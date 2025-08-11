BLACK ADAM Actor Noah Centineo To Play JOHN RAMBO In Planned Prequel Movie

We recently got word that a Rambo prequel is moving forward at Millennium Media, and the project has now found its lead.

Deadline reports that Noah Centineo (Black Adam, The Recruit) is in talks to play a younger take on the legendary action hero. Specific plot details are still under wraps, but, as you'd expect, the movie "will be the origin story of a young John Rambo during the Vietnam War."

The original First Blood followed a tormented Vietnam vet (Sylvester Stallone) who is targeted by a corrupt sheriff when he arrives in a small town to see an old friend.

Stallone, who played John Rambo in all five previous movies, is said to be aware of the prequel and Centineo's attachment, but is not currently involved with the film.

Sisu director Jalmari Helander is set to direct from a screenplay by writing duo Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani.

Producers are Kevin King-Templeton on behalf of Templeton Media, Les Weldon, Jonathan Yunger and Avi Lerner. Executive producers include Trevor Short and Bonfire Legends’ Dallas Sonnier and Amanda Presmyk.

The trade notes that while there are still "a couple of hurdles to overcome," things are coming together, and the hope is that John Rambo will begin filming late next year in Thailand. Lionsgate is said to be the front-runner to land the package.

Millennium Media President Jonathan Yunger said the following when the project was announced: "We are thrilled to introduce a fresh new chapter to the Rambo legacy. This project is a tribute to one of the best franchises in movie history that will appeal to both longtime fans and new audiences alike."

He added: "With Jalmari Helander at the helm — a filmmaker of exceptional vision and energy — we’ve found the perfect director to deliver a high-concept action-packed experience."

Helander said: "I have been the biggest fan of Rambo since the age of 11. It is so surreal to be in a situation where I can actually make my own Rambo movie. The chain of events that got me here makes, in a fantastic way, my whole childhood make sense. I can’t wait to bring the greatest action hero back to the big screen where he belongs."

Vietnam veteran and drifter John J. Rambo (Sylvester Stallone) wanders into a small Washington town in search of an old friend, but is met with intolerance and brutality by the local sheriff, Will Teasle (Brian Dennehy). When Teasle and his deputies restrain and shave Rambo, he flashes back to his time as a prisoner of war and unleashes his fury on the officers. He narrowly escapes the manhunt, but it will take his former commander (Richard Crenna) to save the hunters from the hunted