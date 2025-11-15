ABSOLUTE BATMAN: Here's How Long Scott Snyder's Series Is Intended To Last

Over on his fan newsletter, writer Scott Snyder has revealed just how long he's planning his run to last on Absolute Batman.

Having to change plans last minute, Snyder did a fan Q&A and revealed that he's currently planning for Absolute Batman to last 35-40 issues.

Of course, if Snyder steps away, DC could always keep the series going with a different writer. But honestly, who would want to be the one to follow what Snyder is currently cooking up and plans for the future?

Absolute Batman #14 is the next scheduled issue of the main series to be released, hitting comic book shelves on November 26. It concludes The Abomination arc and will feature a final showdown between Absolute Bane and Absolute Batman + Catwoman.

Currently revealed and/or teased Absolute Batman arcs:

The Zoo #1 - #6 (Absolute Black Mask)

Absolute Zero #7 - #8 (Absolute Mr. Freeze)

Abomination #9-14 (Absolute Bane)

Joker Special #15 (Absolute Joker)

WW Crossover #16

Scarecrow Mini Arc #17-#18 (Absolute Scarecrow)

Next Major Arc #19-#25

Scott Snyder says he and 'ABSOLUTE BATMAN' artist Nick Dragotta have already mapped out around 35-40 issues for the series



The series could go longer, but they already know how they want to end it



"We know the big final chapter of it."



Scott Snyder confirms during his Newletter Q&A that during the spring there will be a Harley Quinn dedicated issue where you learn more about her and her twists



If this issue is like #4 and #11 this issue will MOST likely have a guest artist (this is speculation) pic.twitter.com/hVIWHndpJs — Is Absolute Batman #14 Out Yet? (Fan Hype Account) (@BatmanHypeGuy) November 13, 2025

Follow the Bane arc, Absolute Batman will begin to focus on Absolute Joker, a new spin on the familiar Batman antagonist that's primarily acted in the shadows, until more recently.

Snyder revealed that the Joker is more of a traditional, Bruce Wayne-like figure in this reimagining, as he's a billionaire with extensive resources. The Joker will have a similar chaotic ideology, but this time, he'll have real structural power via companies and investments.

The award-winning writer also teased that Joker starts off as a distant figure that becomes more and more prominent as the story progresses.

The solicit for Absolute Batman #15 reads: "Alfred reveals to Bruce the story of the man he’s been chasing for years. Enter: Joker! Scott Snyder and Jock reunite for an epic tale in the Absolute Universe!"

The cover of Absolute Batman #15 reveals the Absolute Joker as a grotesque, dragon-like Elden Ring boss that definitely lives up to the prior billing as being the most dangerous of all of Absolute Batman's Rogues.

Absolute Batman has been a colossal commercial success for DC Comics since its launch in late 2024. The first issue, Absolute Batman #1, sold nearly 400,000 copies, making it the highest-selling comic of 2024. Since then, sales have remained strong as the Absolute debuts of Bane, Black Mask, Mr. Freeze, Killer Croc and Catwoman have maintained fan interest in the series.

The success of the series has launched a new "Absolute" imprint from DC, with alternate takes on Wonder Woman, Superman, Flash, Green Lantern, and Martian Manhunter.

There are also strong rumors and creator hints that the New Gods, Green Arrow, and Harley Quinn will be the next DC heroes to receive their own Absolute ongoing.