FANTASTIC FOUR's Jessica Alba Confirms She's Dating CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Star

One Captain America: Brave New World star will be the envy of many a comic book movie fan today, as it's been confirmed that they're dating Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer star Jessica Alba.

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 11, 2025 05:11 AM EST

For those of you who keep up with Hollywood romances, chances are you've seen the rumours about Fantastic Four star Jessica Alba dating Captain America: Brave New World's Danny Ramirez. Well, they've now hard-launched their relationship on Instagram (and it doesn't get any more official than that).

They both shared photos on the platform following the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala in West Hollywood, California. Alba, 44, serves on the board of directors for the children's nonprofit.

Dating rumours first started circulating over the summer when Ramirez, 33, and Alba were spotted together in Cancún, Mexico, in July. They were later snapped by the paparazzi at the Mill Valley Film Festival in October. Alba split with ex-husband Cash Warren after 16 years of marriage in January. 

Many of you will, of course, know Alba best for her role as Sue Storm in 2005's Fantastic Four and 2007's Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer. Following Chris Evans' return as the Human Torch in Deadpool & Wolverine, the hope is that she might be among those returning as a Multiversal Variant in Avengers: Doomsday and/or Avengers: Secret Wars

"It's nothing but fond memories," she previously said of playing the Invisible Woman. "I loved it so much playing that character. I feel like my whole life started in a lot of ways at that moment. I met my life partner [producer Cash Warren], we're still together, we have three kids. Tim Story, who directed, is still one of my best friends. We have New Year's Eve together."

"It was great and she was such a cool, inspiring character and ahead of her time, I would say, in the genre. And still, you still haven't seen someone who is so nurturing and feminine, but then also a fearsome badass," Alba continued. "I haven't seen that combination again. And so I think she still fills this beautiful kind of space or void in the Marvel universe."

As for Ramirez, he first joined the MCU in 2021's The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. He suited up as the new Falcon in Captain America: Brave New World back in February, and will reprise that role in Avengers: Doomsday

"We've been able to hang out on weekends and really get to know each other and build that chemistry," Ramirez said of the Avengers: Doomsday cast earlier this year. "There's this really intangible texture that comes onto the screen, and sometimes it's built in moments when you're not working. So, we've had hangouts. We've really got to bond. I wasn't necessarily expecting that, but that's been a blessing of this all."

You can check out Alba and Ramirez's respective Instagram photo dumps in the galleries below. 

4 WORST Costumes In 2025's Marvel And DC Movies (And 3 That Were Undeniably Awesome)
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 11/11/2025, 5:31 AM
This really has become a tabloid site now...
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 11/11/2025, 5:42 AM
@Urubrodi - give me 5 reasons why it is and 2 reasons why it isn't
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 11/11/2025, 5:46 AM
@ProfessorWhy - Don't want to help Josh create another pointless article XD
MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 11/11/2025, 5:56 AM
@Urubrodi - It always has been.
epc1122
epc1122 - 11/11/2025, 6:32 AM
@Urubrodi - you saw the headline, decided to click on the link, and then proceeded to make a comment to complain about the sight being a tabloid sight. Here’s an idea….don’t click on the article. I could be wrong but I take it you don’t click on every article, there was something in this you were probably interested in and if it wasn’t, then you simply came to this article to complain. You’re entitled to your opinion but don’t you have other things you can do with your time than complain about a pointless article?
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 11/11/2025, 5:41 AM
User Comment Image
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 11/11/2025, 5:43 AM
@Wahhvacado - young Ice Cube
CrimsonComet40
CrimsonComet40 - 11/11/2025, 5:45 AM
I think this guy [frick]ing sucks and Falcon II is a shitty character but he's a lucky man as we all know she sucks harder!
Will44482
Will44482 - 11/11/2025, 5:46 AM
I was thinking it was gonna be Harrison Ford when I read the headline
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 11/11/2025, 5:52 AM
User Comment Image
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 11/11/2025, 6:10 AM
I would toss her salad like it's Olive Garden™.
epc1122
epc1122 - 11/11/2025, 6:33 AM
@Feralwookiee - at Olive Garden it’s unlimited 🤣
SuperCat
SuperCat - 11/11/2025, 6:10 AM
User Comment Image
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 11/11/2025, 6:32 AM
@SuperCat - User Comment Image

