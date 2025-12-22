MAN OF TOMORROW: Everything You Need To Know About Brainiac, Lars Eidinger's Confirmed Lead Villain

Over the weekend, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn finally confirmed that Brainiac will be the main villain in his 2027 Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow. All the Light We Cannot See star Lars Eidinger will play the character, a surprising pick given the other names that were rumoured.

After years of seeing Lex Luthor and General Zod on screen, Brainiac is by far the most-requested villain by fans. Gunn is making that a reality, but which version of the character we'll see in the DCU is very much up in the air.

In this feature, we're bringing you up to speed on all things Brainiac. That includes his complicated comic book history, which version of the character we're likely to see in Man of Tomorrow, and how previous adaptations could influence this movie.

5. Brainiac Arrives In The DC Universe

Created by Otto Binder and Al Plastino, Brainiac made his official DC Comics debut in 1958's Action Comics #242. Superman had been on the scene for two decades by then, and the publisher was entering the sci-fi-inspired Silver Age of comics.

It was around this time that the Man of Steel started becoming the hero we all know and love today, with Bizarro one of many now-iconic additions to his corner of the DC Universe (others included Supergirl, Krypto, and the Legion of Super-Heroes).

Introduced as a green-skinned alien from the planet Colu, Brainiac had already shrunken down the Kryptonian city of Kandor and set out to do the same to Metropolis. The villain continued to evolve in the years that followed, and was ultimately established not as an alien, but an android who had been dispatched by Coluan leaders to conquer other planets.

