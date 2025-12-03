CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Actor Tim Blake Nelson Hints At The Leader's MCU Return

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Actor Tim Blake Nelson Hints At The Leader's MCU Return

Though he doesn't confirm that he will reprise the role, Tim Blake Nelson has offered a hint that he might return to the MCU as Samuel Sterns, aka The Leader, at some point...

News
By MarkCassidy - Dec 03, 2025 10:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Tim Blake Nelson played Doctor Samuel Sterns in The Incredible Hulk, and while his transformation into The Leader was teased at the end of the movie, the character wasn't seen or heard from in the Marvel Cinematic Universe again until this year's Captain America: Brave New World.

It was implied that The Leader may play a role in the events of Avengers: Doomsday (more below), and Nelson was asked if he can confirm that we will see him in the MCU again during an interview with ComicBook.com.

“I can confirm that if I have my way, they won’t have to wait 16 years.” 

Of course, he may not have his way, but we don't imagine Marvel brought the character back just for this one movie, so we'd say the Leader will still have a part to play in whatever Hulk-related projects are on the way.

We caught a few shadowy glimpses of Sterns in the buildup to Brave New World's release, but he wasn't fully unveiled until the movie was in theaters, and the character's look was... not particularly well-received!

Sterns really didn't end up looking much like the leaked promo art featuring the character, which suggests that several alternate designs were considered. Aside from being clean-shaven, his signature elongated cranium was much smaller, with his brain partially exposed (the character has had a similar look in the comics).

Towards the end of Brave New World, Sterns successfully forces Ross to transform into the Red Hulk, but he surrenders to the authorities in the process and is sent to the Raft. In the movie's post-credits scene, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) pays the Leader a visit in his cell, and is told about some mysterious "others" that are on the way to cause problems for Cap and his new team of Avengers.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World also stars Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World is now streaming on Disney+.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Cast Video May Set The Record Straight On Tony Stark/Victor Von Doom Theories
Related:

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Cast Video May Set The Record Straight On Tony Stark/Victor Von Doom Theories
AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY: Sam Wilson's Avengers Team Revealed (And There's One VERY Unexpected Addition) - SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY: Sam Wilson's Avengers Team Revealed (And There's One VERY Unexpected Addition) - SPOILERS

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 12/3/2025, 10:09 PM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/3/2025, 10:35 PM
It seems more like Tim would like to come back sooner rather then later which I would be fine with tbh…

I thought he did well as Samuel Sterns in both TIH and BNW though I do wish we got more of him in the latter even if I still feel the character was alright in that.

User Comment Image

Hopefully Marvel Studios can figure out those damn rights issues with Universal and give us a proper Hulk film in which Sterns can come back as the villain in the near future!!.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 12/3/2025, 10:42 PM
every film’s a tease they release commercials not movies its always “that was nothing wait until you see the next one”

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder