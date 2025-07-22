THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS' Rotten Tomatoes Score Has Been Revealed

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS' Rotten Tomatoes Score Has Been Revealed

With the first wave of reviews counted for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, we have a Rotten Tomatoes score for the latest Marvel Studios movie! Find out how the MCU's First Family is faring here...

By JoshWilding - Jul 22, 2025 01:07 PM EST
The reviews are in for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and that means we have an all-important Rotten Tomatoes score. Love or hate it, the review aggregator plays a crucial role in helping many moviegoers decide whether a new release is worth buying a ticket for. 

As we write this, The Fantastic Four: First Steps has 88% based on 88 reviews. That number will fluctuate in the coming days as more verdicts are counted (we'd expect at least 300+), but like Superman, we wouldn't expect the number to change too much. 

The movie is also "Certified Fresh," another win for Marvel Studios at a time when one is needed. 

The only place for The Fantastic Four: First Steps to go was up after the team's previous movies. 2015's Fantastic Four, directed by Josh Trank and starring Miles Teller, Kate Mara, Jamie Bell, and Michael B. Jordan, is one of the worst-reviewed superhero movies ever, with a 9% score.

A decade before that, we had the Tim Story helmed Fantastic Four movie featuring Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba, Michael Chiklis, and Chris Evans. The 2005 blockbuster was awarded 27%, while the 2007 sequel, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, sits at 37%. 

In terms of this year's superhero movies, we've had Captain America: Brave New World (46%), Thunderbolts* (88%), and Superman (83%).

With The Fantastic Four: First Steps at 88%, it's in the same ballpark as Avengers: Infinity WarThunderbolts*, and Doctor Strange, making it one of the MCU's better-reviewed movies. Black Panther still holds the top spot with 96%, 

Similar to Superman, opening weekend tracking for this movie is all over the place. Current estimates point to a debut between $110 million - $140 million, but now that the review embargo has lifted, we should get a clearer idea of what to expect from this one soon. 

In our review, we concluded, "The Fantastic Four is an exceptional introduction to the MCU’s First Family, and thanks to a Jack Kirby-infused feel that’s unlike anything we’ve seen before, it proves to be a quintessential superhero movie with Marvel Studios at its brilliant best."

Have you got your tickets for The Fantastic Four: First Steps yet?

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles have been cast in supporting roles. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is rumoured to appear, though that's surely a given with Avengers: Doomsday on the way.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is directed by Matt Shakman from a screenplay by Josh Friedman and Eric Pearson and Jeff Kaplan & Ian Springer.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

Bdub21
Bdub21 - 7/22/2025, 1:07 PM
It's looking like we back in the golden age of CBM Material Boys! Had a rough couple of years but it looks like we back!
Robby
Robby - 7/22/2025, 1:07 PM
Nice. I was getting a little worried about CBM saturation.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 7/22/2025, 1:13 PM
@Robby - Good reviews are no guarantee of financial success, but if the movie's good, it's a win either way.
grif
grif - 7/22/2025, 1:14 PM
rt is useless


and reboot the mcu completely

PeterDarker121
PeterDarker121 - 7/22/2025, 1:14 PM
To the ever-lovin', boo-hoo-eyed haters
User Comment Image
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 7/22/2025, 1:17 PM
@PeterDarker121 - yawn you post this on every article. People can like what they like and dislike what they dislike
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/22/2025, 1:24 PM
@AllsNotGood -
User Comment Image
Matador
Matador - 7/22/2025, 1:27 PM
@AllsNotGood - It could be Peter Dinklage he might be a little angry cause of Toxi.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/22/2025, 1:31 PM
@PeterDarker121 - WHERE IS?

CreateNowSlpL8r
Matador
Matador - 7/22/2025, 1:14 PM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/22/2025, 1:15 PM
Sweet , hopefully the critic’s “score” stays consistent if not gets even better as more reviews are added to it!!.

Hearing a lot of praise from most outlets about the entire cast which is good , specifically Pedro Pascal as Reed and Vanessa Kirby as Sue since they seem to be more at the forefront in this film then Johnny & Ben…

The former 2 were the ones I was more unsure about them the latter duo so it’s glad to see/hear that my concerns were unfounded so can’t wait to see them all in action!!.

User Comment Image
SATW42
SATW42 - 7/22/2025, 1:16 PM
It finally feels like a course correction is happening here at comicbookmovie. Granted I've got ALOT of folks blocked, but seeing so many people here telling them to choke on their haterade just warms my heart
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/22/2025, 1:19 PM
@SATW42 - same lol

This actually a nice place when you don’t have a bunch of assholes screaming everything sucks nowadays
RolandD
RolandD - 7/22/2025, 1:16 PM
I have high hopes.
ShellHead
ShellHead - 7/22/2025, 1:17 PM
This is what people wanted: new stories and characters with a focus on theme and excitement for the future. I know they tried to make the Multiverse happen, but ultimately it was just too convoluted. You can tell a good and thoughtful story without it becoming a massive branding exercise.

The ship is turning. If they can nail Doomsday/Secret Wars, they can close the Multiverse saga on a good note. Maybe even some of the other stuff will be better remembered with time. After that, they can keep doing this kind of filmmaking, with the X-Men and all kinds of other characters that haven't had their due yet.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/22/2025, 1:31 PM
@ShellHead - i dont understand why Is called "multiverse saga" we only got three movies about multiverse very separate from each other ...AND the rest was CW tier slop
PetuniaMajors
PetuniaMajors - 7/22/2025, 1:19 PM
Sounds like this 1 for the girls. If you like that Sue bitch then you eatin good!
Matador
Matador - 7/22/2025, 1:23 PM
@PetuniaMajors - M'mmm! M'mmmmm! Good! Just the right amount of salt.

User Comment Image
KamenRider
KamenRider - 7/22/2025, 1:34 PM
@PetuniaMajors - good God. WTF kind of comment is that?
Android
Android - 7/22/2025, 1:41 PM
@PetuniaMajors - I'm a namor fan but always good to hear Susan is eating good
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 7/22/2025, 1:57 PM
@Android - Namor Fan
Sue eating good...

...quess where my dark and twisted head instantly went damn u!!!
RockReigns
RockReigns - 7/22/2025, 1:20 PM
I don’t get the competition between Marvel and DC fans. Y’all don’t get any money from the BO. Just enjoy both.

Still don’t care for Pedro as Fantastic though
BreakTheCode
BreakTheCode - 7/22/2025, 1:31 PM
@RockReigns - I don’t get the competition between WWE and AEW fans. Y’all don’t money from either company. Just enjoy both.

Still don’t care for Roman Reigns as the face of WWE though.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/22/2025, 1:36 PM
@RockReigns - for me, its a preference on approach and process. I prefer Gunn's "script first" mantra. Which is 180 degrees for marvel 😭
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/22/2025, 1:22 PM
Marvel Studios The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

The movie is also "Certified Fresh," another win for Marvel Studios.

User Comment Image
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/22/2025, 1:28 PM
I thought people had figured out how this worked by now.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 7/22/2025, 1:29 PM
User Comment Image
SpiderParker
SpiderParker - 7/22/2025, 1:32 PM
Wow, 88% based on 88 reviews? You sure this isn't called Fantastic Eight?
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/22/2025, 1:34 PM
Watching this tomorrow. Still tempering expectstions. But will be better to see more revie1ws, especially from those who bought their tickets
OgHerManM
OgHerManM - 7/22/2025, 1:37 PM
Saw the movie yesterday. I liked it better than superman. Went home after and clobbered the fuch out of my girlfriend.
Matador
Matador - 7/22/2025, 1:45 PM
@OgHerManM - Sounds more like you hated it.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/22/2025, 1:38 PM
Not bad at all. Looking forward to it.
Android
Android - 7/22/2025, 1:40 PM
That's 4 4s
Humperdoo
Humperdoo - 7/22/2025, 1:42 PM
I hope I like FF, but honestly it's just going to be another paint by numbers generic Disney/Marvel movie. It's just going to be a two hour advertisement for Avengers Doomsday.
Huskers
Huskers - 7/22/2025, 1:53 PM
I really hope this is great and performs well. I loved Superman and haven’t seen a great FF movie outside of The Incredibles!
WeaponXCII
WeaponXCII - 7/22/2025, 1:54 PM
User Comment Image

