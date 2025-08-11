SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Reveals Why The Man Of Steel Isn't An Official Member Of DCU's Justice Gang

Superman introduced the DCU's Justice Gang, a corporate team of superheroes funded by Maxwell Lord and comprised of Green Lantern Corps member Guy Gardner, Hawkgirl, and Mister Terrific.

Metamorpho joined the team's ranks in the closing moments of the movie, but what of Superman? It was apparent that the heroes all knew each other, and that they'd worked together before crossing paths again in Metropolis to battle that rampaging Kaiju.

Addressing fan questions on Threads, filmmaker James Gunn explained why, despite their working relationship, Clark Kent isn't an "official" member of the Justice Gang team.

"Well, I think there could be a few reasons," he shared, "but, first off, you'd have to ask how comfortable Superman would be in a team financed by one of the world's biggest corporations - a team that also promotes that corporation."

Gunn later added, "Yeah, he is like a team member. But he's an independent guy, our Clark."

So, while Superman will fight by their side when the moment calls for it, it's clear that the Man of Tomorrow would have serious reservations about working for someone like Maxwell Lord. Whether the Justice Gang will eventually evolve into the Justice League or we'll get two competing superhero teams in the DCU remains to be seen.

Gunn has previously teased the eventual formation of the Justice League. However, with the brand so badly damaged by the 2017 movie and forever linked with the "#ReleaseTheSnyderCut" movement, it's not surprising that the filmmaker is looking to create some breathing space.

Who else would you like to see join the DCU's Justice Gang?

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

"Superman is an indescribable joy," we said in our review. "A beautiful, moving thrill, David Corenswet is the perfect Man of Steel in a movie packed full of ideas. Fortunately, under James Gunn’s expert direction, all of those work, creating a rousing experience that flies higher than DC has in a very long time."

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman is now playing in theaters.