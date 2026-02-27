AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Rumors May Reveal How Movie's Final Battle Sets Up SECRET WARS - SPOILERS

Various Avengers: Doomsday plot details have (supposedly) leaked online over the past few months, but we've only had a few minor hints about how the movie is expected to end.

Now, Charles Murphy of Murphy's Multiverse has shared some more info, and while he once again keeps certain things fairly vague, there are a couple of major reveals here.

Possible spoilers follow.

Though this probably won't come as much of a surprise, considering Doomsday is essentially the first part of the two-part story, Earth's Mightiest Heroes are not expected to come out on the winning end of the final battle, which is rumored to take place in Latveria.

"While Beast goes properly comic book dark (not Dark Beast but a Beast willing to do dark deeds), his plan isn't enough. Neither is Reed's. After they all fail, a pair of characters learn Doom's true nature and the confrontation lands them as strangers in a strange land.

It's there where all the remaining heroes from all the disparate Earths take on Doom and he suffers no fools. If you're old, imagine in the 80s learning you'd see a movie where the X-Men, FF and Avengers all team up against Doom on his home turf."

As Murphy points out, some of this has been reported before, but there are a few intriguing new details, including a dark (well, darker) Beast, and those two characters heading off on a mission to confront Doom (we'd bet on one being Steve Rogers, but what about the other).

Have a read through the thread for yourselves, as Murphy shares a few more tidbits.

Forgot to add, the War in Latveria all take place simultaneously with the final incursion(s) https://t.co/ju40i4VwFC — Charles Murphy (@_CharlesMurphy) February 27, 2026

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were hit with significant delays last year, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

Doomsday will star:

Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Lewis Pullman as Sentry, Florence Pugh as Yelena, Danny Ramirez as Falcon, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Sebastian Stan as Bucky, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, James Marsden as Cyclops, Channing Tatum as Gambit, and Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

Along with Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, and, of course, Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.