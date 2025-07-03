James Gunn Teases Tons Of Easter Eggs In SUPERMAN And Highlights A Mural That's Rumored To Include [SPOILER]

Yesterday, a special fan event for Superman took place in London’s Leicester Square.

While it wasn’t a full public screening (30 minutes of footage was shown), it served as a major red carpet celebration ahead of the film’s looming release.

Director James Gunn, producer Peter Safran, and several cast members, including David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult, were in attendance. The event helped build excitement as Superman prepares to hit theaters across the UK on July 11, 2025.

One of the standout moments from the event came when James Gunn shared a brief comment about hiding Easter eggs throughout the film. You can watch his remarks in the clip below.

In regards to the mural that Gunn is teasing, it's rumored that among many other metahumans in the mural, the Justice Society of America are also depicted, meaning that the Justice Gang aren't exactly the first group of superheroes in the DCU.

When talking about Easter eggs, Gunn stated, "This is the most Easter egg-laden movie I've ever made. I have a lot of easter eggs in this movie. I mean every character in the movie is practically from the comic books. Everyone in Lex's control room- all those people are characters from the comics...Every street in the movie is named after a comic book writer or artist."

He continued, "Most of the businesses are either named after either a comic book writer or artist, or they are named after businesses that exist within the DC Universe, on the page. Later on, there's an iconic scene with a huge, huge mural in the background that tells you the story of metahumans in the DCU and that's going to be really, really fun when we release those images to the public. So the stuff goes deep, it's really really fun and it was really fun creating the world. That was one of the reasons why I like DC a lot because it isn't New York and Los Angeles, it's Gotham and Central City and Evergreen. It's really creating another world, with other rules and other things that are common."

The way Gunn has previously discussed the long history of metahumans in the DCU brings to mind the way the animated Young Justice series handled the metagene.

In the series, it was suggested that nearly all metahumans, excluding aliens and robots, could trace their powers back to Vandal Savage.

After gaining immortality from a mysterious meteor, Savage lived through countless generations, and his descendants helped pass the metagene down through the human population. This theory even includes groups like the Atlanteans and Homo Magi, whose origins are linked to Savage’s bloodline and the mystical forces that influenced his family over time.

According to leaks from the advance screening, there's a big JSA reference in the movie, and this mural might be it.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, officially kicking off the movie side of James Gunn’s reimagined DC Universe.

A private screening for critics and select online personalities took place on June 25 at the Warner Bros. lot, though full reviews won’t be released until July 7. Prime Video subscribers will also have access to early screenings on July 8.

The film, previously titled Superman: Legacy, is written and directed by Gunn and marks the beginning of a new era for DC's cinematic storytelling.