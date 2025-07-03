James Gunn Teases Tons Of Easter Eggs In SUPERMAN And Highlights A Mural That's Rumored To Include [SPOILER]

James Gunn Teases Tons Of Easter Eggs In SUPERMAN And Highlights A Mural That's Rumored To Include [SPOILER]

According to Superman director James Gunn there's tons of Easter Eggs in the film but he's especially excited about a cool mural that chronicles the history of metahumans in the DCU.

By MarkJulian - Jul 03, 2025
Yesterday, a special fan event for Superman took place in London’s Leicester Square.

While it wasn’t a full public screening (30 minutes of footage was shown), it served as a major red carpet celebration ahead of the film’s looming release.

Director James Gunn, producer Peter Safran, and several cast members, including David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult, were in attendance. The event helped build excitement as Superman prepares to hit theaters across the UK on July 11, 2025.

One of the standout moments from the event came when James Gunn shared a brief comment about hiding Easter eggs throughout the film. You can watch his remarks in the clip below.

In regards to the mural that Gunn is teasing, it's rumored that among many other metahumans in the mural, the Justice Society of America are also depicted, meaning that the Justice Gang aren't exactly the first group of superheroes in the DCU.

When talking about Easter eggs, Gunn stated, "This is the most Easter egg-laden movie I've ever made. I have a lot of easter eggs in this movie. I mean every character in the movie is practically from the comic books. Everyone in Lex's control room- all those people are characters from the comics...Every street in the movie is named after a comic book writer or artist."

He continued, "Most of the businesses are either named after either a comic book writer or artist, or they are named after businesses that exist within the DC Universe, on the page. Later on, there's an iconic scene with a huge, huge mural in the background that tells you the story of metahumans in the DCU and that's going to be really, really fun when we release those images to the public. So the stuff goes deep, it's really really fun and it was really fun creating the world. That was one of the reasons why I like DC a lot because it isn't New York and Los Angeles, it's Gotham and Central City and Evergreen. It's really creating another world, with other rules and other things that are common." 

The way Gunn has previously discussed the long history of metahumans in the DCU brings to mind the way the animated Young Justice series handled the metagene. 

In the series, it was suggested that nearly all metahumans, excluding aliens and robots, could trace their powers back to Vandal Savage.

After gaining immortality from a mysterious meteor, Savage lived through countless generations, and his descendants helped pass the metagene down through the human population. This theory even includes groups like the Atlanteans and Homo Magi, whose origins are linked to Savage’s bloodline and the mystical forces that influenced his family over time.

According to leaks from the advance screening, there's a big JSA reference in the movie, and this mural might be it.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, officially kicking off the movie side of James Gunn’s reimagined DC Universe.

A private screening for critics and select online personalities took place on June 25 at the Warner Bros. lot, though full reviews won’t be released until July 7. Prime Video subscribers will also have access to early screenings on July 8.

The film, previously titled Superman: Legacy, is written and directed by Gunn and marks the beginning of a new era for DC's cinematic storytelling.



James Gunn Discusses GAME OF THRONES Being The DCU's True Inspiration, Not Marvel
MarvelousMarty
MarvelousMarty - 7/3/2025, 9:38 AM
I can't wait, hoping it's a fun time at the flicks!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/3/2025, 9:41 AM
That’s pretty cool , I’m excited to see the worldbuilding in this since that should be fun imo.

A JSA movie set in the 40’s or such could be really sweet!!.

UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 7/3/2025, 9:44 AM
The summer is shaping up alright.

I just watched F1 and was pleasantly surprised! and before that I also enjoyed Ballerina. I'm hoping for the same with Superman and F4. Still gotta see How to Train your Dragon's too.
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 7/3/2025, 9:44 AM
"This is the most Easter egg-laden movie I've ever made, so I'm going to reveal them all in advance." That is what he said, right, @THEKENDOMAN? Or did I misread it? 😜 #JamesGunnWontStopTalking
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 7/3/2025, 10:23 AM
@JoshWilding - No matey.

You [frick]ing didnt misread(and you [frick]ing know you didn't 😏)

Yep, he [frick]ing said it. I read it and heard it in the [frick]ing video too. The mother[frick]er just can’t help himself. [frick]ing spoiling everything to build hype instead of letting fans enjoy the [frick]ing surprise.

Like we dont have enough [frick]ing sugar in our tea.

The mother[frick]er runs his mouth like a busted chainsaw, loud, messy, and impossible to ignore.

#JamesGunnWontStopTalking? [frick] that, we need something shorter:

#Shutthe[frick]upGunn

For [frick]s Sake
RedFury
RedFury - 7/3/2025, 10:41 AM
@THEKENDOMAN - personally I love hearing everything he has to say. Gets me even more hyped knowing how much has gone into every bit of the DCU he's building.

For those that don't like all this info, I advise they not read/listen to the interviews, and stay off this website. Easy peasy, lemon squeasy.
whatthetruck
whatthetruck - 7/3/2025, 10:03 AM
DCU will be great, I have a feeling
MisterBones
MisterBones - 7/3/2025, 10:14 AM
Huskers
Huskers - 7/3/2025, 10:47 AM
I’ve been reading DC Comics since 1978, and I’ve never heard of Evergreen! I had to Google it. Apparently it’s the home of The Comet. What an obscure reference.
mck13
mck13 - 7/3/2025, 10:58 AM
Saw it last night...GOOFy/Funny ...for kids.






View Recorder