ABSOLUTE BATMAN: Scott Snyder Reveals New Look At Absolute Scarecrow

Absolute Batman #1 officially premiered on October 9, 2024, and as of 2026, the book isn’t merely performing well, it’s now turned into a full-blown cultural moment for DC Comics.

The series has been a fixture at the top of sales charts, while also fueling nonstop conversation across social media and fan communities.

Although some readers have pushed back on its darker, sharper edge, the prevailing sentiment is unmistakably positive as evidenced by the book's sales numbers.

Most fans and critics generally agree that Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta have breathed new life into Batman, delivering a bold reinvention of The Dark Knight for a new generation of comic book fans.

Fans have seen terrifying versions of Poison Ivy, Bane, Joker, Penguin, Killer Croc, and more in the pages of Absolute Batman and up next will be an intriguing new take on Dr. Jonathan Crane aka Scarecrow.

Previously, the fear-themed villain was partially revealed via an early solicity but at a special event at Trinity Comics, comic book scribe Scott Snyder shared a new look at artist Nick Dragotta's design for Absolute Scarecrow.

The latest Batman Rogue to receive the "Absolute" treatment will make his debut in Absolute Batman #19.

Previously, Snyder disclosed that he's planning for Absolute Batman to last for 35-40 issues. Of course, that could just be Snyder's run on the series and DC Comics could always keep the series going with a different writer.

The Absolute Poison Ivy arc ends with Absolute Batman #18 and the Absolute Scarecrow arc kicks off in Absolute Batman #19.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #18

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Eric Canete (CA) Nick Dragotta

ABSOLUTE IVY'S TENDRILS CONTINUE TO INFECT GOTHAM CITY! After the explosive reveal ending last issue, and Batman continues to fight Poison Ivy's mutated monsters and winds up uncovering an even more gruesome horror that has embedded itself in the city's very foundations. All while the Joker's machinations start to coalesce in a partnership with a new ally. $4.99 3/11/2026

