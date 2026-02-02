JURASSIC PARK's Sam Neill, Laura Dern, And Jeff Goldblum, Return For New Big Game TV Spot

1993's Jurassic Park remains an undisputed classic. While Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum's respective returns in Jurassic World Dominion proved themselves fun fan service, this Big Game TV spot for Comcast's Xfinity feels like the reunion we've always wanted.

Reprising their roles as Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler, and Ian Malcolm, the (de-aged) trio is featured in a commercial directed by Thor: Love and Thunder and The Mandalorian filmmaker Taika Waititi.

Reimagining the events of Jurassic Park, we learn that Xfinity's Wi-Fi has foiled Dennis Nedry's (Wayne Knight) plan to unleash the theme park's dinosaurs, giving the gang a chance to enjoy the park rather than fending off hungry predators.

Comcast partnered with Universal and Amblin to incorporate John Williams' iconic score, ILM VFX, and even original production materials to recreate costumes and set designs.

"This Sunday, while millions of people watch the Big Game on NBC and Peacock, we’ll be reimagining one of the most iconic moments in movie history," Jon Gieselman, Chief Growth Officer of Connectivity and Platforms at Comcast, said in a statement today (via SFFGazette.com).

He continued, "By asking what Jurassic Park could have been with Xfinity’s fast, secure wifi, we’re creating a fun, cultural crossover only Comcast NBCUniversal could deliver, combining blockbuster storytelling with real-world technology that protects, connects, and powers millions of customers every day."

David O'Connor, the Chief Brand Officer at Universal Entertainment, said the Jurassic franchise has "captured the imagination of audiences around the world" for more than three decades. "By combining the timeless characters and iconic moments of the original film with modern technology, we’re celebrating the legacy of Jurassic Park while introducing it to a new generation," he noted.

It's a fun promo, and one that takes full advantage of the iconic property to promote a product that has nothing to do with Jurassic Park.

Following Jurassic World Dominion's release in 2022, the franchise got a fresh start last summer with Gareth Edwards' Jurassic World Rebirth. The movie starred Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and Jonathan Bailey, and was a box office hit with over $869 million at the worldwide box office.

A sequel is in the works, with Edwards expected to step back behind the camera. The filmmaker previously helmed movies like Godzilla and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Whether we'll see any familiar faces from the wider franchise is TBD.

Check out this Big Game TV spot featuring the Jurassic Park icons in the player below.