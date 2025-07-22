THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS First Reviews Are In: Marvel Studios Finally Does Right By Its First Family

The first social media reactions for The Fantastic Four: First Steps were glowing, though we know better than to put too much stock in those. After all, it's almost become a cliché for full reviews not to match what's initially said on X, but is that the case for Marvel Studios' latest movie?

The early buzz surrounding Matt Shakman's reboot was overwhelmingly positive, not dissimilar to Superman earlier this month.

Now that the review embargo has fully lifted, we see that those social posts were once again largely accurate, with critics hailing filmmaker Matt Shakman's reboot as a much-needed breath of fresh air for the MCU and a win for its First Family.

There are some complaints, though most seem to be the typical moans and groans we see whenever a new superhero movie is released.

As always, we'll start with the trades. Deadline's review is positive, arguing that, "First Steps is admirably light on po-face superhero gravitas and rich in satisfying action-movie spectacle, notably when Galactus shows up in New York." Variety believes Marvel Studios "finally does right by the popular quartet, scaling back from the overcrowded feel of recent offerings, while delivering its most gargantuan threat yet in the all-consuming villain Galactus."

The Hollywood Reporter, meanwhile, explains that the "pleasing back-to-basics feel in The Fantastic Four: First Steps suggests Marvel has learned valuable lessons from its recent box office under-performers." The Wrap was also full of praise, revealing, "in capturing the vibe of the Silver Age — if not its actual spirit — Matt Shakman has done something Marvel Studios doesn’t do very well anymore. He’s made a superhero movie that embraces the “super” part. And the 'hero' part. And the 'movie' part."

Over to Empire, and it's said, "With an exemplary cast and shiny new alt-universe to enjoy, this is the best Fantastic Four yet. And if that bar’s too low for you, then it’s also the best Marvel movie in years." Total Film was a little more reserved. "The Fantastic Four: First Steps begins as a thrilling adventure moored by Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards and Vanessa Kirby's terrific Sue Storm, but soon stumbles into familiar comic book movie trappings," the site shared.

Entertainment Weekly makes an apt comparison to Superman by writing, "Much like the other biggest superhero movie of the summer, Superman, The Fantastic Four: First Steps isn't interested in apologizing for or trying to hide its source material. Instead, it throws audiences into its pop candy world, exploding with color, goofy adversaries, and throwback costumes."

Talking of the Man of Steel, Slash Film walked away with a similar sense of satisfaction, hailing this reboot as taking place in world "we're already better," adding, "And I love that."

Awards Buzz calls the world of The Fantastic Four: First Steps "extremely inviting," pointing out, "That they’ll be back for more is merely a wonderful bonus – this film is a success all on its own." As for IGN, the site's review wraps up with, "The Fantastic Four: First Steps is a family dramedy that only stops working when it tries to be too much of a superhero movie."

In our review, we concluded, "The Fantastic Four is an exceptional introduction to the MCU’s First Family, and thanks to a Jack Kirby-infused feel that’s unlike anything we’ve seen before, it proves to be a quintessential superhero movie with Marvel Studios at its brilliant best."

2025 got off to a disappointing start for Marvel Studios when Captain America: Brave New World opened to mixed, if not outright negative, reviews. Daredevil: Born Again and Thunderbolts* were praised by critics, and the same can now be said for The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

With any luck, it will manage better at the box office than the latter, though there certainly appears to be more interest in this team than the New Avengers.

Starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ralph Ineson, and Julia Garner, The Fantastic Four: First Steps is directed by Matt Shakman from a screenplay by Josh Friedman and Eric Pearson and Jeff Kaplan & Ian Springer.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.