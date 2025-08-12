THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Concept Art Reveals Alternate Take On Galactus' Arrival To Earth 828

Concept artist Jackson Sze has shared more of his work to his Instragam, and this time we have a look at some art depicting an alternate version of a sequence (well, a shot) from The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Towards the end of the MCU reboot, Marvel's First Family decide to use Franklin Richards as bait to lure Galactus to the planet, where they hope to force the gigantic Devourer of Worlds into a portal to another universe.

Though the villain realizes what they're up to, Sue Storm is ultimately able to use the full extent of her power to push him through the last remaining portal - with some help from a redemption-seeking Silver Surfer.

"Galactus Approaches! Early concept development on how Galactus arrives on Earth 828. Working closely with @ryan_meinerding_art we thought that there is an opportunity here for a striking visual using Galactus' iconic silhouette set against the planet."

Writer Eric Pearson recently outlined a change to the final battle, which originally played out in space.

"There wasn’t the scale," he said when asked why the location was changed. "I want to see him against the Empire State Building. I want to see the Mets’ Stadium. I want to see him kicking buses and stuff like that. So I was like, 'Let’s bring him down here.' Then it became obvious that we want Reed and Sue there to have some conflict. And the idea of using their child as bait is logical. Yes, it’s also super [frick]ed up. This family has taken on the burden and responsibility of protecting the entire planet and now their only option is to do something that is personally very harmful."

First Steps stars Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, The Mandalorian) as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning) as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One) as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear) as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing, and Julia Garner (Wolf Man, Ozark) as the Silver Surfer.

Ralph Ineson plays Galactus, and Natasha Lyonne and Paul Walter Hauser are also on board in undisclosed roles. John Malkovich's Red Ghost has been cut from the movie.

"Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal."

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is now in theaters.