AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Rumor Explains How The Movie Will Handle Doctor Doom's Unmasking - SPOILERS

New details on what to expect from Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday have been revealed, including how the masked villain's similarity to Tony Stark will be handled.

By JoshWilding - Feb 27, 2026 11:02 AM EST
Avengers: Doomsday leaks are circulating on social media, and some new insights into what we can expect from Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom may have just been revealed by Murphy's Multiverse's Charles Murphy.

With the Iron Man actor playing Victor Von Doom, many fans are convinced that the two characters will be somehow connected. While Doom is a character whose scarred face is meant to be hidden behind a mask, The Fantastic Four: First Steps has already shown the villain removing it in front of young Franklin Richards. 

Yes, it's been seven years since Downey last played Tony Stark. Still, even with a horribly scarred visage, the Oscar-winner is sure to be recognisable. Along with the casting itself, that's bound to be confusing for regular moviegoers wondering what the deal is with this "evil Iron Man."

According to Murphy, while Earth-616's heroes won't see Doom's face, the audience will, "allowing them to have some critical information that should create some suspense...[it] sounds like the Russos have used it cleverly."

He'd go on to say that Avengers: Doomsday will parallel Iron Man's connection to Steve Rogers (Howard Stark was instrumental in his becoming Captain America, while The Winter Soldier killed Tony's parents) by initially focusing on Doom and Steve. 

As we've previously heard, Loki moving Steve to Doom's world—possibly Earth-828—is what leads to its destruction in an Incursion, giving him a reason to hate the former Captain America. It's said that this is meant to give fans "a sense of familiarity" before the rug is pulled out "hard" from under them.

Murphy adds, "It sounds as though he is Victor Von Doom from Latveria, not Tony Stark...but there's still Secret Wars left for them to explain it all because no explanation is given in Doomsday." He also suggested that, as of now, Monica Rambeau and Doctor Strange are both absent from the movie, a surprise given the former's arrival in the X-Men Universe at the end of The Marvels

While we'd suggest taking it with a pinch of salt, the following leak is also doing the rounds today...

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, and India Rose Hemsworth all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum. The trades have pointed to Ryan Reynolds and Hayley Atwell also appearing in Avengers: Doomsday.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron has also been enlisted to help.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

