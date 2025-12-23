Hot Toys Reveals Its Hulking ABSOLUTE BATMAN Figure Based On Scott Snyder And Nick Dragotta's Comic

In Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta's Absolute Batman, the Dark Knight has been reimagined as a relentless blue-collar hero. This massively built, working-class Bruce Wayne forges his own brutal path against Gotham City's chaos, armed with raw ingenuity and unyielding menace, in place of a billionaire's resources.

Today, Hot Toys has revealed its 1/6th scale Absolute Batman, standing as a whopping 40.5 cm tall (making him every bit as hulking as his comic book counterpart). For context, a Captain America figure is typically around 31 cm tall.

As the Hong Kong-based company explains, it features "a muscular body made from soft vinyl materials that allow for a smooth, seamless joint design. The figure features a Batman cowl head with detachable bat ears and three interchangeable lower faces, allowing collectors to use his bat ears as knives and shift his expression from grim to outright menace."

Here's the full figure description:

Batman is outfitted in Batsuit with neck and shoulder armor built for recreating iconic moments. To customize his silhouette, the set includes short and long spike options, allowing collectors to choose between a cleaner look or turn up the aggression to its fullest. The bat-symbol on his chest is magnetically removable; paired with the Bat-Axe weapon, it allows collectors to recreate scenes where the bat-symbol becomes part of his brutal arsenal. Finishing the imposing profile is a set of wire-embedded cape in bat-wings mode, perfect for dynamic motion poses. His look is completed with a yellow utility belt and long boots. For combat-ready setups, Batman comes equipped with a Bat-Axe featuring interchangeable short and long handles, as well as a shotgun. A specially designed figure stand with character nameplate completes the presentation.

Hot Toys typically produces figures based on movies and TV shows, but we've seen them make a greater number of comic-inspired figures over the past couple of years. That includes Spider-Man, Venom, The Dark Knight Returns' Batman, Wolverine, and more.

Absolute Batman has been a huge seller for DC Comics, even amid some sweeping changes to the Batman mythos that have seen characters like The Joker, Killer Croc, and Bane completely reimagined by Snyder and Dragotta.

The figure looks mighty impressive, and Hot Toys has done a decent job of hiding those exposed arm joints (which was arguably the most effective way to give Batman some decent poseability).

You can take a closer look at Hot Toys' take on DC's Absolute Batman in the Instagram gallery below.