassic World Rebirth roaring into its next phase, I sat down with Audrina Miranda to talk about stepping into one of cinema’s most beloved universes — and making it her own. As Isabella Delgado, she’s part of one of the film’s most memorable family units, and by the time the credits roll, she’s gone from wide-eyed newcomer to a confident presence in the thick of the action.

We dove into the making of the adrenaline-pumping T-Rex River Chase, the training it took to survive all those on-water and underwater moments, and how she connected with her co-stars to create an authentic family dynamic on screen. Audrina also shared the tricks she picked up from Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, her “movie dad,” to bring raw emotion into her D-Rex finale.

From bonding with Luna Blaise and David Iacono in the jungle, to her first real “I’m in Jurassic” moment on the rocky shores of Thailand, to seeing the finished creatures come to life on the big screen, Audrina’s excitement is infectious. She might have started this journey as the youngest member of the Delgado family, but after hearing her stories, it’s clear she’s got the heart of a seasoned pro.

ROHAN : The T-Rex chase on the river is wild! What was your first thought reading that scene, and how did it feel filming it?

AUDRINA : When I read the scene, it was my first time reading the script, and I remember just feeling like my heart racing, knowing that we're going to be able to film this, and then actually filming it with the cast, with Reuben Delgado, my dad in the movie, and it was just amazing, because we were actually able to paddle — or I didn't paddle, but they paddled — and I was really screaming. They had a tennis ball for me, like, if it was the T-Rex, they showed me how it was gonna look, and it was an amazing thing to look at.

ROHAN : For all the underwater sequences, what sort of training did you have to undergo to get ready for your scenes?

AUDRINA : So, I had to learn how to swim beforehand, just a little bit, and then we had an amazing stunt team that would help us out, because we did do some training for the raft scenes and for whenever we're on the boat — how to sail a boat — we actually learned how to do all of that, which was really cool. I felt like it’s an amazing thing, because we were actually able to learn a lot out of this production.

ROHAN : What were your conversations like with Gareth about the finale, and your character's big moment with the D-Rex?

AUDRINA : For me, I was able to look at what the Distortus Rex was gonna look like before we filmed the scene, and just getting into that mental space — Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, who plays my dad in the movie, taught me a little trick on how to get more scared and a little bit more crying. That helped a lot for those scenes, because I had to really think this is huge, humongous — a little terrifying, a little ugly at the same time — so just getting those emotions to feel as real as possible.

ROHAN : How did you build that family dynamic with Manuel, Luna, and David?

AUDRINA : I felt like all of us just clicked, and it was amazing to see, because this is my first movie, and the chemistry we had was so natural. We were all very comfortable with each other, so sometimes if we improvised a line or two, we’d just go with it. Manuel felt like my actual dad, and Luna like my sister — we were really Delgados.

ROHAN : What was that moment for you where you were like, “Oh, I’m really in Jurassic World”?

AUDRINA : I think it was the first day of filming for me, because we were on the rocks, where I’m telling them I’m naming her Dolores. There was a whole bunch of crew, just us, rainfall coming down, and I thought, “I’m in Jurassic, I’m in Thailand filming this.” It was amazing.

ROHAN : Since you’re working opposite animatronics and practical effects, what moment caught you most by surprise when you saw the finished film?

AUDRINA : Seeing the T-Rex on the big screen was super cool. They weren’t fully finished when they were showing me, so seeing it completed made it look even bigger and more awesome. And the Aquilops — Dolores — she’s just so cute on screen. She was animatronic, and seeing her in the finished film made me smile so much.

ROHAN : You play Isabella, who really grows into her own over the course of the film. What part of her journey meant the most to you personally?

AUDRINA : For me, I stand up for myself really well in real life, so it was amazing to see Isabella start off scared and then grow more confident. I was able to put a little bit of myself into her — leading in the jungle, making decisions — and that was amazing to play.