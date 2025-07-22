SUPERMAN RETURNS Star Brandon Routh Shares His Take On James Gunn's DCU Reboot: "I Cried Three Times"

Bryan Singer's Superman Returns was not exactly well-liked by fans when it hit theaters back in 2006, but many would agree that, whatever faults the movie may have overall, Brandon Routh did a pretty good job in the role of Clark Kent/Superman.

The film's tepid reception led to a planned sequel being scrapped, but Routh would get the opportunity to play the Man of Steel many years later as the Kingdom Come version of the legendary DC Comics hero for the CW’s Crisis on Infinite Earths television event.

This appearance most likely marked Routh's final time in the iconic red and blue suit, but the actor has often spoken about his love for Superman and clearly has a strong grasp of what's made him such a popular and enduring character over the years.

While speaking to Variety to promote his new horror movie, Ick, Routh revealed that he has now seen James Gunn's Superman, and he was a big fan.

“It was a lot of fun. I really enjoyed it. I think David [Corenswet] is fantastic. I cried no less than three times."

"I see this in a different way. I come at it from a different perspective,” he added. “I really got into it as I’m watching him navigate those tricky Superman moments in the first conversation with Lois and Clark in the apartment. And then all of the family stuff for me really hit. It’s a big movie. There’s a lot in there. I have to go see it again.”

As for what comes next for Superman and the DCU, Routh will be paying close attention.

“I really am excited for the potential for the DC Universe,” he said. “A successful launch with this is just good for everybody who wants more of what DC has to offer. There are a lot of great properties that can be explored.”

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

The cast also Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."