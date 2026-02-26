Marvel And DC Will Finally Reprint Kurt Busiek And George Pérez's JLA/AVENGERS Series This Summer

This summer, Marvel Comics and DC Comics are once again joining forces, this time to bring JLA/Avengers, the 2003 limited series by legendary creators Kurt Busiek and George Pérez, back to comic book stores.

The history-making four-issue saga will be boldly re-presented in its original form as new Facsimile Editions with original trade tress and wraparound card stock covers. Marvel Comics will publish JLA/Avengers #1 (May) and #3 (July) while DC Comics will publish Avengers/JLA #2 (June) and #4 (August).

The issues will also feature all-new variant covers, though they've yet to be revealed by either publisher.

Here's the official description for the classic event series:

It’s the grandest Marvel and DC comics crossover of them all and an icon-packed event decades in the making! After years of anticipation, JLA/AVENGERS reunited acclaimed writer Kurt Busiek (Marvels) with his AVENGERS collaborator George Pérez – an artistic legend for both companies – to assemble every single member of Earth’s Mightiest and the World’s Greatest in one blockbuster book! Universes collide as the Justice League fights the towering Terminus and the Avengers face the awesome menace of Starro! Each team must undertake an epic quest on the other’s world, with the fate of both realities in the balance!

"Everyone knows it was started back in the 1980s and because of a lot of intercompany politics, it was killed," the late George Perez said of JLA/Avengers in 2019. "And I was really upset about that, having drawn 21 pages, having the time of my life, and then having it yanked out from under me. (Then) it had a lot of false starts to restart it, and nothing ever happened."

"I received a call from the editor over at Marvel, my Avengers editor Tom Brevoort, saying that they are seriously talking about doing JLA/Avengers if I’m willing to draw it. They would not have done it if I said no."

"My job was thankfully with Kurt Busiek. Originally it was supposed to be with Kurt Busiek and Mark Waid but Mark was also on contract doing other work and he couldn’t do it," the legendary artist added. "Of course, I worked with Kurt on The Avengers, so it was an easy work relationship."

Here's a first look at the facsimile editions of each issue of JLA/Avengers and Avengers/JLA.

JLA/AVENGERS #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by KURT BUSIEK

Penciled by GEORGE PÉREZ

Cover by GEORGE PÉREZ

Variant Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

On Sale 5/27

AVENGERS/JLA #2 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by KURT BUSIEK

Penciled by GEORGE PÉREZ

Cover by GEORGE PÉREZ

On Sale 6/24

JLA/AVENGERS #3 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by KURT BUSIEK

Penciled by GEORGE PÉREZ

Cover by GEORGE PÉREZ

On Sale 7/22

AVENGERS/JLA #4 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by KURT BUSIEK

Penciled by GEORGE PÉREZ

Cover by GEORGE PÉREZ

On Sale 8/26