CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Concept Art Reveals New Costume Designs For Diamondback

Some new Captain America: Brave New World concept art has been shared online, and it spotlights an alternate design for Diamondback, who ended up being cut from the movie...

By MarkCassidy - Aug 11, 2025 05:08 PM EST

Back when Captain America: Brave New World (then known as New World Order) was filming, the very first set photos that found their way online featured members of the Serpent Society, with WWE Superstar Seth Rollins and Alita: Battle Angel star Rosa Salazar spotted shooting scenes in-costume as their respective characters.

It's been widely reported that significant changes were made during reshoots, and this supervillain team was reimagined as a terrorist organization known as SERPENT. Giancarlo Esposito was brought in as Sidewinder, and we also saw Sam Wilson throw down with Copperhead (Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson).

We've seen some concept art depicting the original versions of the Serpent Society, and artist Michael Blackbear Uwandi has now shared some new designs for Diamondback prior to Salazar's casting.

"Serpent Society for Captain America Brave New World. I did a few quick iterations of Diamond Back while sticking to the techwear theme. This, along with others, were to kick off different directions/vibes for the character. The snaked-themed gas mask was designed to be detachable around the muzzle, which would leave us with something closer to her original design."

While speaking to the Phase Hero podcast earlier this year, director Julius Onah explained why he felt it was necessary to go in a different direction with the Serpent Society, while also debunking the rumor that Rollins was originally cast as Copperhead.

“He was not the guy in the church. Obviously, there’s a rogues gallery with Serpent Society and we were looking at what is the version of Serpent Society that feels the most grounded within the tone and the style and the texture of this film. With Giancarlo, Sidewinder just felt great as a leader of Serpent Society, to introduce them for the first time, but Seth was not Copperhead, no.”

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World also stars Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 8/11/2025, 5:08 PM
Interesting. Looks like it belongs in the Spider-Man video games.
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 8/11/2025, 5:09 PM
Looks like every girl I ever seen at a festival
Superheromoviefan
Superheromoviefan - 8/11/2025, 5:18 PM
what a waste
SolarSoldier
SolarSoldier - 8/11/2025, 5:26 PM
I can't wait for A-Bomb and Jen to team up to take down Red Hulk in the future.
dragon316
dragon316 - 8/11/2025, 5:31 PM
So much for marvel be perfect with comic accurate costumes
soberchimera
soberchimera - 8/11/2025, 5:35 PM
Only room for one Diamondback…
User Comment Image
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 8/11/2025, 5:57 PM
Cap 4 sucks ass.
1stDalek
1stDalek - 8/11/2025, 6:01 PM
I don't know, I think it needs more black leather and tacticool straps.

