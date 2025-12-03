CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Actor Tim Blake Nelson Hints At The Leader's MCU Return

Tim Blake Nelson played Doctor Samuel Sterns in The Incredible Hulk, and while his transformation into The Leader was teased at the end of the movie, the character wasn't seen or heard from in the Marvel Cinematic Universe again until this year's Captain America: Brave New World.

It was implied that The Leader may play a role in the events of Avengers: Doomsday (more below), and Nelson was asked if he can confirm that we will see him in the MCU again during an interview with ComicBook.com.

“I can confirm that if I have my way, they won’t have to wait 16 years.”

Of course, he may not have his way, but we don't imagine Marvel brought the character back just for this one movie, so we'd say the Leader will still have a part to play in whatever Hulk-related projects are on the way.

We caught a few shadowy glimpses of Sterns in the buildup to Brave New World's release, but he wasn't fully unveiled until the movie was in theaters, and the character's look was... not particularly well-received!

Sterns really didn't end up looking much like the leaked promo art featuring the character, which suggests that several alternate designs were considered. Aside from being clean-shaven, his signature elongated cranium was much smaller, with his brain partially exposed (the character has had a similar look in the comics).

Towards the end of Brave New World, Sterns successfully forces Ross to transform into the Red Hulk, but he surrenders to the authorities in the process and is sent to the Raft. In the movie's post-credits scene, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) pays the Leader a visit in his cell, and is told about some mysterious "others" that are on the way to cause problems for Cap and his new team of Avengers.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World also stars Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World is now streaming on Disney+.