JURASSIC WORLD: Gareth Edwards Now In Talks To Direct REBIRTH Sequel; Scarlett Johansson Expected To Return

Universal is now said to be moving forward with a direct sequel to Jurassic World Rebirth, with Gareth Edwards in final talks to return to the helm, and Scarlett Johansson expected to reprise her role...

By MarkCassidy - Nov 07, 2025 07:11 AM EST
We've been hearing rumors that Universal plans to move forward with another Jurassic World movie, and Jeff Sneider (via SFFGazette.com) has now confirmed that a sequel to Jurassic World Rebirth is in development, with Gareth Edwards in final talks to return to the director's chair.

Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Mahershala Ali are expected to reprise their respective roles as Zora Bennett, Dr. Henry Loomis, and Duncan Kincaid.

The Jurassic movies have always been critic proof, and despite negative reviews, Rebirth ended up taking in $868 million worldwide. With those numbers - especially in a post-pandemic box office climate - a follow-up always seemed inevitable

Johansson sounded uncertain about returning for another movie in a recent interview... although she didn't completely close the door on revisiting the franchise.

"This film, to me, really felt like it's singular. It's its own piece. And you hope that this film stands on its own without the support of the films that come before and that it doesn't need to extend beyond what it is. I mean, the film is called Rebirth, of course, but Gareth [Edwards, director], and I think Frank [Marshall, producer] and Steven [Spielberg, executive producer] and all the creatives on this project, wanted to establish this film as its own contained, standalone thing." 

What do you make of this news? Any interest in another Jurassic World movie focusing on the characters that were introduced in Rebirth? Let us know in the comments section down below.

Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air within that tropical biosphere hold, in their DNA, the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.

Academy Award nominee Scarlett Johansson plays skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure the genetic material. When Zora’s operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on a forbidden island that had once housed an undisclosed research facility for Jurassic Park. There, in a terrain populated by dinosaurs of vastly different species, they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that has been hidden from the world for decades.

Jurassic World Rebirth also stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Luna Blaise, David Iacono, Audrina Miranda, Philippine Velge, Bechir Sylvain, and Ed Skrein. Edwards directs from a script by Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp.

JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH Has Quietly Hit Another Impressive Global Box Office Milestone
JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH Has Quietly Hit Another Impressive Global Box Office Milestone

Thebronxknight
Thebronxknight - 11/7/2025, 7:07 AM
Zzzzzz. Watch her team up with Chris Pratt or some crap. Movie was boring and no new characters to actually care about.
dragon316
dragon316 - 11/7/2025, 7:19 AM
@Thebronxknight - Jurassic park movies are same as Godzilla they want dinosaur action don’t care about boring humans same with transformers movies and cartoons
ChrisEl
ChrisEl - 11/7/2025, 7:52 AM
@dragon316 - and that’s a problem because the original JP was a masterpiece of a movie. It’s sad that everything that followed after was just slop.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 11/7/2025, 7:13 AM
Rebirth was the laziest rubbish I've seen in a long time. They know it doesn't matter how bad these movies are, people are still going to flock to them in droves, so why bother making an effort?
dragon316
dragon316 - 11/7/2025, 7:21 AM
@MarkCassidy - all movies have fans even same repeating comic book movies doing same thing over and over and over again goood vs band goood wins in end are you describing Jurassic park or comic movies ?

Like movies or not all of them have there fans small and big fan base
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 11/7/2025, 7:26 AM
@dragon316 - I'm describing a bad movie. A film can be formulaic and still well-made and enjoyable, with characters so annoying that you actually find yourself wishing harm on the actor playing them.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 11/7/2025, 7:14 AM
I mean this franchise is basically the new fast and furious
dragon316
dragon316 - 11/7/2025, 7:23 AM
@TheVandalore - yes it’s going that way at least it staying grounded that is same with comic book movies franchise with different characters in there own movies leading up to one big battle after that one big battle save world univers again it all starts all over again with new characters want kill world and universe
MonkeyBot
MonkeyBot - 11/7/2025, 7:15 AM
As someone who has Rexy on his arms and LOVE Dinosaurs...

No thanks
ClungeOfSteel
ClungeOfSteel - 11/7/2025, 7:22 AM
4th higest grossing movie of the year, I am not surprised!
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 11/7/2025, 7:57 AM
End this franchise already. You know, for all the shit that i've been giving Pred: Badlands at least they're doing something new. Who wants more of this same slop? How much more can you do with the same concept?

Reboot the MCU and DCU

