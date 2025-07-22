THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS First Reviews Are In: Marvel Studios Finally Does Right By Its First Family

Following last night's world premiere for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Marvel Studios has lifted the review embargo and you can find out how this long-awaited reboot is faring in our review roundup...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 22, 2025
Fantastic Four

The first social media reactions for The Fantastic Four: First Steps were glowing, though we know better than to put too much stock in those. After all, it's almost become a cliché for full reviews not to match what's initially said on X, but is that the case for Marvel Studios' latest movie? 

The early buzz surrounding Matt Shakman's reboot was overwhelmingly positive, not dissimilar to Superman earlier this month.

Now that the review embargo has fully lifted, we see that those social posts were once again largely accurate, with critics hailing filmmaker Matt Shakman's reboot as a much-needed breath of fresh air for the MCU and a win for its First Family.

There are some complaints, though most seem to be the typical moans and groans we see whenever a new superhero movie is released. 

As always, we'll start with the trades. Deadline's review is positive, arguing that, "First Steps is admirably light on po-face superhero gravitas and rich in satisfying action-movie spectacle, notably when Galactus shows up in New York." Variety believes Marvel Studios "finally does right by the popular quartet, scaling back from the overcrowded feel of recent offerings, while delivering its most gargantuan threat yet in the all-consuming villain Galactus."

The Hollywood Reporter, meanwhile, explains that the "pleasing back-to-basics feel in The Fantastic Four: First Steps suggests Marvel has learned valuable lessons from its recent box office under-performers." The Wrap was also full of praise, revealing, "in capturing the vibe of the Silver Age — if not its actual spirit — Matt Shakman has done something Marvel Studios doesn’t do very well anymore. He’s made a superhero movie that embraces the “super” part. And the 'hero' part. And the 'movie' part."

Over to Empire, and it's said, "With an exemplary cast and shiny new alt-universe to enjoy, this is the best Fantastic Four yet. And if that bar’s too low for you, then it’s also the best Marvel movie in years." Total Film was a little more reserved. "The Fantastic Four: First Steps begins as a thrilling adventure moored by Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards and Vanessa Kirby's terrific Sue Storm, but soon stumbles into familiar comic book movie trappings," the site shared.

Entertainment Weekly makes an apt comparison to Superman by writing, "Much like the other biggest superhero movie of the summer, Superman, The Fantastic Four: First Steps isn't interested in apologizing for or trying to hide its source material. Instead, it throws audiences into its pop candy world, exploding with color, goofy adversaries, and throwback costumes."

Talking of the Man of Steel, Slash Film walked away with a similar sense of satisfaction, hailing this reboot as taking place in world "we're already better," adding, "And I love that."

Awards Buzz calls the world of The Fantastic Four: First Steps "extremely inviting," pointing out, "That they’ll be back for more is merely a wonderful bonus – this film is a success all on its own." As for IGN, the site's review wraps up with, "The Fantastic Four: First Steps is a family dramedy that only stops working when it tries to be too much of a superhero movie." 

In our review, we concluded, "The Fantastic Four is an exceptional introduction to the MCU’s First Family, and thanks to a Jack Kirby-infused feel that’s unlike anything we’ve seen before, it proves to be a quintessential superhero movie with Marvel Studios at its brilliant best."

2025 got off to a disappointing start for Marvel Studios when Captain America: Brave New World opened to mixed, if not outright negative, reviews. Daredevil: Born Again and Thunderbolts* were praised by critics, and the same can now be said for The Fantastic Four: First Steps

With any luck, it will manage better at the box office than the latter, though there certainly appears to be more interest in this team than the New Avengers. 

Starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ralph Ineson, and Julia Garner, The Fantastic Four: First Steps is directed by Matt Shakman from a screenplay by Josh Friedman and Eric Pearson and Jeff Kaplan & Ian Springer.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

Slushythrone455
Slushythrone455 - 7/22/2025, 12:19 PM
Really hope it’s good. I’ll be there opening night, but I’m still pretty worried I’m not gonna like it.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 7/22/2025, 12:20 PM
@Slushythrone455 - Well if you know you're not gonna like it, there's no need to worry...





#punctuationsmatter
SATW42
SATW42 - 7/22/2025, 12:22 PM
@Slushythrone455 - obviously everyone can live their life however they want, but this is a strange way to go into a movie, in my opinion.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 7/22/2025, 12:31 PM
@SATW42 - it's exactly how I went into superman. I hoped it was good but I didn't really like the trailers. Im a comic fan so I was gonna see it either way. I was pleasantly surprised. You've never seen a movie that you thought you may not like? That would be a strange way to live life
SATW42
SATW42 - 7/22/2025, 12:21 PM
Oooooh, haters better get the ice packs ready, they about to get kicked in the dick all over again!
Rpendo
Rpendo - 7/22/2025, 12:21 PM
Excellent!

Between Thunderbolts, Superman, and now this, it’s been a good few months for superhero movies!

For me, at least…

I am sure the usual gang of whiny entitled man-babies will be here soon todo their way-too-online thing, but assuming these reviews are on-point, that’s three for three for me.
AmazingFILMporg
AmazingFILMporg - 7/22/2025, 12:21 PM
Going on Saturday. Excited! 🫡🔥💪
28ClungesLater
28ClungesLater - 7/22/2025, 12:31 PM
@AmazingFILMporg - you need to lot into your allisGood account!
PeterDarker121
PeterDarker121 - 7/22/2025, 12:24 PM
To the haters

User Comment Image
ShellHead
ShellHead - 7/22/2025, 12:25 PM
The reviews feel like classic Marvel days of scrolling RT. Some folks just don't like this genre, but even some of them are positive on it (begrudgingly).

Marvel didn't need a home run, but this one seems like a solid base hit. Setting up characters people like and want to see again, priming us to look forward to Doomsday when we'll see them and the New Avengers again with the folks we already know and love.

Seeing it Thursday. Can't wait!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/22/2025, 12:27 PM
Sweet , glad to see the positive reviews so far thus I hope those verdicts continue to roll in!!.

However , wtf does this mean?…

“𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐭 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐤𝐦𝐚𝐧 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐨𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐞𝐬𝐧’𝐭 𝐝𝐨 𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐰𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞. 𝐇𝐞’𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐝𝐞 𝐚 𝐬𝐮𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐨 𝐦𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 “𝐬𝐮𝐩𝐞𝐫” 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭. 𝐀𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 '𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐨' 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭. 𝐀𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 '𝐦𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐞' 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭“.

So I guess to this person , Marvel just suddenly doesn’t do anything well anymore smh.

Anyway , it apparently being light on action (till the third act) and more character focused is fine by me so can’t wait!!.
BigPhilbowski
BigPhilbowski - 7/22/2025, 12:27 PM
"Marvel Studios Finally Does Right By Its First Family"

But odd considering this is the 1st F4 that Marvel Studios has been involved in. Such a low standard of journalism
RockReigns
RockReigns - 7/22/2025, 12:29 PM
A win for Marvel is a win for comic book movies.
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 7/22/2025, 12:29 PM
I really hope this is good. The F4 deserve it.

I think it was brain damage levels of silly to make the Silver Surfer's first appearance in the MCU Shalla Bal. But I get it. Its an alternate universe, blah blah blah, and after Secret Wars I'm not sure there will be another opportunity to show her again. So I can overlook it.

Pedro Pascal is a really bad choice for Reed though.

Either way, fingers crossed.
28ClungesLater
28ClungesLater - 7/22/2025, 12:30 PM
CBM of the year people!
TyrantBossMedia
TyrantBossMedia - 7/22/2025, 12:32 PM
As with every early review, I will wait when for the audience reactions and the non-paid shills or those who are gifted exclusive access.
Ironbot
Ironbot - 7/22/2025, 12:32 PM
Effort! Honest to God, Effort!

